CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 10 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

We're already at the halfway point of an exciting 2023 CFL season, and Week 10 brings us another quartet of interesting matchups as teams enter the early stages of jockeying for potential postseason positioning. There are plenty of attractive options across the salary cap and player pool and some very good individual matchups, setting up what should be an especially fun week of lineup building for both cash games and tournaments.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 10

Zach Collaros, WPG at EDM ($11,000): Collaros has rattled off three straight 300-yard efforts after a string of quiet games, posting tallies of 22.3 to 28.8 DK points in those contests. The veteran signal-caller lit up these same Elks for 308 yards and a pair of touchdowns to net the front end of that aforementioned point range in Week 7, and Edmonton is now surrendering 264.1 passing yards per game and the league's second-highest completion percentage (67.6). The Elks are also yielding the league's highest passer efficiency rating (100.5), furthering Collaros' already strong case.

Vernon Adams, B.C. vs. CGY ($10,800): Adams has been confirmed as returning to the starting lineup from his knee injury for Week 10, which makes the veteran a particularly interesting tournament play for a couple of reasons. One, Adams' salary remains especially elevated, as he's carrying the third-highest figure of the week. Additionally, there's always a bit of hesitation on the part of DFS players to roll with a player coming off an injury, so chances are you'll be able to get a lower-rostered Adams as compared to early in the season. The matchup isn't bad, either, as the Stampeders have allowed the fourth-highest completion percentage (66.9) and third-highest passer efficiency rating (94.9).

Dustin Crum, OTT at TOR ($9,900): Crum's star has fallen a bit over the last two games, a pair of contests where he's produced sub-200-yard tallies through the air. However, the mobile signal-caller is still a threat on the ground every week, and he's got the right matchup to bounce back with in the passing department. The Argos are conceding the second-most passing yards per game (297.0), along with the most completions (182), highest completion percentage (72.8) and most touchdown passes (11). Factoring in Crum is likely to contribute at least 25-30 rushing yards based on his previous body of work, and he should have a good chance to deliver a solid return.

ALSO CONSIDER: Cody Fajardo, MTL vs. SSK ($10,300)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 10

Brady Oliveira, WPG at EDM ($9,400): While we're certainly endorsing Collaros based on recent play, there's no question there's room for Oliveira to have plenty of success as well against Edmonton's porous run defense. The Elks surrendered 110 rushing yards and 17 DK points to Oliveira in Week 7, and they're yielding a CFL-high 141.6 rushing yards per game at a league-high 5.8 yards per carry. Edmonton has also allowed the second-most rushing first downs (62), and Oliveira has scored at least 16 DK points in four of his last five contests.

Jamal Morrow, SSK at MTL ($8,900): Morrow has only had one breakout game on the ground this season, but he's still averaging a solid 11.8 DK points per contest thanks to some strong work through the air at times. We'll bank on Morrow finally hitting on all cylinders this week in a matchup that lines up fairly well overall, as the Alouettes are giving up the third-highest rushing yards per carry (5.6) and have already facilitated 11 pass plays of 30 yards or longer in seven games.

Taquan Mizzell, B.C. vs. CGY ($6,600): Mizzell came back down to earth against the Blue Bombers in Week 9 after his season-best 117-yard effort against the Elks in Week 8, but that was largely due to game script in B.C.'s embarrassing 50-14 loss. The one-time Chicago Bear still managed to accrue 82 total yards on 13 touches, and he now gets Adams back under center, which should help him in multiple ways. Not only will the Stampeders' defense be forced to respect the pass more, but the threat of Adams running should also loosen up the front seven somewhat. Calgary is also giving up the third-most rushing yards per game (112.9) at 5.3 yards per carry, and Mizzell has already proven capable of production befitting a higher-salaried player with tallies of 15.6 and 25.7 DK points this season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ka'Deem Carey, CGY at B.C. ($8,000)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 10

Kenny Lawler, WPG at EDM ($10,000): Lawler put together a spectacular Week 9 performance in the Blue Bombers' 36-point win over the Lions, posting 36 DK points courtesy of a 7-200-1 line. That followed a 7-93 tally in his season debut against these same Elks in Week 7, and despite the significant salary bump, he's right back in play in the rematch. Edmonton's vulnerabilities against the pass were already outlined to large degree in Collaros' entry, and in addition to the numbers cited there, it's worth noting the Elks have also given up the third-highest average yards per completion (9.6) and third-most completions of 30 or more yards (15) while also tying for second-most passing touchdowns surrendered (10).

Justin Hardy, OTT at TOR ($8,300): Hardy has been one of the Redblacks' steadiest targets, posting a 39-420-1 line on 59 targets. The NFL veteran has displayed solid chemistry with Crum since his ascension to the starting quarterback role, and the matchup lines up well on paper for a productive night in Week 10. As already outlined in Crum's entry, the Argos have facilitated plenty of completions, passing yards and touchdowns, and Hardy, who had between five and seven catches in the four games preceding a quiet Week 9, should see enough volume to capitalize.

Tyler Snead, MTL vs. SSK ($6,100): Snead delivered nicely as a value play in Week 9, generating 13 DK points on a 4-90 line. The sure-handed rookie has seen only a $300 salary bump, making him an appealing target once again in Week 10. The Roughriders have solid numbers against the pass in most categories, but Saskatchewan has yielded 12 completions of 30+ yards in six games. Snead saw a season-high six targets a week ago, and with position mate Kaion Julien-Grant (hand) expected to remain out this week, the former should be in line for another solid role.

Cam Phillips, TOR vs. OTT ($5,000): Speaking of high-upside cost-effective options, Phillips certainly fits the bill at a salary worthy of a double take. The speedster is coming off having posted a season-high 19.4 DK points versus the Stampeders in Week 9, and he also produced 13.6 DK points against B.C. back in Week 4. The Redblacks have been the league's most generous team against the pass with a CFL-high 314.6 passing yards per game allowed, along with a CFL-high 20 completions of 30+ yards conceded. Phillips has three such catches already this season, making him all the more appealing irrespective of whether he's playing with Chad Kelly (ankle) or Cameron Dukes as his QB.

ALSO CONSIDER: Shawn Bane, SSK at MTL ($8,500); Lucky Whitehead, B.C. vs. CGY ($7,600)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 10

B.C. Lions ($4,300) vs. Calgary Stampeders: The Lions should be especially ornery this week after getting lit up by the Blue Bombers for 50 points in Week 9, and that lambasting should also make their defense lower-rostered than usual. B.C. is still a talented unit that should have a better chance at keeping matters from spiraling out of control in Week 10, especially considering the Lions defense is averaging 14.3 DK points per home contest. They've compiled seven interceptions, 25 sacks and a pair of defensive touchdowns overall on their way to 11.3 DK points per contest for the season, and they've surrendered a league-low 18.0 points per game, including a CFL-low 16.4 offensive points per outing.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 10

Dustin Crum, QB

Brady Oliveira, RB

Cam Phillips, WR

Total salary expenditure: $24.3 K

Crum's dual-threat upside and matchup make him an appealing option as already discussed in his entry, while Oliveira draws the best matchup in the league for running backs and could see plenty of touches down the stretch in a game Winnipeg is heavily favored. Finally, Phillips has the upside of a much higher-salaried player and also draws an excellent matchup, and the entire trio notably will require less than half of your salary cap.





