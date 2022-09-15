CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 15 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

We're set for a smaller player pool than usual thanks to a three-game slate in Week 15, which makes building unique lineups for tournaments a bit more challenging than usual. However, we do have a couple of game environments that should be particularly beneficial to DFS production, which should help make for a fun slate overall.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 15:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 15

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 15

Zach Collaros, WPG at HAM ($10,700): Collaros was surgical in Week 14 against the Roughriders, throwing just four incompletions in 25 attempts while amassing 273 yards and four touchdown tosses. That netted 26.9 DK points, and now the veteran gets another crack at a Hamilton defense he threw for 302 passing yards against back in Week 3. The Tiger-Cats have gotten more vulnerable against the pass as the season has gone on, now allowing 273.4 passing yards per game and giving up a CFL-high 22 completions of at least 30 yards. Collaros has a 16:7 TD:INT on the road this season, and while he'll still be missing Greg Ellingson (hip), he's demonstrated an ability to adapt to that absence nicely.

Taylor Cornelius, EDM at SSK ($10,100): The Elks were absolutely embarrassed by the Stampeders in Week 14, but Cornelius still found a way to a strong fantasy performance. The emerging signal-caller is now averaging 20.3 DK points per game after compiling 25.8 on the strength of a 292-yard, two-touchdown effort in defeat. Cornelius brings a nice ground dimension as well (291 rushing yards, five rushing TDs), and he's put together a solid 6:2 TD:INT across four road games. The Roughriders have been vulnerable to the pass all season as well, giving up 278.9 passing yards per game at a 68.1 percent completion rate, along with 20 touchdown passes, the second most in the CFL.

Vernon Adams, BC at CGY ($7,200): Adams is set to make his BC debut after making a cameo appearance with three pass attempts a week ago following his trade from the Alouettes. The veteran checks in with a very reasonable salary in a highly appealing matchup for quarterbacks, making him an excellent option for cash games or tournaments. Adams generated 20.2 DK points back in Week 1 for Montreal in his one game with extended action this season, and the Stampeders come in allowing a CFL-high 296.2 passing yards per game, along with the most completions (301) and the second-most touchdown passes (20). Adams is also highly capable of supplementing his fantasy production with rushing yardage, making him all the more viable at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jake Maier, CGY vs. BC ($9,500)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 15

James Butler, BC at CGY ($10,400): Butler has hardly been productive in recent games, so he's undoubtedly a tough sell for DFS purposes at his current salary. However, the second-year back could be a sneaky option for tournaments in particular with a quarterback in Adams that the defense will be forced to respect. Butler has been in single digits in DK points for three straight games, but he's still averaging a solid 14.7 DK points per game thanks to some big performances earlier in the season. Then, although Calgary has given up a relative modest 91.5 rushing yards per game, the Stamps have done so at 5.1 yards per carry and have also yielded nine rushing touchdowns overall.

Frankie Hickson, SSK vs. EDM ($6,800): Hickson's salary continues to lag behind his production, keeping the speedy running back very much in play once again in Week 15 against what is usually the best matchup in the league for running backs. The Elks have been a sieve against ground attacks all season, allowing a CFL-high 117.8 rushing yards per game and 5.3 yards per carry. Edmonton has also surrendered a whopping 26 rushing touchdowns, by far the highest figure in the league. Hickson already has 17 runs of at least 10 yards despite only having logged 75 carries overall this season, offering a glimpse of his upside at his excellent salary.

Kevin Brown, EDM at SSK ($4,700): Brown is almost a mirror image of Hickson on the other side of the Roughriders-Elks matchup. Not only is the Incarnate Word alum also extremely fast and elusive in space, but like Hickson, he's a very good receiver and is also carrying a salary he could well outpace again. Brown has scored 15.6 and 14.6 DK points over his first two games, recording 10 receptions overall during that span in addition to logging 15 carries. The Roughriders have been a stingy matchup for running backs, giving up 86.9 rushing yards per game at 4.5 yards per carry, but Brown's dual role and his salary makes him a low-risk, high-reward play.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ka'Deem Carey, CGY vs. BC ($11,700); Brady Oliveira, WPG at HAM ($8,000)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 15

Lucky Whitehead, BC at CGY ($10,800): As is often the case, it's a tough task trying to pinpoint which Lions receiver might be due for a breakout, and given the Stampeders' troubles against the pass, you could legitimately make a case for playing at least two in the same lineup. Whitehead is definitely one of the best candidates to hone in on, considering his explosive profile and average of 16.4 DK points per game. Whitehead has been quiet over the last two games, but he went off for 31.6 DK points three games ago, his second instance with over 30 this season. The Stamps' vulnerabilities against the pass were already discussed in Adams' entry, furthering Whitehead's case.

Nic Demski, WPG at HAM ($8,900): Demski continues delivering week in and week out, scoring four touchdowns in his last three games alone to push his DK-point average to 15.5 points per contest. The veteran also generated a 6-96 tally against Hamilton back in Week 3 that netted 15.6 DK points, and that was a game that Greg Ellingson (hip), whose current absence Demski has been thriving in, was available for. Demski has seen at least six targets in the first three games of Ellingson's current absence as well,

Kyran Moore, SSK vs. EDM ($6,800): Moore was one of the Roughriders' most impressive playmakers before his season-ending knee injury late last season, and the speedster has been heavily involved in the most recent two contests of the three games he's played since his return. Moore boasts a 13-114 line in that sample on a whopping 17 targets, and that's while filling what's been a short-area role. Moore's speed does give him plenty of home-run upside, however, and an Elks defense that's allowed the highest average yards per attempt (9.5), the most touchdown passes (21) and the second-most completions of 30 yards or more (21) therefore makes for a great unit to deploy him against.

Dillon Mitchell, EDM at SSK ($3,900): As can likely be detected by the pattern of these selections, I expect plenty of fantasy production to stem from the Elks-Roughriders matchup. Mitchell, much like his teammate Brown, therefore makes for a very enticing value option after posting 20.7 and 20 DK points in his last two games. The Riders' weaknesses against the pass were discussed earlier in Cornelius' entry, and in addition to the numbers cited there, it's worth noting Saskatchewan has allowed the third-highest average yards per pass (8.9) and third-most completions of at least 30 yards (20).

ALSO CONSIDER: Malik Henry, CGY vs. BC (9,000); Keon Hatcher, BC at CGY ($7,800)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 15

Winnipeg Blue Bombers ($5,200) at Hamilton Tiger-Cats: The Bombers defense is averaging 8.5 DK points per game on the season, and they've been at their most productive on the road with 9.9 per contest in that split. Winnipeg's most productive fantasy night of the season came back in Week 3 against this same Ti-Cats offense, which they posted 18 DK points against on the strength of two interceptions, a fumble recovery and a defensive touchdown. Winnipeg has an impressive nine interceptions, 18 sacks, two fumble recoveries and three defensive touchdowns overall across seven road games, and the Ti-Cats, which appear set to start the turnover-prone Dane Evans under center, have given up 28 sacks and committed a CFL-high 41 turnovers.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 15

Jake Maier, QB

Frankie Hickson, RB

Nic Demski, WR/SB

Total salary expenditure: $25.2 K

Maier came through again last week with 15.5 DK points on the strength of a 287-yard passing effort, and he'd scored 23.8 and 19.1 DK points in his prior two starts, giving him an excellent floor. Hickson has been excellent as both runner and receiver as already illustrated in his entry, while Demski's steady receiving and rushing role, as well as his nose for the end zone, makes him a safe play at receiver/slotback.

