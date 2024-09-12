This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 15 on DraftKings

We have a rather unique three-game CFL slate this week, as three teams – the Elks, Blue Bombers and Roughriders – are on bye. Naturally, we're dealing with the challenge presented by a smaller-than-usual player pool, but there are still plenty of appealing options across the salary cap.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 15

Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM vs. OTT ($10,500): Mitchell has regained control of the Tiger-Cats' starting job after throwing for 347 yards and compiling 27.4 DK points against the Argonauts in Week 13. The veteran is now averaging 19.7 DK points per game for the season, and coming in refreshed off a bye week, he's facing a Redblacks squad he already tallied 24.8 DK points against back in a Week 4 matchup. Additionally, Ottawa checks in surrendering 283.1 passing yards per game and has conceded the third-most completions (299) in the league. The Redblacks have also given up the fourth-most 30+ yard completions (19), while Mitchell has thrown 12 touchdowns passes of 20 yards or more in depth.

Chad Kelly, TOR at B.C. ($9,000): Kelly didn't debut until Week 12 this season due to a suspension, but he came out firing from the moment he stepped on the field and hasn't stopped since. The young signal-caller has at least 322 passing yards in each of his first three games and is coming off having racked up 463, along with three touchdowns, on his way to 32.1 DK points against the Redblacks in Week 14. The talented pivot will now do battle with a Lions defense that's giving up 289.2 passing yards per game and a CFL-high 73.5 percent completion rate, along with a league-high 108.3 passer efficiency rating. B.C. is also tied for the third-most touchdown passes allowed (20), making it a very appealing all-around outlook for Kelly.

Cody Fajardo, MTL at CGY ($8,400): Fajardo has seemingly carried reasonable salaries all season, but the Grey Cup champion is averaging an impressive 20.9 DK points per game this season. He's getting ready to do battle with a beatable opponent as well, as the reeling Stampeders already surrendered 27.5 DK points to Fajardo back in Week 5 on the back of a 374-yard, two-touchdown performance. Calgary is now just sixth-tenths of a yard away from giving up the most net offensive yards per game, and the Stamps are yielding a CFL-high 7.1 yards per play. The Stamps have also conceded a 69.9 percent completion rate and have recorded a league-low 18 sacks, making it likely Fajardo can take his time and put together a highly efficient effort.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dru Brown, OTT at HAM ($10,000)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 15

Greg Bell, HAM vs. OTT ($8,000): Bell presumably will continue handling the lead-back role for the Ti-Cats coming out of the bye after scoring 15.8 to 35.3 DK points in the last four games. The versatile San Diego State product is an excellent receiver out of the backfield in addition to an effective rusher, which should keep him on the field for a robust amount of snaps irrespective of how game script is playing out. The opposing Redblacks' weaknesses against the pass were already covered in Mitchell's entry, but they've also yielded 4.8 yards per carry on the ground, making it an attractive scenario all the way around for Bell.

Dedrick Mills, CGY vs. MTL ($5,600): On paper, the Stampeders look mostly overmatched against the defending Grey Cup champs, but the prospects for Mills against Montreal's run defense actually favors the explosive running back. Mills returned from the practice roster in Week 14 to accrue 95 total yards on 16 touches against the Elks, with his numbers including a 5-57 line through the air. The Alouettes, despite their impressive title-defense season, have actually been vulnerable on the ground, where they've surrendered 112.4 rushing yards per game and 5.5 yards per carry. Mills is clocking 5.1 yards per carry, so he's well suited to take advantage of any weaknesses.

ALSO CONSIDER: Ka'Deem Carey, TOR at B.C. ($10,500)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 15

Tim White, HAM vs. OTT ($10,300): White was the best all-around receiver in the league in Weeks 12 and 13, posting performances of 26.9 and 39.7 DK points against the Blue Bombers and Argonauts, respectively, while exceeding 130 receiving yards in each of those contests. White is now averaging 16.2 DK points per game and has two total 30+ DK-point tallies, an outstanding ceiling. He'll now tangle with a Redblacks defense whose tendency to give up big pass plays through the air was already detailed in Mitchell's entry, and that White recorded 33.7 DK points against on an 8-118-1 line back in Week 4.

Reggie Begelton, CGY vs. MTL ($9,200): Begelton figures to once again see plenty of opportunity in Week 15 given his defense's overall weakness, which often forces Calgary into pass-heavy mode. That much has proven true in the last month-plus, when Begelton has seen double-digit targets in four of five games and exceeded the 100-yard mark in three of the last four. Montreal has been more attackable on the ground, but the Als have yielded an elevated 69.8 percent completion rate and Begelton is often a recipient of high-percentage throws, as underscored by his average of 12.5 yards per reception.

Dominique Rhymes, OTT at HAM ($6,000): Rhymes' salary is especially eye-catching for a player that's produced 14.6 and 25.8 DK points in his last two games, and that has two other games with over 12 DK points in the last six contests overall. The speedy veteran's production can have some drastic fluctuations – he scored under 2.0 DK points in the other pair of games in that sample – but he's a very useful mid-salary tournament play in a game where points could pile up. The Tiger-Cats make for a viable target, as they've given up a league-high 23 touchdown passes and surrendered 274.4 passing yards per game.

Cole Spieker, MTL at CGY ($5,800): Spieker continues to carry a sub-$6K salary despite having scored 12.2 to 30.7 DK points in his last three games. Spieker also has three touchdowns in the last two contests and has a total of 15 targets in those two games, perhaps an indication he continues to build chemistry with Fajardo. The Stampeders are certainly a targetable defense as already discussed earlier, and Spieker sure hands give him a solid floor overall.

ALSO CONSIDER: Shemar Bridges, HAM vs. OTT ($8,800); Damonte Coxie, TOR at B.C. ($4,900)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 15

Montreal Alouettes ($4,200) at Calgary Stampeders: While Mills caught our eye at the running back position as explained earlier, the overall matchup for the Alouettes defense against the turnover-prone Stampeders is an enticing one, especially at the very reasonable salary the Montreal defense carries. The Als' defense is averaging a solid 6.5 DK points per game, including 7.3 per road contest. Montreal has also forced the third-most turnovers (26) and has snagged 12 interceptions while also surrendering the fewest big plays (20+ yard rushing plays, 30+ yard passing plays) in the league (14). Meanwhile, the Stamps have committed a league-high 31 turnovers, making this a particularly thorny matchup for their offense.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 15

Cody Fajardo, QB

Dedrick Mills, RB

Tim White, WR

Total salary expenditure: $24.3K

This trio has plenty of built-in upside but will still require less than half your salary cap, making them an ideal core on this unique week. As already highlighted, Fajardo is facing a very favorable matchup against a defense that seems to have very little motivation at this stage, while Mills is an interesting play on the other side of the game due to the matchup and the fact he functions very well as a receiver as well. Finally, White checks in off back-to-back standout games and is well rested coming off the bye week while facing a Redblacks squad that's had trouble stopping the deep ball.

