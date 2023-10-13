This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 19 on DraftKings

We now have just three regular-season slates remaining, but the playoff picture is still coming into focus. Fortunately, that leaves plenty of motivation for multiple teams and players this week, giving us a solid late-season player pool to work with for our tournament- and cash-game lineups.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 19

Vernon Adams, BC at HAM ($13,300): Adams and the Lions came up short in the big West Division showdown with the Blue Bombers in Week 18, but the veteran quarterback still put up 23.2 DK points on the strength of a 352-yard tally through the air. Adams has at least 22 DK points in five straight games, and with the Lions still very much in the hunt for the division crown, he should have plenty of incentive against a Tiger-Cats defense that he threw for 326 yards against in his one previous encounter with them. Hamilton has surrendered 267.4 passing yards per game and 9.1 average yards per pass, which should lay the groundwork for Adams to put together another rewarding performance.

Cody Fajardo, MTL at EDM ($8,900): Fajardo has generated one of the steadiest fantasy floors for mid-tier quarterbacks this season, and he'll enter Week 19 having scored 13.4 to 20.9 DK points in six straight games. The veteran signal-caller can help Montreal maintain control of the No. 2 seed in the East Division with a victory, and he's facing an Elks team that's surrendering the league's third-highest completion rate (67.9 percent) and average yards per pass (9.2), along with the second-highest passer efficiency rating (101.3). Fajardo should have a fully healthy pass-catching crew as well, furthering his case at a very appealing salary.

Jake Dolegala, SSK at CGY ($8,800), HAM at SSK: Dolegala has outperformed his current salary on multiple occasions since moving into the starting role, posting tallies of 19.5, 19.9 and 24.3 DK points along the way. Dolegala is coming off a rare dud against the Ti-Cats in Week 18, but prior to that, he'd scored 17.8 to 19.5 DK points in three straight. The matchup against the Stampeders carries postseason implications, as Saskatchewan can secure third place in the West Division and a playoff spot with a win. The Stamps have multiple impressive pass defense metrics working for them, but they've allowed the fourth-most touchdown passes (23) and fourth-highest passer efficiency rating (97.0). Given the upside Dolegala has displayed and the stakes at play, he's worth considering at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Chad Kelly, TOR vs. OTT ($9,600)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 19

James Butler, HAM vs. BC ($10,800): Rostering Butler requires a heavy investment, but he's proven worthy of it on multiple occasions this season. Most recently, the veteran back posted 25.4 DK points against the Roughriders in Week 18, and he's eclipsed 24 DK points on six occasions overall. He now gets a crack at his old BC squad, one he put up a season-high 33.4 DK points against in Week 12 on the strength of a 154-total-yard, two-touchdown effort. The Lions have also given up 5.0 yards per carry for the season, furthering Butler's case for another big game in the rematch.

Jamal Morrow, SSK at CGY ($9,000): Morrow returned from the injured list with a bang in Week 18, posting 25.6 DK points on the strength of a 120-yard effort on the ground versus Hamilton. It was Morrow's third tally of more than 20 DK points, including his second of greater than 25. The explosive back can do plenty of damage as a receiver as well, and he's facing a Stamps defense that's yielded the second-most rushing yards per game (126.0) and a league-high 5.9 yards per carry. Morrow already has totals of 20.7 and 25.4 DK points in two prior meetings against Calgary as well, making his case even stronger at a manageable salary.

William Stanback ($7,500) or Walter Fletcher ($4,400), MTL at EDM: Stanback will suit up for the Week 19 matchup against the porous Elks run defense after not playing Week 18 due to illness, so he's shaping up as the safer start over Fletcher as long as there aren't any last-minute changes to his status. Edmonton is allowing a league-high 135.7 rushing yards per game and 5.8 yards per carry, while Stanback comes in having scored 14.5 to 20 DK points in three of his last four games. And, if Fletcher were to get the nod instead, he makes for an excellent value play after posting a season-high 16 DK points in Stanback's stead in Week 18 and also having reached double-digit DK points on two other occasions this season.

ALSO CONSIDER: Deonta McMahon, TOR vs. OTT ($5,000); Kienan LaFrance, BC at HAM ($2,500)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 19

Dominique Rhymes, BC at HAM ($10,900): Rhymes has been very productive since returning from the injured list two games ago, posting a combined 10-199 line on 18 targets and scoring 14.2 and 18.7 DK points in that pair of contests. The speedy Murray State product also scored 16.3 to 34.8 DK points in his first three games of the season, and he should have plenty of chances to deliver again versus Hamilton's questionable pass defense, which, in addition to the metrics cited in Adams' entry, has also given up the second-most completions of 30+ yards (28)..

Damonte Coxie, TOR vs. OTT ($7,900): Coxie continued to deliver as a downfield threat in Week 18, generating 12.3 DK points via a 4-83 line. The big-bodied speedster is now averaging 20.1 yards per reception for the season, and he's exceeded 17 DK points on four occasions. The Redblacks make for excellent targets, allowing a CFL-high 310.3 passing yards per game along with a league-high 9.9 yards per pass and the second-most touchdown passes (28).

Marken Michel, CGY vs. SSK ($6,600): Michel has been overdelivering on his very reasonable salaries on most weeks this season, most recently having posted 15.2 DK points against the Tiger-Cats in Week 17. The veteran speedster also has totals of 18.2 and 32.4 DK points among his five double-digit DK-point tallies this season, and the Roughriders have surrendered the third-most passing yards (272.3), a co-CFL-high 9.9 average yards per pass, the most passing touchdowns (29) and the most completions of 30+ yards (36).

Tyson Philpot, MTL at EDM ($6,000): Philpot could prove to be one of the best value plays of the week, and he checks into the matchup against the Elks with plenty of momentum. The Calgary product has scored over 20 DK points in two of his last four games, and he's recorded double-digit tallies in all four contests during the sample. Philpot boasts a 22-323-3 line over that span, and he's drawn at least five targets in four of the last five contests. The fact fellow receiver Kaion Julien-Grant will be out with a shoulder injury should only help lock in another solid role for Philpot at an outstanding salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tim White, HAM vs. BC ($11,000); Tre Odoms-Dukes, CGY vs. SSK ($5,900): Gavin Cobb, EDM vs. MTL ($3,200)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 19

Montreal Alouettes ($5,000) at Edmonton Elks: The Alouettes defense kept on rolling in Week 18, taking it to the Redblacks for the second straight game to the tune of 22 DK points. That pushed Montreal's unit's season average to a rock-solid 10.4, including 12.1 per road game. The Als don't have the luxury of facing Ottawa again this week, but they'll tangle with an Elks team that's now officially eliminated from postseason contention and that's last in the CFL with average points per game (20.1), including average offensive points per contest (18.8). The Elks have also allowed 43 sacks and committed 36 turnovers, while Montreal has forced the fourth-most turnovers (39) and has scored an elite nine defensive touchdowns.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 19

Cody Fajardo, QB

Jamal Morrow, RB

Tyson Philpot, WR

Total salary expenditure: $23.9k

This trio will require less than half your salary cap and consists of three players that should offer very appealing floors with solid upside. Fajardo and Philpot make for a very cost-effective QB-WR stack in a favorable matchup, while Morrow looks back to full health and is facing a highly vulnerable Stamps run defense he's already exploited for more than 20 DK points apiece on two occasions.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.