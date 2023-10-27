This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 21 on DraftKings

We've reached a very interesting Week 21, as all postseason spots have been finalized. It's an unpredictable slate for DFS as a result, as several starters have already been ruled out across the six teams in action and many others may only be playing partial games before exiting for injury prevention purposes. Adding to the uncertainty is the fact that two of the three teams that have been eliminated from playoff contention, the Elks and Roughriders, are not in action. Nevertheless, we'll take our best shot at spotting some value plays that could outperform salaries that won't account for what could be in for elevated Week 21 roles.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 21

Dustin Crum, OTT vs. TOR ($9,400): Crum is one of those quarterbacks that should have a safe floor as long as he plays a full game, given the Redblacks have no postseason hope. The young signal-caller is highly mobile and can therefore supplement his fantasy production with rushing numbers, and he comes into Week 21 having posted over 27 DK points on five occasions this season. The Argos have also been generous even when at full strength – including when Crum posted 27.9 DK points against them in Week 10 – and they should be even more vulnerable with what should be a host of backups taking the field. Toronto has allowed 299.4 passing yards per game and a league-high 71.0 percent completion rate, building Crum's case further.

Cameron Dukes, TOR at OTT ($8,400): Dukes is due to draw the start and likely play the entire game for the Argos with Chad Kelly sitting out for rest. Dukes already demonstrated some nice upside with 22.6 DK points in Week 7 against the Bombers, and a matchup against a Redblacks squad that's allowed a league-high 310.2 passing yards per game and the highest average yards per pass (9.9) could well prompt a strong return on salary, even with Toronto sitting several pass catchers.

ALSO CONSIDER: Caleb Evans, MTL vs. HAM ($7,900)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 21

Dedrick Mills, CGY vs. WPG ($6,600): Mills is listed as the starting running back for Friday night's game, and given his body of work in previous opportunities as a lead back, he could well blow past his salary against a Blue Bombers team that should be playing plenty of reserves on defense. Mills will likely have to split some carries with Peyton Logan, but if he's truly handling a No. 1 back workload, he's on track to post his seventh double-digit DK-point tally of the campaign. For what it's worth, Mills produced 16.1 DK points against a full-strength Winnipeg defense in Week 5, making him all the more appealing.

Daniel Adeboboye, TOR at OTT ($4,600): Adeboboye should be primed for a big workload in his own right with A.J. Ouellette (rest) and Andrew Harris (injured list) not suiting up in Week 21. The second-year back already put together a stellar effort in Week 20, generating 26.5 DK points by racking up 109 rushing yards on just nine carries against the Roughriders. The Redblacks have been tough against the run all season, but the combination of Adeboboye's volume and salary make him a very viable salary-saving play.

ALSO CONSIDER: Devonte Williams, OTT vs. TOR ($8,800)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 21

Justin Hardy, OTT vs. TOR ($8,100): Hardy makes for a potentially rewarding play for many of the same reasons as Crum, and he should be in for a regular snap count versus Toronto's vulnerable pass defense. Hardy recorded a 5-98 line against Toronto in Week 19, and he also generated 19.2 DK points versus the Argos back in Week 10. The Argos has also surrendered the second-most touchdown passes (29), further enhancing Hardy's case.

Jaelon Acklin, OTT vs.TOR ($6,200): Acklin is another Redblacks regular that should have a reliable workload in Week 21, and his salary is very appealing. The veteran has five double-digit DK-point totals on his 2023 resume, including a tally of 12.3 DK points versus these same Argos in Week 19. For all the reasons already cited in Crum's and Hardy's entries, Acklin could be set for a productive day.

Cam Phillips, TOR at OTT ($5,500): Phillips isn't listed as a starting receiver for Week 21, but there shouldn't be anything impeding him from putting together a very strong return on salary. DaVaris Daniels and Damonte Coxie will sit out for rest, while Kurleigh Gittens is on injured reserve. Phillips' big-play ability combined with his very modest salary puts him firmly in play, and although he's coming off a long layoff due to injury, he has the upside to exploit the Redblacks' aforementioned pass-defense vulnerabilities and already put up 19.5 DK points against Ottawa on the strength of a 5-115 line back in Week 10.

ALSO CONSIDER: David Ungerer III, TOR at OTT ($5,400)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 21

Ottawa Redblacks ($3,000) vs. Toronto Argonauts: The Redblacks defense is the lowest-salaried unit on the slate but has averaged a solid 8.6 DK points, and they'll be facing an Argos team that will be playing with a heavy contingent of reserves. Ottawa has averaged an even better 10.4 DK points per home contest as well, so rolling the dice on them at a salary that won't sink you if they don't deliver isn't a bad way to go.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 21

Cameron Dukes, QB

Dedrick Mills, RB

Cam Phillips, WR

Total salary expenditure: $20.5k

As one might expect, we've found a trio that comes at a nice discount in this topsy-turvy Week 21 slate. Dukes and Phillips make for a very cost-effective QB-WR stack in a favorable matchup that could yield plenty of big plays, while Mills could outperform his $6.6k salary if he's truly handling a lead-back role, given his explosiveness.





