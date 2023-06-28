This article is part of our DraftKings CFL DFS Picks series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 4 on DraftKings

We have just a three-game CFL slate on tap in Week 4, narrowing our player pool even more than usual and making it especially important to maximize value. Fortunately, as has often been the case early in the season, there are some very reasonably salaried players with strong upside, especially at receiver, to focus on.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 4:

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 4

Vernon Adams, BC at TOR ($10,700): Nothing has slowed Adams down this season, as he's averaging an elite 22.7 DK points over his first three games while producing a 5:2 TD:INT. The mobile veteran also has 76 rushing yards, and his bevy of pass-catching weapons gives him no shortage of options when dropping back. Adams now faces an Argonauts team that's allowed 288.5 passing yards per game at a league-high 77.6 percent completion rate, giving him no shortage of upside in the battle of undefeated squads.

Cody Fajardo, MTL vs. WPG ($9,300): Fajardo is another well-tenured signal-caller that's thriving in the early going, with the veteran averaging 21.9 DK points over his first two games as the Alouettes' starting signal-caller. Fajardo has shown quick chemistry with his new pass catchers – he's completed 71.7 percent of his 46 pass attempts thus far – and he'll now get a chance to pick on a Blue Bombers defense that's been surprisingly vulnerable to the pass over the first three games. Winnipeg is surrendering 283.3 passing yards per game along with the second-most completions (66) and a CFL-high six touchdown tosses, making Fajardo an especially appealing play at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Zach Collaros, WPG at MTL ($11,000)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 4

A.J. Ouellette, TOR vs. BC ($8,600): After a quiet opener in Week 2, Ouellette looked like the breakout back he was down the stretch in 2022 during a Week 3 win over the Elks. The Ohio product scored three rushing touchdowns on his way to 26.4 DK points, and although he didn't catch a pass, his value as a receiver is above question after he posted a 38-350-1 line through the air in 13 games last season. Ouellette doesn't have an easy matchup by any means in Week 4 against a Lions defense that's allowed just 76.7 rushing yards per game thus far, but it's worth noting part of that number is circumstantial due to the sizable leads the team has often built. Moreover, B.C. is surrendering a league-high 5.3 yards per carry, so the versatile Ouellette paying dividends wouldn't be out of the question by any means.

William Stanback, MTL vs. WPG ($8,100): Stanback has averaged a solid 13.2 DK points per contest in the first two games of the season, and he's paired his 111 rushing yards over that span with a noteworthy 7-83 line through the air. The versatile veteran will tangle with a Blue Bombers defense that's yielded just 68.7 rushing yards per game, albeit at 4.9 yards per carry. Stanback's robust dual role and breakaway speed should still give him a solid chance to deliver on his reasonable salary, however, keeping him in play.

Kevin Brown, EDM at OTT ($7,300): Brown has been a victim of the Elks' offensive struggles to an extent early this season, as he's been limited to 24 carries through three games. However, the speedster is averaging an impressive 4.8 yards per carry, and he's clocked 9.5 yards per reception and scored a touchdown on six catches. The Redblacks defense has given up three rushing touchdowns through two games and gave up 6.2 yards per carry to the Stampeders' Dedrick Mims in their most recent contest, enhancing Brown's appeal at his value salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Daniel Adeboboye, TOR vs. BC ($2,500)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 4

Lucky Whitehead, BC at TOR ($9,700): Whitehead returned from a one-game absence due to a hamstring injury to record a 5-72 line on eight targets versus the Blue Bombers in Week 3. The speedy veteran could certainly be one of Vernon Adams' top targets against an Argonauts defense that's displayed the type of vulnerability already detailed in the quarterback's entry, especially if teammate Dominique Rhymes misses another game with a foot injury.

Kaion Julien-Grant, MTL vs. WPG ($8,000): Julien-Grant is projected to enjoy an elevated role in the Alouettes' air attack throughout the season now that Eugene Lewis is in Edmonton, and he tallied 15.4 DK points in Week 3 against the Tiger-Cats on the strength of a 6-94 line after an efficient two-catch, 62-yard showing back in Week 1. The St. Francis Xavier alum, who put together a career-best 36-517-3 line over 18 games in 2022, appears to be on track for even better numbers and could certainly make inroads against a Blue Bombers defense that's already surrendered five completions of 30 or more yards in the first three games.

Steven Dunbar Jr., EDM at OTT ($4,500): Dunbar has started to find his footing in the Elks' offense after a quiet opener, generating a 14-151 line on 17 targets over the last pair of contests and topping out at 17.8 DK points in his most recent game on the strength of an 8-98 line. As he amply demonstrated last season with Hamilton, Dunbar has upside befitting a much higher salary, and the fact the Redblacks are giving up a CFL-high 296.5 passing yards per game, 11.2 yards per completion and have given up seven completions of at least 30 yards through just two contests makes him one of the very best value options of the week at any position.

Austin Mack, MTL vs. WPG ($4,300): With just three games on the docket, we'll go with a second Alouettes receiver in Mack, who's outpaced his current salary over the first two games by a wide margin. The one-time New York Giant is averaging a stellar 22.1 DK points per contest thanks to 9-201-2 line on 12 targets, clearly demonstrating excellent chemistry with new battery mate Cody Fajardo. Given the level of trust already established and Mack's big-play potential, his $4.3K salary is quite the bargain versus the Blue Bombers' questionable secondary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Alexander Hollins, BC at TOR ($7,000)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 4

BC Lions ($4,500) at Toronto Argonauts: The Lions' defense is the highest-salaried of the slate, but they could well be worth the hefty investment despite the road matchup against the undefeated Argos. The Lions have averaged 13.0 DK points defensively across the first three games, already compiling a league-high 11 sacks. Toronto's Ouellette is an appealing play at RB as noted earlier, but I'm not on Toronto's air attack per se partly because of B.C.'s track record of pressuring the quarterback and because Argos quarterback Chad Kelly has thrown a pair of interceptions while completing a scant 58.7 percent of his passes. With experience not exactly on his side – Kelly will be making just his fourth career start versus the Lions – he could potentially be goaded into mistakes versus a B.C. unit that will also enjoy a three-day rest advantage after having opened the Week 3 slate on June 22.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 4

Cody Fajardo, QB

A.J. Ouellette, RB

Steven Dunbar Jr., WR

Austin Mack, WR

Total salary expenditure: $26.7K

We normally stick to three players in the cheat sheet, but with two very appealing low-salary wideouts – one an Alouette that can be paired with Fajardo in tournaments – we'll make an exception. This quartet barely requires over half your allotted $50K salary cap and offers plenty of upside, as detailed in their respective entries.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.