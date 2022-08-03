This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 9 on DraftKings

We're set for another four-game slate in Week 9, one that has a pair of games with projected totals over 50 points. There are some particularly appealing matchups for some skill players with some of the league's bottom-tier defenses in action, with the Lions getting another shot at an Elks team they beat by 44 in Week 1 serving as a prime example.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 9 of CFL action:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 9

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 9

Nathan Rourke, BC vs. EDM ($12,500): Rourke thrived in the second half in Week 8, bringing the Lions back from a deficit to ultimately net 31.4 DK points on the strength of a 336-yard, two-touchdown effort. The breakout star now has an average of 31.7 DK points per game for the season and now gets a crack at an Elks team he and his teammates eviscerated back in Week 1. Rourke collected a career-high 43.1 DK points in that game, and the Elks come in still allowing the highest completion percentage in the CFL (73.6), the second-highest average yards per pass (9.8), the second-highest passer efficiency rating (112.5) and a co-league-high 12 passing TDs.

Zach Collaros, WPG at MTL ($9,800): Collaros continues to arguably carry a salary that's lower than warranted, considering he's coming off having posted a season-high 27.7 DK points in Week 8 against the Stampeders. The tally was Collaros' third of more than 20 DK points in the last four games, and he now has multiple TD passes in four consecutive contests as well. The Alouettes have allowed a respectable 263.9 passing yards per game, but they've also yielded the third-most completions (154), including the second most of 30 yards or more (12).

Caleb Evans, OTT vs. CGY ($9,600): Evans has been spectacular from a fantasy standpoint over the last two games, scoring 28.3 and 33.1 DK points against the Tiger-Cats and Alouettes, respectively. The emerging second-year signal-caller has contributed 114 rushing yards and four rushing TDs in those games as well, highlighting his significant ceiling on the ground. The Stampeders come into Week 9 having allowed 280.8 passing yards per game and 11 passing TDs, both figures that rank them in the bottom three of the league. Additionally, Calgary is conceding 5.0 yards per carry on the ground and has surrendered four rushing TDs, numbers that could spell trouble against the highly mobile Evans.

ALSO CONSIDER: Bo Levi Mitchell, CGY at OTT ($9,300)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 9

James Butler, BC vs. EDM ($11,000): Butler's fantasy production has had some ups and downs, but he's still averaging 20.0 DK points per game for the season thanks to a couple of spectacular efforts. One of those came back in Week 1 at the expense of these same Elks, which he racked up 47.1 DK points against on the strength of a 100-yard effort on the ground and four total touchdowns. Edmonton's defense continues to be a sieve against the run, allowing a CFL-high 131.9 rushing yards per game, 5.7 yards per carry and 13 rushing touchdowns. Factoring in the CFL-high completion rate allowed by the Elks already detailed in Rourke's entry, it lines up as a very appealing all-around matchup for the versatile Butler, who's also averaging four receptions per contest.

Ka'Deem Carey, CGY at OTT ($10,200) *Listed as questionable, pivot to Peyton Logan ($5,600) if Carey is ruled out*: As noted, Carey's availability will have to be carefully monitored ahead of kickoff, as he missed practice all week with a hamstring injury. The standout back is still worth listing here in the event the Stampeders are just being cautious, as the matchup against the Redblacks on the ground is an inviting one. Ottawa checks in allowing 102.1 rushing yards per game at 4.8 yards per carry, and the Redblacks have also yielded the third-most rushing TDs (eight). Then, given both Carey's and Logan's ability as pass catchers, it's also worth noting Ottawa has yielded the second-highest completion percentage in the league (72.3).

Brady Oliveira, WPG at MTL ($6,600): After frequently finding running room at a premium over the first few games of the season, Oliveira has begun encountering daylight much more frequently over the last two games. The young back has carried 28 times for 172 yards over the last two games, and he now draws one of the more appealing matchups for running backs in the form of the Alouettes defense. Montreal has conceded the second-most rushing yards per game (107.0), the second-most rushing TDs (11) and is tied with the Bombers for second-highest average yards per carry surrendered (5.1).

ALSO CONSIDER: Jeshrun Antwi, MTL vs. WPG ($4,700)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 9

Eugene Lewis, MTL vs. WPG ($10,700): Lewis offered a reminder of his considerable upside in Week 8 after a couple of ordinary performances, posting 26.4 DK points courtesy of an 8-154 line on 15 targets against the Tiger-Cats. Trevor Harris will be back under center for Montreal after exiting last week's loss with a back injury, so Lewis is once again in play despite the five-figure salary. The veteran wideout already has four tallies of greater than 18 DK points overall this season and a total of six in double digits, making him a very appealing play against a Bombers defense that's allowed the second-most completions (181) and is tied with the Roughriders and Redblacks for most receptions of 30 or more yards allowed (13).

Jaelon Acklin, OTT vs. CGY ($9,900): Acklin was expected to enjoy plenty of chemistry with fellow free-agent signee Jeremiah Masoli this season given their shared history in Hamilton, but the Western Illinois pass catcher has actually been equally if not more in sync with interim starter Caleb Evans. Acklin has generated an 11-251-1 line over the last two games while working with Evans, leading to totals of 26.8 and 21.3 DK points. In addition to the Stampeders' questionable metrics against the pass already listed in Evans' entry, it's also worth noting Calgary has given up a healthy 7.9 yards per attempt while Acklin second in the league in air yards (599) and air yards per game (85).

Reggie Begelton, CGY at OTT ($9,600): The Redblacks have been the league's most generous pass defense by the numbers, and Begelton is one of quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell's most trusted targets. The veteran wideout has double-digit DK-point tallies in four of the last five games, and he's eclipsed 70 receiving yards in three of his last four contests. Then, as noted in Carey's entry, Ottawa allows completions at the league's second-highest rate, and the Redblacks have also given up the most passing yards per game (301.0), the highest average yards per attempt (10.2) and a co-CFL-high 12 passing TDs.

Keon Hatcher, BC vs. EDM ($6,100): Homing in on which Lions receiver will be the primary beneficiary of Rourke's weekly exploits is always a challenging proposition given the depth of BC's pass-catching corps, but Hatcher makes for an interesting mid-salary/value option for tournaments in Week 9. The second-year pro has logged at least seven targets in four of the last five games, and he's coming off a seven-catch, 110-yard performance against the Roughriders in Week 8 that netted 21 DK points. Hatcher also produced a season 32.6 DK points against the Redblacks back in Week 4, and he netted a solid 15.5 against the Elks back in Week 1 on a 4-55-1 line.

ALSO CONSIDER: Steven Dunbar, HAM at TOR ($8,400); Dalton Schoen, WPG at MTL ($7,600)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 9

BC Lions ($5,000) vs. Edmonton Elks: The Lions totaled 13 DK points against the Elks back in Week 1, and they've gone on to post two other double-digit tallies while falling just short with nine DK points two games ago. BC's defense has a well-rounded resume of 16 sacks, eight interceptions, three fumble recoveries and one safety in six games, and the Lions' defense averages 9.5 DK points at home. While the Elks should be more competitive in this matchup than in Week 1, Edmonton still comes in ranked No. 8 in the nine-team CFL in both passing yards (237.3) and rushing yards (78.6) per game, while also having allowed the third-most sacks (20) and tying for the second-most turnovers committed (19).

ALSO CONSIDER: Toronto Argonauts ($4,200) vs. Hamilton Tiger-Cats

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 9

Caleb Evans, QB

James Butler, RB

Jaelon Acklin, WR

Total salary expenditure: $30.5 K

This trio doesn't come cheap, and Carey would have been my ideal choice at $800 less than Butler were there not such heavy injury questions hanging over him. However, Evans could certainly deliver another strong return in what should be a very competitive matchup, and Butler has amply proven his ability to rack up numbers through both the ground and air versus Edmonton. Meanwhile, given Acklin's well-established chemistry with Evans, he makes for a great handcuff with his quarterback.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.