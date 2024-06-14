This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Picks: Best Bets and Props for Week 2

Following an exciting opening week of the season, the CFL has another quartet of intriguing matchups in Week 2. We'll hone in on the two weekend games, which feature four offenses that have the ability to pile up the points if their season-opening performances were any indication.

Stampeders vs Lions Best Bets (Saturday, June 15, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Stampeders and Lions produced differing results in high-scoring Week 1 contests, with Calgary outpacing Hamilton by a 32-24 score and B.C. taking a 35-27 loss to the Argonauts that saw them blow a two-point fourth-quarter lead.

Calgary now hits the road for the first time this season to face off with the Vernon Adams-led high-powered B.C. offense, which piled up 423 total yards in defeat against Toronto. Yet, the Stamps showed off plenty of firepower in their own right, with QB Jake Maier misfiring on only five pass attempts while connecting with eight different targets overall.

The Stamps also wielded an impressive ground attack, as Dedrick Mills, who frequently filled in for the departed Ka'Deem Carey over the previous pair of seasons with success, making an auspicious debut as Calgary's new full-time lead back. Mills gained 87 rushing yards on just 13 carries and recorded a pair of receptions for 19 yards as well, flashing his trademark explosiveness.

The Stampeders did give up plenty of yardage to the Tiger-Cats and particularly had trouble stopping the run, but the Lions' defense had its fair share of trouble versus Toronto's Cameron Dukes (four total TDs) and conceded 105 total yards and a receiving touchdown to Carey in his Argos debut.

Consequently, I see the spread as a bit too elevated, and I also like the Over despite the number being the highest of the week. Combining both into a same-game parlay gives us a very appealing price, making it the way I'm going this week.

CFL Picks for Stampeders vs Lions

SGP: Stampeders +8.5 and Over 50.5 points (+227 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

Roughriders vs Tiger-Cats Best Bets (Sunday, June 16, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Roughriders and Tiger-Cats were in offensive shootouts themselves to open the season, leaving both defensive units with some question marks heading into Week 2.

Saskatchewan encountered a feisty Elks team led by veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who totaled 336 yards and a pair of touchdowns against the Riders in his Edmonton debut. However, the Riders were able to overcome his exploits with strong play from their own veteran signal-caller Trevor Harris, who accounted for 305 yards and three touchdowns in his own right.

Debuting Riders lead back A.J. Ouellette found running room at a premium but did get into the end zone once, and as he amply proved over the last couple of seasons in Toronto, he's capable of making a sizable impact with his size and speed as both runner and receiver. Then, the Riders' pass-catching corps also looks to be in fine shape, with Shawn Bane opening what could be an even bigger season than his 2023 breakout with 125 receiving yards and three TDs and the dependable Jerreth Sterns adding a team-high seven catches for 81 yards.

As mentioned in the Stampeders-Lions breakdown above, the Tiger-Cats also had plenty to be pleased about with their season-opening offensive effort, one that featured strong performances from both quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell (336 total yards, one passing TD) and running back James Butler (119 rushing yards on 13 carries). Mitchell showed good chemistry with a talented pass-catching crew that is headlined by Tim White, Steven Dunbar and Shemar Bridges.

The two team's defense clearly showed some vulnerability to the pass in Week 1, and there will be plenty of offensive talent on either side in this matchup. Consequently, this is another game in which I'm in the camp of the Over hitting.

CFL Picks for Roughriders vs Tiger-Cats

Over 48.5 points (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Check out the FanDuel promo code during the CFL season for a Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets offer.

CFL Week 2 Best Bets Recap

SGP: Stampeders +8.5 and Over 50.5 points (+227 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Roughriders-Tiger-Cats Over 48.5 points (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Stay up to date on the latest CFL odds. Looking to sign up at a new sportsbook? There are thousands of dollars in bonus bets up for grabs when you take advantage of the best sportsbook promo codes available on the best sports betting apps.