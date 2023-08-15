2023 ACC Conference Preview: Sleepers, Busts, and All-Conference Teams

This article is part of our Conference Preview series.

Our college football conference previews roll on with the ACC, which boasts some elite talent at quarterback, running back and tight end, including a couple of Heisman candidates and arguably the best fantasy tight end in the land.

Below is content from our full 2023 College Football Draft Kit, along with some sleepers, busts and All-Conference fantasy teams.

2023 College Fantasy Football Draft Kit

ACC All-Conference Fantasy Teams

All-ACC First Team

All-ACC Second Team

All-ACC Third Team

2023 ACC Fantasy Sleepers

QB: Phil Jurkovec, Pittsburgh

Jurkovec came out of high school as the number four overall dual-threat quarterback, choosing to attend Notre Dame. After two seasons with the Irish, Jurkovec didn't see much time then transferring to Boston College with high hopes. Jurkovec battled injuries for much of his tenure at BC, but, over three seasons, Jurkovec has completed 59.5 percent of his passes for 5,183 yards, 35 touchdowns and 17 interceptions.

RB: LeQuint Allen, Syracuse

Allen didn't get much action in 2022 as he sat behind two-time 1,000-yard rusher Sean Tucker. When he did see the field, Allen was extremely productive, rushing for 6.7 yards a carry. With Tucker now moved on to the NFL, Allen looks to fill the big shoes left behind. With few other options at running back, Allen seems to be a shoo-in to start in 2023 and could prove to be an elite fantasy running back.

TE: Jaheim Bell, Florida State

After losing top tight end Cameron McDonald, the Seminoles brought Bell from South Carolina. Bell is an all-around playmaker on offense. After battling an injury his freshman year, Bell totaled 55 receptions for 728 yards and seven touchdowns over his past two seasons while also adding 73 carries for 261 yards and three touchdowns on the ground last season. Bell should plug right into the Seminoles' balanced offensive attack in 2023 and could jump higher on the totem pole at tight end than listed playing with a Heisman candidate in Travis under center.

WR: Kobe Paysour, North Carolina

Paysour flashed moments of brilliance in his freshman season when given the opportunity. Paysour managed to have three games with over 50 receiving yards, including eight catches for 92 yards and a touchdown against Appalachian State, five catches for 73 yards and a touchdown against Georgia State and seven catches for 98 yards and a touchdown against Oregon in the San Diego County Credit Union Bowl. With uber-talented quarterback Drake Maye leading the charge next season, the Tar Heels will look to the third-leading receiver from a year ago, J.J. Jones and Paysour, to fill the hole in production left behind from the departed Josh Downs and Antoine Green, who accounted for over 1,800 of the team's 4,330 receiving yards last season.

2023 ACC Fantasy Busts

QB: Haynes King, Georgia Tech

After coming out of high school as a 4-star quarterback prospect, King never panned out as he and the team's fans hoped at Texas A&M. While jostling over starting duties with Max Johnson and Connor Weigman, King completed just 55.6 percent of his passes for 1,220 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions. King will look for a fresh start at Georgia Tech, where he will battle with Zach Gibson and Zach Pyron for the reigns of the offense under first-year head coach Brent Key and first-year offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner.

WR: Ahmari Huggins-Bruce, Louisville

With the loss of Tyler Hudson and Marshon Ford, Huggins-Bruce will come into the 2023 season as the Cardinals' leading receiver from the previous season. Huggins-Bruce managed to catch 31 passes for 365 yards and two touchdowns last year. Huggins-Bruce came into the offseason expecting to be the lead man for the Cardinals, but with a new head coach, offensive coordinator, and quarterback, things will shake up a bit next year. Not only was there a complete overhaul to the coaching staff and quarterback spot, but Louisville also brought in a 1,000-plus yard receiver from Georgia State, Jamari Thrash. While the Cardinals may throw the ball around ab it more this season with Bohm running the show, I would expect Thrash to receive the lion's share of the targets as Huggins-Bruce continues to look for his breakout season.

WR: Phil Mafah, Clemson

Mafah has continued to be a mainstay in the Clemson backfield and has shown a lot of talent and potential over the past two seasons. Unfortunately for him, Will Shipley has separated himself at the head of the Clemson backfield. With the sheer amount of production Shipley has managed to rack up over the past two seasons, I don't expect much of an uptick in usage for Mafah barring injuries. Mafah has more than established himself as the RB2 for the Tigers, but I wouldn't expect a greater share of the workload.