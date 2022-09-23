This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Arkansas at Texas A&M Odds, Betting Picks and Predictions for Week 4

Week 4 brings us an interesting SEC West matchup featuring two Top-25 teams facing off in AT&T Stadium. Arkansas, now ranked number 10 in the country, comes in after squeaking out a win over Missouri State. Meanwhile, Texas A&M steps into the ring following a dominant defensive showing, holding a very good Miami offense to just nine points. This matchup will present us with the ultimate SEC battle of good on good and bad on bad as Arkansas's offense and Texas A&M's defense are both ranked third in the SEC in their respective categories while the Arkansas defense is ranked second to last in total defense and the A&M offense is ranked dead last in total offense.

Arkansas at Texas A&M Odds for Week 3

Spread: Texas A&M -2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 48.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -125; Arkansas +105 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

This line looks to be making oddsmakers scratch their heads as it is currently anywhere from Texas A&M -2.5 to -1.5 depending on the book; however, FanDuel is currently sitting at A&M -2.5. Earlier in the week ML odds were also much closer to a -140/+120 split but have since shifted much closer to an even split still slightly favoring the Aggies. The total has been fairly stable, opening at 48 and spiking to 49 at times but currently sits right in the middle at 48.5 with most major sportsbooks.

Arkansas at Texas A&M Betting Picks This Week

Neither of these teams has played as well as they would like so far this season. Texas A&M has been dominant on defense but there has been glaring issues with the offense and the quarterback position. Haynes King started the first two games of the season but was benched after going 13-of-20 for 97 yards in the loss to Appalachian State. After two underwhelming performances from King, the Aggies turned things over to Max Johnson who went 10-of-20 for 140 yards and a touchdown in last week's 17-9 win over Miami. For Arkansas, Jefferson has continued to play well and the offense has been good as a whole, but the defense has been a bit of an issue. The defense gave up over 400 yards of total offense to South Carolina and Missouri State in back-to-back weeks.

Arkansas at Texas A&M Best Bet: Under 48.5 points at FanDuel Sportsbook

Arkansas at Texas A&M Prediction

We will come to learn a lot about these two teams in this game but the matchup that intrigues me most will be the Arkansas passing attack against the A&M pass defense. The Razorbacks currently post a 0.339 EPA/Pass, good for 22nd in the nation, while the Aggies hold a 30.1% success rate against the pass, good for 14th in the nation (via CFBGraphs). The metrics are very similar in a lot of aspects with these teams when you stack them up offense versus defense. The Arkansas rushing attack versus the Texas A&M rushing defense are both slightly below average sitting at 77th and 71 in the nation respectively on an EPA basis. The Arkansas defense and Texas A&M offense are both below average in terms of EPA/Pass and EPA/Rush.

In the end, I think this is a low-scoring game; the Aggies have the best defense that Arkansas has faced all season. The Aggies matchup well to counter KJ Jefferson and the Arkansas offense. At the same time, the Texas A&M offense has struggled significantly in the passing game and has been rather turnover prone. This will likely help the Arkansas defense as they have struggled of late against the pass and may even allow them to key on the A&M running game a bit more which, has been slightly better than their passing attack. Another interesting wrinkle is that this game is being played in Dallas which will be a true neutral site for these two teams. Geographically it slightly favors the Aggies however, there is a large population of Razorback alumni in Dallas including Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

