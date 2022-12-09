Army vs. Navy Odds, Best Bets, and Predictions

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Army vs. Navy Betting Preview and Expert Picks

The conference championship games are over. We know the bowl lineup, and the teams in the playoffs. You start to feel deflated as a college football fan. New Year's Eve? It's weeks away. Then, you remember: There's still the Army-Navy game! Even when the teams aren't great, this game is always worth watching. It gives you the football fix you need. Also, a chance for a little more betting action.

Army vs. Navy Odds

Spread: Navy -2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 32.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Navy -127, Army +114 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Wow, that's about as low of an over/under as you will find. Well, neither team was all that good offensively this year, and of course, they both run the option, which eats up a ton of clock. This spread, though, is what stuck out to me.

Army vs. Navy Betting Picks This Week

Army is 5-6, though they have zero quality wins. Like, its best win is over UConn. Navy is 4-7, but with wins over East Carolina and UCF, both bowl teams. That being said, blowing out bad teams can tell you as much as any other win. In SP+, Army ranks 71, while Navy ranks 92nd. The Midshipmen rank a lowly 106th in offensive SP+. Also, Tai Lavatai, who was Navy's starting quarterback, is out for the year with a knee injury.

This is a neutral-site game. Army is, to me, the better team. And yet, Navy is favored. Yeah, if I can get Army and the points, I am happy to do so.

Army vs. Navy Best Bet: Army +2.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Army vs. Navy Prediction

There will not be a lot of scoring in this one. However, I think Navy is really going to have trouble scoring. When the Midshipmen upset UCF, the score was 17-14. That felt like a fluke, even then. The Black Knights should keep the Midshipmen in check and score enough to get the win. Also, the game will probably be over in like two hours. Hey, it's enough to tide us over until bowl season begins.

