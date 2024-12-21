Ohio State vs. Tennessee Picks for the College Football Playoff First Round

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Ohio State vs. Tennessee

The Tennessee Volunteers head to Columbus, Ohio to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round of the College Football Playoff. This is new territory for everyone involved as this is the first year of the 12-team playoff, but the Buckeyes have had some recent experience in the previous version of the playoff. Will that matter? Will the weather play a large factor? Let's find out...

Ohio State vs. Tennessee Betting Odds for CFP First Round

Spread: Ohio State -7 (ESPN BET), Tennessee +7.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 46.0 (Caesars Sportsbook), Under 46.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Ohio State -260 (FanDuel Sportsbook), Tennessee +235 (Caesars Sportsbook)

There hasn't been much movement on the side or the total in this game, which leads me to believe the betting public just isn't sure what to make of Ohio State at this point. Tennessee wasn't exactly a high-profile team this season as it started well, but slipped off the radar mid season, only to reemerge at the end and make it into the playoff.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Betting Picks for CFP First Round

There are a lot of factors to look at with this game, and I'll try to get to them all. Let's start with experience in playoff games. Sure, most of the players are new to the playoff, but Ohio State as a team has been in spots like this before, at least most of the coaching staff has. This spot will not be too big for them, but Tennessee could struggle in the spotlight; then again, after losing to Michigan in its most recent game, perhaps the Buckeyes aren't looking for the spotlight. The Buckeyes should be able to handle the pressure better, but they didn't exactly thrive in a big game against Michigan a few weeks back.

One factor we can't overlook is the weather. We aren't looking at inclement weather on Saturday, but it's going to be cold. Game time temp should be around 25 degrees, and considering the game starts at 8 pm EST, it's only going to get colder as the night wears on. We don't know how the Volunteers are going to handle this aspect. Tennessee isn't in the deep south, but most of their games are played in relatively warm weather. How will the cold affect the Vols'? The cold shouldn't have much of an effect on OSU, as the Buckeyes play half of their schedule in cold weather each year.

A look at the numbers reveals that both teams are led by their defenses. OSU is top 10 against the run and the pass, and Tennessee is a top-10 team against the run and a top-20 team against the pass. Offensively, OSU is 38th in passing yards per game and 59th in rushing yards per game. Tennessee is 62nd in passing and 9th in rushing. Tennessee will need to get the ground game going to have any success in this game, while OSU will need to find success through the air.

A look at the resumes of each team reveal why OSU is favored by a touchdown. Tennessee went 10-2 this season, but the Vols' faced a light schedule for a team playing in the SEC. They had a nice home win over Alabama, but outside of that, nothing really stands out. Ohio State lost a close game at Oregon, won on the road at Penn State and easily beat Indiana at home. That's 2-1 against playoff teams, with two games on the road.

It's hard to get the taste of that Michigan game out of my mouth, but it feels like the Buckeyes are the better team here, and when you throw in the home-field advantage and weather, I think you have a fairly comfortable win for the Buckeyes.

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Expert Pick: OSU -7 (ESPN BET)

Tennessee vs. Ohio State Predictions for CFP First Round

Tennessee will try to establish the run in this game, it's really the only shot the Vols' have, but the problem is, OSU knows this and the Buckeyes are well equipped to stop the run. This will lead to Tennessee changing the game plan and having to rely on Nico Iamaleava in the passing game, which will lead to mistakes.

The Buckeyes have spent the past few weeks thinking about the dud against Michigan and will come out with a purpose. There's nothing like doubters to give these kids a little extra motivation. There aren't many picking OSU to emerge from the playoff, and that chip on the shoulder will help in this spot.

This isn't going to be a pretty game, but Ohio State should have just enough success on offense early to put some pressure on Tennessee, and when the run game doesn't work, look for the Vols' to get impatient and make some mistakes that will eventually lead to the Buckeyes building a nice lead. By the end of the third quarter, this game should be firmly in the grasp of Ohio State.

Ohio State 28 - Tennessee 17