Cheez-It Bowl Betting Guide: Florida State vs. Oklahoma Odds, Picks and Predictions

Florida State vs. Oklahoma Expert Picks and Predictions for the Cheeze-It Bowl

Two teams seemingly moving in different directions are set to square off in Orlando. Florida State comes in having won five straight with all but one of those coming by at least 25 points. They sit at 9-3 SU and ATS, and while only three of their games have gone over this game's high total, it has happened in each of the 'Noles last two. Oklahoma meanwhile has dropped three of their last four, and come in 6-6 overall and just 4-8 ATS. Five of their games have gone above this game's total.

Florida State vs. Oklahoma Odds for Cheeze-It Bowl

Spread: Florida State -9.5 (DraftKings SportsBook)

Total: 65.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Florida State -330 (DraftKings SportsBook); Oklahoma +275 (DraftKings SportsBook)

Early money appears to have come in heavily on the 'Noles, and this spread has reacted accordingly, having opened at (-8), briefly falling a point before being pushed up to double-digits in some places, and likely all by kickoff. It's obviously shifted moneyline odds as well. The total has also moved up since it opened at 62.0, which seems interesting given both teams low(ish) scoring trends.

Florida State vs. Oklahoma Betting Picks the Cheeze-It Bowl

The moneyline here can seemingly be ignored. I don't find the Sooners to be lively dogs with minimal, at best, chance at an upset. Sprinkling in FSU ML into a multi-leg parlay is fine, but if you're backing the Sooners, it makes more sense to enjoy the double-digits they're catching. I personally think this game is all Florida State, and recommend them on the spread as long as it stays at its current level. Alternative lines if this gets north of 10 points by kickoff. But I find myself intrigued by this point total. By my count, only eight of these two teams' 24 games have gone to or over 66 points. We know Florida State wants to run the ball which bleeds clock and limits offensive opportunities. And with my expectation of a lopsided contest, I further see points not being plentiful. Oklahoma isn't a defensive masterpiece, and they do allow around 30 ppg, but have six times held opponents under 20. FSU surely goes north of that, but with an implied final of 38-28, I think it's fair to question whether each team gets there. It's never fun to watch a game and root for les points, but that's where I find myself going here.

Cheeze-It Bowl Best Bet: Florida State vs. Oklahoma under 66.0 point at BetMGM

Florida State vs. Oklahoma Prediction

This is all about the two rushing attacks. The Seminoles average 5.5 ypc, 217.8 ypg and have scored 31 times on the ground. They'll have all their options too, with QB Jordan Travis and RBs Trey Benson, Treshaun Ward and Lawrance Toafili all suiting up. Oklahoma ranks 107th agaisnt the rush, allowing 189.0 ypg. They've allowed 263.2 ypg in their six losses and 114.8 ypg in their six losses. I absolutely anticipate FSU going north of 200 yards here. On the other side, Oklahoma won't have star RB Eric Gray (1,366 yards, 6.4 ypc, 11 TDs) to lean on. They'll struggle to find offensive balance as a result, forcing more punts than scoring chances. Florida State is in a bowl game for the first time in three years, playing in state and seemingly have all the motivation while the Sooners will pack it in after falling behind early as they conclude a disappointing season. Florida State wins by two touchdowns or more.

