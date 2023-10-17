College Fantasy Football Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 8

This article is part of our Start vs. Sit series.

Adeyi grabbed the role as the lead back for the Mean Green with three 100-yard games in a row. He only had 64 yards last week, but that was on eight carries in a rout of Temple. North

Smith has admittedly not done much since he racked up 115 yards and two touchdowns against Bethune-Cookman in Memphis' opener because Blake Watson has been a force for the Tigers. However, there are a couple of reasons why Smith could get some carries this week. One, Watson is banged up with an undisclosed issue, and while it apparently isn't serious, there is no reason for the Tigers to risk their best offensive player in what should be an easy win and an easy day for the offense. The lowly Blazers have allowed 41.7 points per game and 5.9 rushing yards per carry. Smith could shoulder a role like he did against Bethune-Cookman and manage similar output.

As we arrive at Week 8 of the college football season, we've seen some teams step up to challenges. We've seen some teams fall short in their biggest moment. Then, some teams haven't been challenged at all yet. Hi there, Georgia and Michigan! There is plenty of intrigue left to be found going forward and also this week. As such, here are my fantasy picks for players to start and to leave on the bench.

As we arrive at Week 8 of the college football season, we've seen some teams step up to challenges. We've seen some teams fall short in their biggest moment. Then, some teams haven't been challenged at all yet. Hi there, Georgia and Michigan! There is plenty of intrigue left to be found going forward and also this week. As such, here are my fantasy picks for players to start and to leave on the bench.

AAC Starts and Sits

START

Sutton Smith, RB, Memphis at UAB

Smith has admittedly not done much since he racked up 115 yards and two touchdowns against Bethune-Cookman in Memphis' opener because Blake Watson has been a force for the Tigers. However, there are a couple of reasons why Smith could get some carries this week. One, Watson is banged up with an undisclosed issue, and while it apparently isn't serious, there is no reason for the Tigers to risk their best offensive player in what should be an easy win and an easy day for the offense. The lowly Blazers have allowed 41.7 points per game and 5.9 rushing yards per carry. Smith could shoulder a role like he did against Bethune-Cookman and manage similar output.

SIT

Ayo Adeyi, RB, North Texas at Tulane

Adeyi grabbed the role as the lead back for the Mean Green with three 100-yard games in a row. He only had 64 yards last week, but that was on eight carries in a rout of Temple. North Texas isn't going to rout Tulane down in NOLA. The Green Wave are fighting for that New Year's spot given to the Group of Five for the second year in a row. A big part of that is the fact Tulane has allowed a mere 2.6 rushing yards per attempt.

ACC Starts and Sits

START

Omarion Hampton, RB, North Carolina vs. Virginia

Drake Maye has the NFL Draft hype. Devontez Walker is the big story. All that said, have you seen what Hampton has been up to? While Walker was having a big day through the air, Hampton ran for 197 yards and a touchdown against Miami and added 20 yards and a score through the air. He's averaged 5.9 yards per carry in his first campaign as the lead back for the Tar Heels. Virginia hasn't been terrible at anything, but it has allowed 35.6 points per game because, well, it is pretty bad at everything.

SIT

Keon Coleman, WR, Florida State vs. Duke

Coleman has those DK Metcalf vibes in that his physical essence makes coaches, scouts, and draftniks go gaga. Even so, you don't mess with a Mike Elko defense, and Duke is not messing around this year. The Blue Devils are fourth in points allowed per game, as well as passing yards allowed per attempt. Plus, if Johnny Wilson is out again, the Dukies can focus on Coleman, and that will make it that much harder for him.

Big 12 Starts and Sits

START

Monaray Baldwin, WR, Baylor at Cincinnati

The Bears needed to do something offensively, and that something seems to be getting Baldwin the ball. He wasn't involved early in the season, but in each of his last two games, he's had over 120 yards with a touchdown. Cincinnati has struggled due to the double whammy of leveling up conference-wise and losing Luke Fickell. The Bearcats have allowed 8.6 passing yards per game. Sauce Gardner isn't walking through that door.

SIT

John Rhys Plumlee, QB, UCF at Oklahoma

Speaking of teams that are scuffling in a new conference, UCF has admittedly been hurt by the fact Plumlee has spent a lot of the year, well, hurt. He's healthy now, having avoided another injury scare against Kansas and getting a bye week. Unfortunately, he steps back in for a road trip to face the Sooners. Oklahoma hasn't been elite at stopping the run or the pass, but because it has been in the top quartile in both, it ranks sixth in points allowed per game.

Big Ten Starts and Sits

START

Roman Wilson, WR, Michigan at Michigan State

All Wilson does is catch touchdowns. That isn't literal, but it's not that far off. He has 25 catches for 396 yards and nine touchdowns. Is that sustainable? Possibly not, but Wilson is the top receiver in the Michigan offense, so when the passing game is out there trying, Wilson is in the mix. If "vibes" were a measurable stat, Sparty would be toward the bottom on that front. Also, if "bloodthirsty pettiness" was a stat, Jim Harbaugh would be vying to top the charts. There are some tangible numbers supporting this play, but there is also some heavy-duty armchair psychology that has me feeling good about this one.

SIT

Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State vs. Penn State

This is the game of the week, and it features two of the top defenses in the FBS. With every Buckeyes running back of note dealing with an injury, I'm just going to go ahead and say it: I'm not risking rolling with Harrison. In four of his last five games, Harrison has had over 100 yards and a touchdown. However, in between those games came that Notre Dame game, where he had three catches for 32 yards. That was the only good defense Harrison has faced so far, and Penn State is even better. The Nittany Lions have allowed 8.2 points per game and a mere 4.9 passing yards per attempt. I'm worried Kyle McCord will struggle to even plant his feet and throw in Harrison's direction.

Conference USA Starts and Sits

START

Noah Smith, WR, Sam Houston State vs. Florida International

Reminder: Conference USA has gone to an all-midweek schedule, so the conference is done playing by the time Wednesday night is over. Smith is worth going after, though. Sam Houston has struggled in its first FBS season, especially offensively. The passing game did find a little life, though, once it adopted the philosophy of, "What if we throw the ball to Smith every chance we get?" Smith has been targeted a whopping 44 times over the last three games, and he's turned those targets into 31 catches for 249 yards and three scores. Perennial also-ran FIU is struggling once more and has allowed 8.4 passing yards per attempt.

SIT

Elijah Metcalf, WR, MTSU at Liberty

Tight end Holden Willis is the top receiving option in the Middle Tennessee offense, but when you find a viable tight end in fantasy, you ride them regardless of matchup. Metcalf, though, can be set aside for Week 8. He's emerged this year as a solid receiver with 35 catches for 409 yards and four touchdowns, but Liberty plausibly, maybe even likely, will go undefeated this year. Jamey Caldwell's offense has been key, yes, but so has a defense that ranks in the top 15 in points allowed per game and passing yards allowed per attempt.

MAC Starts and Sits

START

Jaylen Thomas, RB, Kent State vs. Buffalo

Maybe Conference USAction is the new MACtion because the MAC is an all-Saturday slate here in mid-October. Thomas has taken over as the lead back for the Golden Flashes, having gotten 47 carries over his last two games. Now, he hasn't lit the world on fire. Thomas has averaged 3.4 yards per carry, but that workload in this matchup could pay off. Buffalo has quietly been bad on defense this year, and it has allowed 6.0 yards per carry on the ground.

SIT

Kenneth Womack, WR, Western Michigan at Ohio

Two weeks ago, Womack had 12 catches for 113 yards against Mississippi State, and seeing a MAC receiver do that against an SEC team is notable. Against three MAC opponents this year, though, he has a total of 13 catches for 103 yards. Ohio is coming off its worst defensive game of the year, but it remains in the top 10 in points allowed per game and passing yards allowed per attempt.

Mountain West Starts and Sits

START

Jacory Merritt, RB, New Mexico vs. Hawaii

Merritt transferred to New Mexico from Alabama State, and it seems like he's found FBS football to be easier for him. At the very least, he's picked up his productivity, as he's run for 488 yards and nine touchdowns through six games. Hawaii has allowed 38.2 points per game and 5.1 yards per carry, and of course, when it is away from the islands, the team tends to perform worse.

SIT

Avery Morrow, RB, Colorado State at UNLV

A couple of the top defenses in the Mountain West -- Fresno State and Wyoming -- are on byes this week, and Air Force is facing AAC school Navy. That leaves UNLV, who at least ranks 32 in rushing yards allowed per carry. Morrow has been dealing with an injury, and he's questionable to play in this one. If he does, though, it's not an easy matchup to get back up to speed. By the way, Kobe Johnson is out for the season, so if Morrow can't go, the lead role goes to Vann Schield, who I would also sit.

Pac-12 Starts and Sits

START

Carson Steele, RB, UCLA at Stanford

Having watched UCLA a few times, I've come to hold the opinion that Dante Moore would not be starting for the Bruins if they didn't fear losing such a vaunted recruit to the portal. He may be talented, but he's not shown himself ready for this level of football, which means relying on Steele makes sense if UCLA wants to win. Indeed, the Ball State transfer has carried the ball 52 times over the last two weeks, and he has 250 yards and a touchdown. Stanford is coming off a major comeback win, but it didn't win with defense. The Cardinal have allowed 37.2 points per game.

SIT

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, USC vs. Utah

The Bruins' crosstown rivals have a decidedly tougher situation. Sure, the Trojans are at home, but after a dispiriting trouncing at the hands of Notre Dame, they face one of the top defenses in the FBS. Lloyd has run for 565 yards and five touchdowns through seven games, but Utah has given up a mere 13.2 points per contest and 2.4 rushing yards per carry. It's going to be a long day for Lloyd.

SEC Starts and Sits

START

KJ Jefferson, QB, Arkansas State vs. Mississippi State

Jefferson has taken a decided step back after two seasons wherein he was a threat both through the air and on the ground. However, when I recall the quarterback who threw for 24 touchdowns against five picks in 11 games last year while adding 640 yards and nine scores on the ground, I recall the upside here. If Jefferson is ever going to replicate that in 2023, it will be at home against Mississippi State. Making Zach Arnett the full-time head coach was a misstep, but he hasn't even been able to keep his defense above average. The Bulldogs rank 124th in passing yards allowed per attempt.

SIT

Jaylen Wright, RB, Tennessee at Alabama

Wright passed the test of facing Texas A&M's run defense, but this is a slight step up from that. This time, he's on the road, and the Crimson Tide are eighth in rushing yards allowed per game and 16th in points allowed per contest. Alabama should, and probably will, focus on stopping Warren to make Joe Milton try to win the game for Tennessee because, you know, he probably won't.

Sun Belt Starts and Sits

START

Braydon Bennett, RB, Coastal Carolina at Arkansas State

I assume Butch Jones will be fired this offseason, if not sooner. Otherwise, the only inference I could take away from that is Arkansas State is unaware it has a football program. The Red Wolves were terrible defensively last year, and here they are once again last in points allowed per game. They are 123rd in rushing yards allowed per carry and 121st in passing yards allowed per attempt. Bennett has taken over as the top back for Coastal Carolina, and over the last two weeks, he has 178 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, but also four catches for 96 yards.

SIT

Rasheen Ali, RB, Marshall vs. James Madison

This is a Thursday night game airing on ESPN, and I am hyped to see it. I want to watch Ali try to solve the James Madison run defense, though obviously, I don't want to bet on him doing it. Ali was incredible in 2021, missed most of 2022, but has returned with gusto in 2023 with 641 yards and 11 touchdowns through six games. However, nobody stops the run like the Dukes. In their first season as an FBS team, they allowed a mere 2.6 rushing yards per attempt. This year, though, they've picked it up and allowed a paltry 1.4 yards per carry. Yeah, this is going to be fun, but it will be more fun if you have nothing at stake.