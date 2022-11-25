College Football Best Bets: Finding the Edge, Week 13

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Best Bets: Jeff Edgerton's CFB Picks for Rivalry Week

Aside from missing the Arkansas Under, our featured picks were perfect. We ended up in the black in every category for the week. Although we keep bets to 1 unit each, there are several spots every week where I would wager more, but that's especially true among the simulated bets next weel Aside from my featured selections, I have confidence in my picks for Pitt, Texas, Georgia Tech and Purdue.

Week 12 Results (30-28-0) 51.7%

Week 12 Featured Bets (4-1-0) 80%

Week 12 Top 25 Results (12-10-0) 54.5%

Overall Top 25 Results (120-98-2) 54.50%

Overall Featured Bet Results (31-32-0) 49.2%

OVERALL RESULTS: (360-365-5) 49.3%

FEATURED BETS

OHIO STATE (-7.5) vs. Michigan

I'm starting with the headliner. With or without Blake Corum, I doubt the Wolverines stand a chance here. The Wolverines haven't faced an offense like this, and chances are they'll be overwhelmed. Offensively, the Buckeyes win by a mile up and down the roster, and while Michigan will be able to put some points on the board, they need to win the turnover battle to have a shot. If C.J. Stroud is mistake-free and OSU'd running backs can find room, I don't think this is close.

WASHINGTON -2 @ Washington State

Why do the Huskies get no respect? This line is just too good to pass up. You've got the best passer in the nation, flaked by a top-notch fleet of receivers, against a Cougar squad that looked promising earlier in the season, only to sputter down the stretch. Let's not forget Washington's impressive resume of wins, and they should be ranked far higher than they are. Vegas will lose a lot of money if this line holds.

CLEMSON -14.5 vs. South Carolina

Don't let the renaissance of Spencer Rattler fool you. Once he gets a taste of Clemson's defense, talk of an upset in this spot will go away quickly. The Tigers only have two more chances for statement wins, and they will be motivated to put up a big number against the Gamecocks. Unlike some, I think their upset win last week is irrelevant. They definitely played beyond their means, but Rattler got almost no pressure. That won't be the case here.

USC -5.5 vs. Notre Dame

I might be singing another tune if this game were played in South Bend, or if the spread was more than a touchdown, but I feel strongly that USC pulls this out, beats Oregon, and ends up in the playoff. They have to get past the Irish first, and while USC's defense is suspect, they have dominated with takeaway stats over the past few weeks. Caleb Williams is on a beeline to the Heisman, and thanks to Austin Jones, Travis Dye's absence is barely felt. They will simply outscore the Irish at home.

ARKANSAS -4 @ Missouri

Vegas seems to distrust the Razorbacks, and I think that's a mistake. As long as KJ Jefferson is under center, this squad could beat the best teams in the country on any given Saturday. Raheim Sanders clocked 232 yard rushing last week, and if he's anywhere near that, Mizzou will be flat-footed trying to guess what Jefferson will do.