DFS College Football: New Year's Day CFP Quarterfinal Plays for DraftKings and FanDuel

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

We have a trio of CFP quarterfinal games on New Year's Day, and we should expect a day of explosive action across the player pool. The day kicks off with Arizona State vs. Texas at 1:00 p.m. ET.

CFB DFS Slate Overview

Peach Bowl: Texas vs. Arizona State (CFP Quarterfinal)

Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Ohio State (CFP Quarterfinal)

Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Notre Dame (CFP Quarterfinal)

Even though the opening game sports a high total, I found myself less inclined to load up on the game. Those who follow my DFS and betting articles know I've been high on Arizona State, but I'm worried that they may run into a buzzsaw in Atlanta. I ended up almost completely fading the Sun Devils, which was unexpected. I felt the same way about Georgia, but that wasn't much of a surprise, considering the team's quarterback question. Oregon and Ohio State are well-attended in my builds, and Notre Dame was also a favorite team to target.

New Year's Day CFB DFS Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel

Quarterback

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon (DK $8,200, FD $11,200) vs Ohio State

We have a frame of reference for this game, and although Ohio State is ready to avenge October's loss, I'm confident that Gabriel will perform at the same level. He threw for 341 yards and two touchdowns against a tough Buckeyes pass defense, and I see no reason to deviate from a similar projection. He's a very expensive add on FanDuel, but DraftKings has placed him behind Riley Leonard. He's certainly discounted there, but I am bullish on Gabriel for either site.

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame (DK $8,300, FD $9,800) vs. Georgia

Picking a second quarterback was a tougher call, but I eventually selected Leonard despite the lower projected total. While Gunner Stockton could rise to the occasion for Georgia, his presence as the team's signal-caller raises some questions about keeping the offense on the field. Notre Dame's defense is oppressive at all levels, which should give the Irish's offense several opportunities. Leonard is a multi-dimensional quarterback who can hurt you through the air and on the ground, and I expect success against Georgia's defense.

Also consider: Sam Leavitt, Arizona State (DK $7,500, FD $8,700) vs. Texas

Running Back

Jordan James, Oregon (DK $7,500, FD $9,700) vs. Ohio State

While I am a fan of Cam Skattebo, his price makes him unplayable on DraftKings. Even though James is more expensive on FanDuel, I'm again looking at the previous game when considering players on either side of the ball. James torched Ohio State for 115 yards and a touchdown, and the Bueleyes' defense has had trouble against elite running backs this season. James was able to get it done, and I like him over Skattebo due to Texas' ability to neutralize the run.

Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (DK $7,300, FD $8,200) vs. Georgia

I'm taking a boom-or-bust approach with Notre Dame, and Leonard's success is directly tied to Love's ability to open up the passing lanes. In previous slates, I've given additional consideration to backup Jadarian Price (DK $5,000, FD $6,000), and he hasn't disappointed. If things get tight with the cap, I wouldn't rule out a pivot, but you'll likely lose a lot of production in the process. Of the six teams playing, Georgia ranks at the bottom in Rushing Yards Allowed.

Also consider: Jaydon Blue, Texas (DK $5,900, FD $7,800) vs. Arizona State

Wide Receiver

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State (DK $5,800, FD $8,300) vs. Oregon

Jeremiah Smith had the most success against Oregon's secondary back in October, but Egbuka had an almost identical line. I believe Smith's rostership will end up much higher than Egbuka, and while you probably won't go wrong with either player, Egbuka could end up as a PPR beneficiary underneath while Oregon tries to temper Smith's ability to break a big play. Smith is quicker, but Egbuka is a better pass-catcher.

Evan Stewart, Oregon (DK $3,700, FD $7,000) vs. Ohio State

I knew from the outset that my budget-receiving options would come from Oregon, but the differential in salaries presents some site-dependent alternatives. Although Stewart has fallen off in recent weeks, he had one of bs best totals of the season against Ohio State. DraftKings has him at a bargain-basement price, but Traeshon Holden (DK $3,400, FD $6,100) looks like the better FanDuel play. Either way, I'm going to take either guy over Tez Johnson. If you are feeling lucky, tight end Terrance Ferguson (DK $3,300, FD $6,400) isn't a bad option, either.

Gunnar Helm, Texas (DK $4,100, FD $6,700) vs. Arizona State

I couldn't endorse Quinn Ewers due to the coach's penchant to switch him up for Arch Manning, but we can't discount the receivers. Helm proved to be a dependable target against Clemson, and he's at a better salary than Matthew Golden. I don't doubt Golden's potential, but we have to spend down to account for our costly quarterbacks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.