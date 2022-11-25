College Football DFS Picks: FanDuel Week 13 Friday Slate Plays and Lineup Strategy

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

We gave a lot of attention to the Pac-12 games and their high projected totals. Games I would suggest digging into beyond our endorsements are UF/FSU and CMU/EMU. I have a hard time giving much attention to Nebraska, Iowa, Colorado State or New Mexico due to the low Over/Under projections.

College football schedules usually load up on the day after Thanksgiving, and this year is no exception. FanDuel is offering up a 12-game, all-day slate for their featured contests.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Texas (-8.5) vs. Baylor O/U: 55.5

Boise Stare (-16.5) vs. Utah State O/U: 51.5

Cincinnati (-1) vs, Tulane O/U: 44.5

Eastern Michigan (-1) vs. Central Michigan O/U: 54.5

Toledo (-7.5) @ Western Michigan O/U: 52.5

Arizona (-3.5) vs. Arizona State O/U: 65.5

Arkansas (-3.5) @ Missouri O/U: 56

North Carolina (-6.5) vs. N.C. State O/U: 55.5

Colorado State (-7.5) vs. New Mexico O/U: 35.5

Iowa (-10.5) vs. Nebraska O/U: 38.5

UCLA (-10.5) @ California O/U: 61.5

Florida State (-9.5) vs. Florida O/U:57.5

WEATHER REPORT

BAY/TEX: 60 percent chance of rain

NCST/UNC: 45 percent chance of rain

UF/FSU: 86 percent chance of rain

QUARTERBACK

Drake Maye, UNC ($12,000) vs. N.C. State

The upset loss to Georgia Tech probably tainted Maye's Heisman hopes, but there's no denying his overall numbers. He'll be very popular, although there might be a downtick after he has one of his worst games against Tech. However, his 34:4 TD/INT ratio is beyond compare, and he's playing a Wolfpack defense that ranks 153rd in the FBS against the pass.

Jayden de Laura, Arizona ($11,200) vs. Arizona State

I always keep an eye on DraftKings, and actually saw de Laura's salary there before coming over here, and I was disappointed to see this number. I credit FanDuel with giving de Laura his due, and even though his salary is higher than I'd like, I still think it's a good price if you can find salary-saving options elsewhere. De Laura has 12 picks on the season and he's thrown them in key moments, but his yardage is top-notch, with 3,485 yards over 11 games.

Jordan Travis, Florida State ($10,200) vs. Florida

Over the past month, few quarterbacks have played as well as Travis. After not being needed against Louisiana, he logged three straight games with three touchdowns each, and he also added a rushing touchdown over that span. The Gators would need Anthony Richardson to carry them to a win, but you have to scroll way down to find Florida's passing defense. I see a smash spot for Travis.

RUNNING BACK

I am aware that we are spending a lot at running back, but that's how this slate is set up. I am willing to sacrifice at wideout to get these backs into my lineup construction.

Zach Charbonnet, UCLA ($10,200) @ California

Charbonnet is a conditional pick, but I assume he's still playing. My only concern is that UCLA is playing for little more than bowl placement, and Charbonnet's recent injury history could motivate a sit. He's the kind of talent that would consider opting out of a bowl anyway, so while I would make sure he's out there, he's in a great spot against Cal. On the other side of the ball, I wouldn't discount Jaydn Ott ($8,900) either, especially after witnessing Austin Jones' success against UCLA's defense.

Bijan Robinson, Texas ($10,700) vs. Baylor

There's no better player on this slate, but I'm adding Baylor's Richard Reese ($7,300) as an attachment to this endorsement. I anticipate a game dominated by the rushers, and both guys have an opportunity to post great numbers. Neither defense is especially strong against the run, and if you can afford Robinson I would do what I can to get him. If you're struggling to stay under the cap, Reese is a very good pivot.

Raheim Sanders, Arkansas ($9,500) @ Missouri

Sanders was a fantasy darling last week, exploding for 232 yards against Ole Miss. He's come nowhere close to that this season, but he does have six other games where he surpassed the century mark. KJ Jefferson's return makes everyone better, and there was a correlation between Jefferson's absence and Sanders' worst game.

Also consider: Samson Evans, Eastern Michigan ($9,300) vs. Central Michigan

WIDE RECEIVER

Dorian Singer, Arizona ($8,700) vs. Arizona State

My reasoning here is that Jacob Cowing will be very popular and a more obvious stack with de Laura, but if you look at Singer's numbers (especially his targets), they are very comparable to Cowing's. The Sun Devils may play it safer, but teams have swung the safety over to Cowing to double-team him when he runs a post route, and it usually allows Singer to get ahead of linebackers who are forced to catch him in the seam. You don't get a huge discount by pivoting, but every fantasy dollar counts.

Elijhah Badger, Arizona State ($8,300) @ Arizona

I'll go with ASU's top receiver on the other side of this matchup. He's a PPR best with 62 catches to go along with 774 yards. He's only scored six times, but Trenton Bourget has only had a few games to find his targets. He could find Badger more frequently against Arizona's forgiving defense.

Jeremiah Hunter, California ($7,700) vs. UCLA

Hunter's target potential and UCLA's defensive vulnerabilities are two reasons why I like him this week. He's only scored three times, but he has 52 receptions for 812 yards, and that's with a missed game this season. This could be a sleepy game for UCLA and Cal will bring their best.

Also consider: Luther Burden, Missouri ($6,600) vs. Arkansas