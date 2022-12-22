College Football DFS Picks: Friday Bowl Slate Plays and Lineup Strategy

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

The Independence Bowl is notorious for horrible weather conditions, but the area seems to be clear of the bomb cyclone occurring over much of the country. True to form, it will be very chilly in Shreveport, with temperatures well below freezing.

There's been some line movement due to more money headed Mizzou's way, inching the game ever closer to a near pick-em by betting standards. Both of these games feature stellar passing attacks, and the more successful defense will determine whether Wake or Houston will garner the best fantasy production. Obviously, the transfer portal and bowl opt-outs have had a significant effect on this game, most notably with the slate's underdogs. Louisiana and Mizzou are going to be very short-handed defensively, and Mizzou has several absences all over its roster. Including receiver Dominic Lovett , which is a huge blow to the passing offense.

We have two bowl games on tap Friday, and one has a fairly early kickoff, so be sure to get your rosters in beforehand. I've got all the bases covered for this two-game set.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INDEPENDENCE BOWL: Houston (-7) vs. Louisiana O/U: 60.5

GASPARILLA BOWL: Wake Forest (-2) vs. Missouri O/U: 58.5

WEATHER REPORT

DFS TOOLS

QUARTERBACK

Sam Hartman, Wake Forest (DK $8,400, FD)

It's the end of an era in Winston-Salem, as Sam Hartman will be moving on from Wake, although it's unclear whether his destination will be the NFL or another school in his sixth year of eligibility. Hartman has set school and conference records alike, and is in line to break Tajh Boyd's previous conference record of 107 touchdowns in this game. Also in the ACC, he's second all-time behind Philip Rivers with 12,687 passing yards. This year has been exemplary, with an excellent 35:11 TD/INT ratio and 3,421 yards. I see little point in getting cute with the quarterbacks on this slate, and Hartman is the clear frontrunner with all of his key playmakers active.

Clayton Tune, Houston (DK $7,500, FD)

This is a smash spot for Tune, who will be facing a defense littered with second-string players and an already average pass defense. He'll finish out his stellar career with the Cougars Friday, with the NFL a likely destination. His numbers this season ate actually stronger than Hartman's, with 3,845 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but that's likely due to an offense that's much more focused on the pass. Due to all the absences for the Ragin' Cajuns, this game could get out of hand, and Tune will enter the game confident.

RUNNING BACK

Chris Smith, Louisiana (DK $6,300, FD)

It's obvious that this is not a slate for running backs, so go on ahead and assume that your FLEX will be a wideout Friday. Smith tops the pool at a reasonable salary, and they'll depend on him to establish the run against Houston, who has arguably the worst rush defense on this slate. Smith's success is the Ragin' Ciajuns' key to staying competitive, and at this low salary, he's a no-brainer add.

Ta'Zhawn Henry, Houston (DK $5,300, FD)

I think we go to Henry if Stacy Sneed's injury tag holds. With 75 carries this season, he's already played a complementary role in the offense, but a Sneed absence would provide him with a much larger role. A return from Sneed would muddy the waters somewhat, and I could be convinced to look elsewhere if both backs are active.

Also consider: Cody Schrader, Missouri (DK $5,200, FD)

WIDE RECEIVER

A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (DK $7,000, FD)

There's no reason to mess around at wideout, although I do feel that Houston's Nathaniel Dell (DK $7,700, FD), while viable, is a bit overpriced. I am not suggesting a Dell fade, but the price differential is what puts Perry at the top of the list for me. Hartman has enjoyed a vast array of excellent receivers during his tenure at Wake, but his synergy with Perry has been strong throughout, and I'm sure they've discussed going out with a bang. He catches for 11 touchdowns and almost 1,000 yards. What else needs to be said?

Luther Burden, Missouri (DK $4,700, FD)

I think Lovett's absence is significant enough to warrant Burden's endorsement despite my lack of confidence in Brady Cook. The Tigers will need to air the ball out to keep pace because their defense won't be doing them any favors Friday, and on paper, Burden appears to be the top target in the passing game with Lovett out. He has eight touchdowns on the season so he's already a pretty reliable target for Cook.

Samuel Brown, Houston (DK $4,500, FD)

Don't let the numbers fool you. He was thwarted by injuries at various points this season, but he is healthy and good to go Friday. Although many might consider Matthew Golden as the obvious pivot to Dell, but Brown's snap count has routinely been higher than Golden's. Golden is a big-play magnet, but I think Brown is the number 2 guy, and if Dell struggles, he could end up leading the team in receptions.

Donavon Greene, Wake Forest (DK $5,200, FD)

Let's fire up another wideout for Hartman. Jahmal Banks is unlikely to play, so Greene should see plenty of snaps, and you'll probably see a good deal of Taylor Morin (DK $5,000, FD) in three-wideout sets. I think either guy is worth using in a Hartman stack, but I like Greene more if he is 100 percent. He has a probable tag currently.