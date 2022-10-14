College Football DFS Picks: Friday Slate Plays and Lineup Strategy, Week 7

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

CFB DFS Picks: Friday Night Slate, Week 7

We have two interesting games on the docket for Friday, and the major sites are sharing the same lineup.

SLATE OVERVIEW

SMU (-12) vs. Navy O/U: 57.5

UTSA (-33.5) @ FIU O/U: 63.5

SMU and UTSA are the clear favorites, and we did not use any targets for the underdogs. Before moving forward, I will say there is merit in taking a flier or two on any number of Navy running backs, although they did not receive any individual endorsements in the article

WEATHER REPORT

UTSA/FIU: 88 percent chance of rain

QUARTERBACK

Frank Harris, UTSA (DK $6,800, FD $12,000) @ FIU

Harris' do-it-all numbers make him very appealing on paper. He's averaging 332 yards passing per game and is also getting it done on the ground with 254 yards and five rushing touchdowns. FIU's passing defense has been downright dreadful this year, and despite the bad weather looming, Harris remains the best offensive weapon the Roadrunners have, He's a smash spot on DraftKings due to what I believe is a bargain salary for Harris' talents.

Tanner Mordecai, SMU (DK $7,900, FD $10,700) vs. Navy

Although one can never be 100 percent certain, it looks like Mordecai has done enough to keep his job. Mordecai's putting up decent numbers, but they aren't translating to wins for the Mustangs. We could care less about their record, the fact remains that on this slate, he is a Top 2 Producer. The 'Stangs should have an easier time against Navy, who will do a much better job defending the run. All signs point to good news only for Mordecai, assuming he's the starter.

RUNNING BACK

Brenden Brady, UTSA (DK $6, 000, FD $9,600) @ FIU

Brady's salary on DraftKings is way off to me. He's been the bell cow back for the Roadrunners all year, with 386 yards and five touchdowns. Inclement weather could put a premium on run plays, and Brady should post a great number as the top man in the backfield.

Tre Siggers, SMU (DK $5,800, FD $8,700) vs. Navy

Siggers' salary is pretty much where you'd expect him to be. His numbers are fine but not great. The volume potential is there, however. Navy looks like a stalwart run defense on paper, but SMU will have enough snaps to make Siggers relevant.

Velton Gardner, SMU (DK $3,500, FD $7,500) vs. Navy

I chose Gardner to break the slate against UCF and it got me one of my best showdown evenings ever. I admit it's an emotionally-based selection, but if he can match value at this cheap salary while allowing us to make more quality wideouts, it could work out again.

WIDE RECEIVER

Rashee Rice, SMU (DK $8,500, FD $10,000) vs. Navy

I have no problem spending up for a Mordecai stack against Navy, who may lose their way if Mordecai can get the cylinders humming. The best way for Mordecai to succeed is by way of Rice, who is easily one of the best wideouts in the country. He isn't cheap, and that is by design because he is worth every penny of his DFS salary.

Zakhari Franklin (DK $7,600, FD $9,600) and De'Corian Clark DK $7,100, FD $8,700), UTSA vs. FIU

In the spirit of keeping the QB/WR stacks going with either wideout is an excellent stack if you go with Harris at QB or the S-FLEX. Thanks to Harris, Franklin has 43 catches, 586 yards and six touchdowns, while Clark has 29 catches for 618 yards and seven touchdowns. For those who think a Harris/Franklin/Clark super stack isn't a good idea, one need only take a look at the FBS reviving rankings. Clark and Franklin rank seventh and 12th nationally in receiving yards, respectively.

Roderick Daniels, SMU (DK $4,500, FD $4,000) vs. Navy

SMU's secondary receivers are pretty banged up, but it looks like Daniels will return to the field Friday night. Unless I get reports to the contrary, I like using the questionable tag he holds as a way to get unique at the position. If he's healthy, he will line up opposite Rashee Rice and won't get the kind of safety coverage Rice will get.

