College Football DFS Picks: Thursday Plays on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 9

The quarterback situation for Virginia Tech is unclear right now, but if we gain some clarity before game lock, I'd like to get involved with the Hokies' offense against Syracuse. Kyron Drones (DK $6,400, FD $9,200) has started and played well since Week 3, but Grant Wells (DK $6,500, FD $9,200) is inching toward 100 percent and could be back under center sooner than expected. Confirm Drones before kickoff, but fade the spot if they end up sharing time.

We have two games available for our Thursday night slate. The action begins at 7:30 p.m. ET, and our endorsements for DraftKings and FanDuel are below.

Slate Overview

Virginia Tech (-2.5) vs. Syracuse O/U: 47.5

Georgia Southern (-1.5) vs. Georgia State O/U: 63.5

CFB DFS Thursday Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 9

Quarterback

Davis Brin, Georgia Southern (DK $6,900, FD $9,700) vs. Georgia State

I have no issue with Georgia State's Darren Grainger (DK $7,100, FD $11,000), but Georgia State's pass defense is an easier challenge, and FanDuel's salary for Grainger is way too high for my taste. Brin's biggest problem is making costly mistakes, and his 11 interceptions inspire little confidence. Still, he has 14 touchdowns and averaged over 300 yards per game. He doesn't have Grainger's dual-threat capability, but Georgia Southen's linebackers should have some success in limiting Grainger's rushing success.

Running Back

Marcus Carroll, Georgia State (DK $7,000, FD $10,000) @ Georgia Southern

Carroll is in 100 percent of my lineup builds, and he's the best running back on the slate by a wide margin. He has 852 yards and 10 touchdowns and is also a fairly adept pass-catcher (13 receptions). Georgia Southern's rush defense isn't bad, but Carrol has been matchup-proof for most of the season and has overcome quality FBS competition.

LeQuint Allen, Syracuse (DK $6,600, FD $9,000) @ Virginia Tech

I apologize for my lack of creativity, but the lack of competition is why I go for Allen as the second selection. Georgia Southern's options are fine, but Jalen White and OJ Arnold split carries evenly and the variance is higher. I would rather take Allen and get more guaranteed output from a bell-cow back.

Also consider: Bhayshul Tuten, Virginia Tech (DK $5,500, FD $8,300)

Wide Receiver

Khaleb Hood, Georgia Southern (DK $6,000, FD $8,900) vs. Georgia State

You'll notice GSU's Derwin Burgess (DK $6,400, FD $8,300) right next to Hood, and here's how I think you should approach this tandem. Hood is more of a possession receiver with explosiveness, so I think DK's PPR scoring rules favor Hood on that site. Hood would also be fine on FanDuel, but swapping for Burgess might be a slightly better play there. He's a deeper threat and has seen the end zone more than Hood this season.

Tailique Williams, Georgia Statre (DK $5,300, FD $7,800) @ Georgia Southern

Robert Lewis is considered the top wideout for the Panthers, but recent results indicate a trend toward Williams. He's had more receptions than Lewis for two consecutive weeks and has scored a touchdown to Lewis' goose egg in the category over the same span. The salary gap is wider on FanDuel, which makes Williams a better value there, but taking this route is a unique way to grab some of Grainger's output.

Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech (DK $5,800, FD $8,000) vs. Syracuse

There's no question that Lane is tending up, as he had his best game of the season against Wake Forest before the bye week. He had 102 yards and two touchdowns, which puts him in a better position than teammate Da'Quan Felton. We don't need to take many budget shots thanks to the favorable pricing of our previous endorsements, and there should be plenty of room to get our primary endorsements in if we fade Grainger as suggested.