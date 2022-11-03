College Football DFS Picks: Week 10 Thursday Slate Plays and Lineup Strategy

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Thursday Slate series.

We'll stick with the higher total and roll with McCall and the Chanticleers, but with a caveat. I have no issue with a dual-QB approach on DraftKings, the salary inflation for McCall on FanDuel is a little confusing.

We won't get cute with our QB picks here due to the vast O/U differential and the weather concerns in the other game. After stints with Clemson and Duke, Brice has settled as a potent signal caller with the Mountaineers. His TD/INT ratio of 22:4 is spectacular, and you can add three rushing touchdowns to that total. Over eight games, he's completed almost 65 percent of his passes and he'll likely pass the 2,000-yard benchmark Thursday.

The smash game is pretty obvious, and weather conditions could adversely affect numbers in Houston. We don't ignore the second game entirely, because added attention to the run game will probably be something to exploit.

We have two games for DFS action on Thursday. Let's cover all the bases to maximize profit on DraftKings and FanDuel.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Rice (-3.5) vs. UTEP O/U: 47.5

Appalachian State (-3) @ Coastal Carolina O/U: 63

The smash game is pretty obvious, and weather conditions could adversely affect numbers in Houston. We don't ignore the second game entirely, because added attention to the run game will probably be something to exploit.

WEATHER REPORT

UTEP/Rice: heavy showers, 100 percent chance of rain

QUARTERBACK

Chase Brice, Appalachian State (DK $8,000, FD $10,200) @ Coastal Carolina

We won't get cute with our QB picks here due to the vast O/U differential and the weather concerns in the other game. After stints with Clemson and Duke, Brice has settled as a potent signal caller with the Mountaineers. His TD/INT ratio of 22:4 is spectacular, and you can add three rushing touchdowns to that total. Over eight games, he's completed almost 65 percent of his passes and he'll likely pass the 2,000-yard benchmark Thursday.

Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (DK $7,500, FD $11,000) vs. Appalachian State

We'll stick with the higher total and roll with McCall and the Chanticleers, but with a caveat. I have no issue with a dual-QB approach on DraftKings, the salary inflation for McCall on FanDuel is a little confusing. I may be inclined to field another position in FanDuel's Superflex position, or I will be forced to make some sacrifices elsewhere. Although the Chanticleers beat Marshall in their last game, it wasn't McCall's best outing. Still, aside from a subpar showing against Army in Week 1, McCall has been excellent and has only thrown one pick this season. McCall is a slightly stronger rusher out of the backfield than Brice, but he has three fewer passing scores. If you have to choose one, I would take the weaker defense and go with Brice, but McCall is a strong second in the pecking order.

RUNNING BACK

Reese White, Coastal Carolina (DK $5,600, FD $8,700) vs. Appalachian State

'Shaky' would be a good word to describe the running back pool on this slate, and it isn't because of potential performance. White wasn't even supposed to play last week, but he took the field and shared carries with CJ Beasley (DK $5,4000, FD $8,700). White's injury wasn't disclosed and we have no idea about its status heading into Thursday. While I think a scratch is unlikely, it's worth waiting to see if any news comes out that would threaten White's usage. There isn't much of a salary discrepancy here, so pivoting would only be for uniqueness' sake and nothing else, which is why I'll stick with White.

Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State (DK $6,000, FD $9,400) @ Coastal Carolina

App State's RB situation is shaky for a different reason. Don't get me wrong, I love Peoples' salary on both sites, but the pseudo-tandem between Peoples and Nate Noel (DK $5,800, FD $8,300) is a little bothersome. At first glance on paper, there is really no comparison but over the past two weeks, Noel's production has been trending up. I don't see a reason to pivot to Noel on DraftKings, but there is a $1,100 difference between the two on FanDuel. That's a big enough number that it doesn't just affect the productivity differential between the two backs, but it bleeds into other lineup decisions as well, especially wide receiver, where that amount of extra cash can make a huge difference. There's no question about Peoples' utility in cash, his stats are unparalleled, but Noel should be in your back pocket for tournaments.

Ronald Awatt, UTEP (DK $4,200, FD $7,400) @ Rice

There will be an extra emphasis on the run in this game due to the weather conditions, so it makes sense to take a look at a running back. While Ari Broussard is a bruiser who has scored nine touchdowns, he is strictly a short-yardage guy and his numbers will largely depend on Rice's ability to get the ball close to the goal line. Overall, Awatt has more facets to his game, and although he's only scored two touchdowns, and shares the load a bit, he has a very good chance to succeed.

WIDE RECEIVER

Dashaun Davis, Appalachian State (DK $4,800, FD $7,000) @ Coastal Carolina

I like Davis on DraftKings, where the PPR numbers are maximized. I have no problem with Christian Horn (DK $5,800, FD $8,800), but he's a big-play guy better suited for FanDuel's scoring system. Both guys have merit in this offense, but Davis' 51 passes dwarf any other receiver on the roster, and although touchdowns and yardage matter, it's the receptions that can add up quickly.

Luke McCaffrey, Rice (DK $6,600, FD $9,500) vs. UTEP

I'm not big on the passing offenses in this game, but McCaffrey makes sense because the team gets him the ball in a variety of ways. We've seen him out wide the majority of the tie, but we've also seen him in wildcat and jet sweep situations. He has 117 yards and a touchdown as a runner, and is also prolific as a receiver, with 613 yards and six touchdowns to his credit.

Jared Brown, Coastal Carolina (DK $6,100, FD $8,800) vs. Appalachian State

Deciding between Brown and Sam Pinckney (DK $6,800, FD $7,800), but luckily the salaries on the two sites helped out our decision-making. Brown is the clear choice on DraftKings, while Pinckney makes a bit more sense on FanDuel. Based on a lack of enthusiasm for passing in the other game, I think you are destined for some sort of stack with App State or CCU, and Pinckney/Brown is by far the best duo to consider in that situation.

CONTRARIAN OPTION: Tyrin Smith, UTEP (DK $6,000, FD $9,000)