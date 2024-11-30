College Football DFS: Saturday Night Slate Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 14

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Night Slate series.

Even though the spread indicates a blowout, I think you'll see Williams on the field for the full four quarters. His last two contests haven't been the best, but the offense should feast on the Wolf Pack, and we'll likely see Williams' run totals jump back up. His dual-threat ability is unrivaled on this slate, and I think his numbers will be a bit more dependable than Dillon Gabriel at a similar price.

The evening games for Rivalry Week will be fun to play despite the lack of postseason ramifications, and we'll try to end the regular season on a strong note with our endorsements for both major sites.

The evening games for Rivalry Week will be fun to play despite the lack of postseason ramifications, and we'll try to end the regular season on a strong note with our endorsements for both major sites.

SLATE OVERVIEW

LSU (-5.5) vs. Oklahoma O/U: 47.5

Indiana (-28.5) vs. Purdue O/U: 56.5

Iowa State (-2) vs. Kansas State O/U: 51.5

Texas (-4.5) @ Texas A&M O/U: 49.5

Oregon (-18) vs. Washington O/U: 51

UNLV (-17.5) vs. Nevada O/U: 55.5

James Madison (-3.5) vs. Marshall O/U: 52.5 (DRAFTKINGS ONLY)

Virginia Tech (-7) vs. Virginia O/U: 48.5 (FANDUEL ONLY)

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Saturday Night Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 14

Quarterback

Hajj-Malik Williams, UNLV (DK $9,800, FD $11,600) vs. Nevada

Even though the spread indicates a blowout, I think you'll see Williams on the field for the full four quarters. His last two contests haven't been the best, but the offense should feast on the Wolf Pack, and we'll likely see Williams' run totals jump back up. His dual-threat ability is unrivaled on this slate, and I think his numbers will be a bit more dependable than Dillon Gabriel at a similar price.

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M (DK $6,900, FD $8,200) vs. Texas

Texas' defense looms large as a reason to fade this pick, but Reed's dual-threat ability and extremely favorable salary on both sites give me reason to go in this direction. Texas' strength of schedule has been a controversial topic all season, and some wonder if their lofty ranking is deserved considering who they've faced. Georgia shellacked them at home and Vanderbilt nearly beat them, and games against Arkansas and Kentucky were much closer than they should have been. This could be the biggest upset spot of the week, and it will depend on a masterful performance from Reed to get the job done.

Also consider: Rocco Becht, Iowa State (DK $7,400, FD $9,200) vs. Kansas State

Running Back

Jordan James, Oregon (DK $8,000, FD $9,200) vs. Washington

James will have at least a couple more chances to impress NFL scouts before his college career ends, but he'll be primed to take on the interstate rival in front of a home crowd. I would favor Noah Whittington in a blowout, but I think we'll see James on the field for all four quarters with Whittington in occasionally to spell him. The salaries are actually reasonable for James, which is a bit of a surprise.

Quintrevion Wisner, Texas (DK $6,200, FD $7,700) @ Texas A&M

Texas A&M tanks 27th in ORY per game, but I think Wisner will have more luck than Amari Daniels in establishing the run. The sophomore has been spectacular over the past month and racked up 158 rushing yards to Kentucky last week. His results are a little streaky, but the favorable salaries on both sites are too good to pass up.

Montrell Johnson, Florida (DK $4,600, FD $7,800) @ Florida State

I think the only negative for Johnson is not playing this one in the Swamp. Don't let the win over Charleston Southern fool you - the Seminoles are still awful, and they've had a lot of trouble stopping opposing rushing attacks. Their 110th ranking in ORY per game might be the worst in program history, and you'd be hard-pressed to find a better running back spot than Johnson against this defense. I love the salary and the matchup.

Wide Receiver

Ricky White, UNLV (DK $9,300, FD $8,800) vs. Nevada

I'm plugging in White as my top stack. Although Willams should have a great day on the ground, he'll do his share of airing out against a Nevada passing defense that doesn't look bad on paper, but they haven't faced many difficult tests in the Mountain West, and certainly no one of Williams' caliber.

Mason Taylor, LSU (DK $3,300, FD $5,900) vs. Oklahoma

I don't tend to target tight ends if I don't have to, but Taykor's target share and favorable salaries make him difficult to avoid. He has 52 receptions off of 72 targets this season, and he's found the end zone twice.

Isaiah Bond, Texas (DK $5,100, FD $7,000) @ Texas A&M

I assumed Bond's salaries would be higher, but I was able to make a play after seeing the decrease. The Longhorns will need a balanced offense to come out with a win, and I think Bond will be a key factor for Quinn Ewers and Arch Manning, who could both be a part of the offense in this one. He's had a couple of down games recently, but I expect a bounce back in the rivalry game.

Virginia @ Virginia Tech (FanDuel Only)

Although Virginia's passing game isn't the best, Malachi Fields ($6,700) commands a massive target share and is always worth considering. The top target from this game is Virginia Tech's running back, Bhayshul Tuten ($10,100). He has a decent matchup against Virginia's defense and might be worth the high salary.

Marshall @ James Madison (DraftKings Only)

There isn't much that excites me in this matchup. There are timeshares at running back for both teams, and the quarterbacks don't rate highly enough to merit consideration.