College Football Picks: Alabama vs. Wisconsin

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks for Alabama vs. Wisconsin

Week 3 brings a Big Ten and SEC matchup between teams facing off for the third time in their history. In 2015, these two teams squared off in Arlington, Texas at AT&T Stadium, resulting in a 35-17 Alabama victory. The only other matchup came in 1928 on a rainy day in Madison, Wisconsin, where the Badgers came out with a 15-0 victory.

Alabama vs. Wisconsin Betting Odds for Week 3

Spread: Alabama -16 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Wisconsin +16.5 (BetMGM)

Moneyline: Alabama -750 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Wisconsin +550 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Total: Over 49 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Under 49.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Alabama vs. Wisconsin Betting Picks for Week 3

Wisconsin's offense has looked rather lackluster through the first two games as they've seemed to lack an identity. Whether it be a philosophy struggle between head coach Luke Fickell who prefers a run-heavy attack, and offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who prefers an air raid attack, or early season fine-tuning, the offense has seemed out of sorts to start the season. The production has been balanced and fine through two games, totaling 388 yards with 192 passing and 196 rushing and 385 yards with 214 passing and 171 rushing while scoring 28 and 27 points; but when facing off with opponents of Western Michigan and South Dakota, it leaves a bit to be desired.

Alabama came out of the gates hot racking up 63 points in a shutout victory over Western Kentucky. They then struggled through three quarters against South Florida as they went into the fourth quarter with just a 14-13 lead before busting it open and taking home a 42-16 victory. Alabama's biggest struggle against South Florida was on the offensive line as they did a poor job protecting the quarterback, opening up holes for the running game, and killing drives with penalties. While they struggled mightily, they were without their two starting tackles for the majority of the game until right tackle Elijah Pritchett came in late in the fourth quarter, and the Crimson Tide went on to score two long rushing touchdowns running the ball right behind him. Alabama will likely get left tackle Kadyn Proctor back this week giving the Tide a fully healthy offensive line.

With a fully healthy offensive line for Alabama and a struggling offense for Wisconsin, I like Alabama giving the points in this one.

Alabama vs. Wisconsin Expert Pick: Alabama -16 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Alabama vs. Wisconsin Predictions for Week 3

Despite the blowout-looking final score of the South Florida game, Alabama had its struggles, including on the defensive end. South Florida moved the ball with ease at times, and the running game opened up some wide-open shots that quarterback Byrum Brown wasn't able to connect on. There are some weaknesses for Wisconsin to exploit; however, the majority of the passing offense has been slow in developing routes down the field, which hasn't brought them much success. If Wisconsin can work the passing game off of the run and implement some of the quick passing game that has been successful for them at times they may be able to sustain success offensively against this talented but young Alabama defense. However, I don't see Wisconsin having a shift in offensive philosophy this major over the course of one week.

Alabama likely runs away with this one 35-10.