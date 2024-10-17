This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Boston College vs. Virginia Tech

Get in on the college football action for 2024 with a BetMGM bonus code featuring a Bonus Bet offer of up to $1,500! RotoWire has plenty of college football betting tools and info to keep you in the loop this season. From the latest college football odds to college football futures and Heisman odds , we have you covered.

Boston College (4-2) heads to Blacksburg, Virginia, to battle the Virginia Tech Hokies in a Thursday night clash to see which team can get a leg up in the ACC.

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Betting Odds for Week 8

Spread: Virginia Tech -7.5 (BetMGM); Boston College +7.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Total: Over 48.5 (ESPN Bet); Under 48.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Virginia Tech -275 (BetMGM); Boston College +230 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Surprisingly, the odds for this matchup have not moved much since opening earlier this week. College football often sees the most line movement from early in the week to late in the week, but this number has stuck right around a touchdown. The total, however, has dropped a bit since opening at 50 earlier in the week.

Weather does not look like a factor this week, with clear skies forecasted and just a slight breeze.

Be sure to dig into the latest sportsbook promos available at the best online sportsbooks to get the most bang for your buck this college football season. The Caesars Sportsbook promo code gets college football fans a first bet offer worth up to $1,000.

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Betting Picks for Week 8

It's been a good season for Boston College to this point. The Eagles started their season with a win over FSU, which looked a lot better when it happened than it does now, but at the time it was a road win against a top-10 team. The Eagles hung with Missouri a couple of weeks later, which, again, looked better at the time, and they even managed to win a game with their all-everything QB Thomas Castellanos on the sidelines. The Eagles dropped a conference game on the road this past week at Virginia for their first conference loss.

Virginia Tech is 3-3 on the season, having dropped road games at Vanderbilt and Miami and a home game against Rutgers. All three losses have been one-score losses and have come against good to decent teams. The OT loss at Vanderbilt is suddenly looking much better now.

As we dive into the numbers, we see that this game might end up being a bit of a slog as neither team does anything particularly well on offense, and each team has a competent defense. Virginia Tech boasts a strong pass defense, but Boston College doesn't really pass the ball that often, and when it does, the efficiency isn't there. The Eagles' weakness on defense (stopping the pass) is something the Hokies likely won't be able to take advantage of, as they rank 101st in passing yards per game.

One edge the Eagles thought they'd have heading into this game and even this season is their dynamic quarterback, Thomas Castellanos. The problem is, he hasn't been dynamic at all this season. He's topped 250 passing yards just once this season, and he simply doesn't run the ball effectively anymore.

It's not just yards that have been a problem for both of these teams this year; it's points as well. Virginia Tech got into a shootout with Miami, but that was Miami, a team with a high-powered offense, Boston College does not resemble the Hurricanes in any way.

Virginia Tech appears to be the better team at this point, but Boston College has been scrappy all season, so I'm not laying a touchdown in this spot. I do, however, like the under, as I think both teams will struggle to find momentum on offense.

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Expert Pick: Under 48.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Join in on the fun during the 2024 college football season with a FanDuel Sportsbook promo code featuring $300 in Bonus Bets!

Boston College vs. Virginia Tech Predictions for Week 8

As mentioned earlier, this could end up being a rock fight with two teams trying to find their rhythm on offense. Boston College might hit for one of two big plays through the air, but for the most part, the Eagles will have to get it done on the ground. The Hokies will also try to get it done on the ground, but it could be tough against a fairly stout rushing defense on the other side.

The difference in this game will likely come down to which team can make a big play through the air and, of course, turnovers. Virginia Tech is slightly better in the turnover category this season, and with the Hokies being at home, I'm expecting a turnover to be the difference.

This game should be tight most of the way, but a big play on offense, coupled with a timely turnover, will be the key to the Hokies' close victory.

Virginia Tech 24 - Boston College 20