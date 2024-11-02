This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Clemson vs. Louisville

Clemson loves playing under the lights in Death Valley. They are 69-3 at home in the CFP era, and the magic environment will be one of Clemson's best advantages as the Louisville Cardinals come to Clemson in hopes of spoiling the Tigers' playoff run. This game has one of the highest projected totals in Week 10, so there should be a lot of scoring for both squads.

Clemson vs. Louisville Betting Odds for Week 10

Spread: Clemson -10.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook, Louisville +10.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: Over 61.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook), Under 62.5 (BetMGM)

Moneyline: Clemson -395 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Louisville +320 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

There hasn't been much movement with this line, although there were some modest changes in the Spread and Total to begin the week. If anything, the total could rise a bit as public money flows to the Over. We're also seeing more money move to Clemson, so the line could go to -11 at kickoff.

Clemson vs. Louisville Betting Picks for Week 10

Both of these teams know how to put points on the board. Louisville often finds the breakaway play, which can be a momentum-breaker for the opponent. Although Clemson's defense is elite, they've been somewhat susceptible to big plays, and they'll need to contain Tyler Shough to ensure that doesn't happen. Although Louisville has kept it close in the past, Clemson has never lost to Louisville since they joined the ACC, and Louisville's tendency to turn the ball over will probably be the reason why they'll fail to prevail again. Turnover margin may be the key to unlocking these bets. If Clemson's offense can keep humming and take care of the ball, they'll be able to outscore the Cards and run away with this game.

I submitted a bet on this game in another article, and I will also provide it here, but I'll make another bet so I'm not blamed for repeating myself! The first pick is my answer to Clemson's penchant for running their bench out in the fourth quarter. Although the Tigers haven't started hot over the past couple of weeks, leading by over a touchdown at the half seems like a reasonable call. My other bet reflects the ability of both teams to rack up the total.

Clemson vs. Louisville Expert Picks:

Clemson 1H +6.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Over 61.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Clemson vs. Louisville Predictions for Week 10

Both Cade Klubnik and Tyler Shough are capable of hanging a big number, but Klubnik's turnaround is probably one of the best stories in college football this season. The Clemson program has received a lot of criticism about their distaste for the transfer portal and a preference to develop who they've recruited. There were calls for Dabo Swinney to find a more experienced quarterback, but it looks like Dabo has the last laugh for now. Klubnik is responsible for 24 touchdowns this season, which ranks him fifth in the category. Phil Mafah is ridiculously consistent and a Top 20 back who will play a big role in the red zone. Klubnik also has a host of wideouts who have stepped up during their winning streak.

Although one can wax poetic about Clemson's offense, Louisville also brings a lot of offensive firepower to the table. Tyler Shough is 11th nationally with an average of 293 yards per game, and Isaac Brown is a talented rookie running back who won Rookie of the Week honors last week. Ultimately, this game comes down to which defense can make the most stops and force the most mistakes, and I think the advantage falls to the Tigers in that department.

Clemson 45-20