College Football Picks: Clemson vs. South Carolina

The battle for football supremacy in South Carolina will hit Death Valley as the Clemson Tigers host the South Carolina Gamecocks. Clemson's CFP fate won't be decided by kickoff, as the Tigers need a loss for Miami to make the title game against SMU. Even if Dabo Swinney's Tigers end up on the outside looking in, the winner of this storied rivalry is a crowning achievement for the winning team. Although a rarity in recent years, both teams are ranked, and a hotly-contested battle is in store. Historically called "Big Thursday" when it was played on Thanksgiving, the game has now adopted an apt moniker - The Palmetto Bowl.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Betting Odds for Week 14

Spread: Clemson -2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook), South Carolina +3 (BetMGM)

Total: Over 49 (Caesars Sportsbook), Under 49.5 (BetMGM)

Moneyline: Clemson -140 (FanDuel Sportsbook), South Carolina +125 (BetMGM)

Clemson was giving Carolina a generous 4.5 at the beginning of the week, but public money for the Gamecocks has dropped the spread below three points in some books. The total has stayed within half a point of its original post, and the Moneylines have also stayed within a tight margin.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Betting Picks for Week 14

Anything can happen during rivalry week, and this yearly matchup is no exception. Rankings and recent trends go out the window when these two teams tangle, and home-field advantage is often a determining factor. Clemson holds a 73-43-4 advantage over the Gamecocks, and the majority of South Carolina's wins came in Columbia at Williams-Brice Stadium. The Gamecocks managed a 31-30 road victory over the Tigers in 2022, but that's been their only win against Clemson since 2013.

South Carolina's 2024 season has been a mixture of dizzying highs and disappointing lows, with the highs coming more recently. After the team came tantalizingly close to beating Alabama, the wins started to pile up against great programs and ranked opponents. Thanks to an imposing defense and efficient offense, the Gamecocks have beaten Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt, and Missouri. Their resume goes miles beyond Clemson's schedule this season. It's actually difficult to pin down Clemson's 'best win' - is it Pitt? Virginia? Clemson needed a timely quarterback sprint from Cade Klubnik to get past Virginia Tech two weeks ago, and the offense looked absolutely awful prior to the play. Things won't get any easier for Clemson's streaky offense against South Carolina, who excel in just about every defensive metric you can think of. Their 12th-ranked run defense is the most important, as running the ball with Phil Mafah is often the Tigers' most dangerous weapon. Clemson's defense remains one of the best in the country, but they've allowed lesser teams to run the ball efficiently, and the cornerbacks have gotten involved in PI calls too often to be considered effective. I would gladly take South Carolina and the spread, but that's not how you'll make the most money. I'm going to take the moneyline and go with the Gamecocks straight up, more than doubling my wager.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Expert Pick: South Carolina ML +125 (BetMGM)

Clemson vs. South Carolina Predictions for Week 14

The quarterback battle between Cade Klubnik and LaNorris Sellers will take center stage. Sellers is arguably the hotter quarterback right now, sporting a 75 percent pass completion percentage over the past three games. His dual-threat ability can also burn you, but he may not be as effective as Cade Klubnik has been on the ground recently. We already mentioned Klubnik's game-saving run against Virginia Tech, and Citadel was equally equipped to handle his scrambles. The Gamecocks have now had a couple of weeks to see how Klubnik finds the open lane, and I expect them to have far greater success. Beyond quarterback play, the winner of this game will probably have the best run attack. The Gamecocks have an SEC battle-tested defensive front that will give Phil Mafah some problems, and Arkansas transfer Raheim Sanders will also run into trouble, but the numbers don't lie - Clemson has been the more vulnerable run defense over the past month, and their inability to stop the run may be the final nail in the coffin. The game should be close throughout, but a late Clemson rally will not be enough. The Tigers aren't equipped to win with last-second field goals either- their kicker's low-trajectory attempts have resulted in six blocked kicks this season.

South Carolina 27, Clemson 21