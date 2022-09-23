College Football Picks: Finding The Edge, Week 4

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Betting Picks: Jeff Edgerton's Week 4 Best Bets

I feel great about where we are after three weeks. Our Top 25 and featured bet results are in the 60-percent range, and although we are an overall dog on every bet in the FBS, it will only take a couple of good weeks to drive that number above .500. Now that most teams are knee-deep in conference play, the massive road underdogs will drastically decrease, and we'll have to make calls on tighter spreads.

Week 3 Results (40-31-0) 56.3%

Week 3 Featured Bets (4-1-0) 80.0%

Week 3 Top 25 Results (15-8-0) 65.2%

Overall Top 25 Results (37-25-1) 58.7%

Overall Featured Bet Results (11-6-0) 64.7%

OVERALL RESULTS (118-120-2) 49.1%

College Football Bets for Week 4: Simulated Bets

Thursday Results (2-0-0) CC -2.5, WVU -2

SMU +1.5, MICH -17, URI +32, KU -7, PSU -28, CLEM -7.5, LOU -24.5, ISU -2.5, MSST -30.5, AUB -7, UGA -45, EMU -6, TEM -9.5, UCLA -21.5, OHIO -17.5, MINN -3, MEM -12.5, CIN -16.5, TEX -7, MTSU +25, UNC -1.5, APP -7, FLA +10.5, SDSU +3, TSU +42.5, WKU -31, UCF -20.5, WSU +6.5, MISS -21, CSU +3.5, ARIZ +3, HOU -17.5, ECU -16.5, AKR +26, GASO -9.5, ARST+4.5, TUL -13, RUT +7.5, MRSH -3, USA -13.5, NIU +26.5, UNLV -2.5, HB +22, TA&M -2, PUR -17.5, NCST -39, NW -7.5, OSU -19, UNM +31.5, BAMA -40.5, SC -22, OKLA -12.5, NMSU -5, FSU -17.5, ULL-9.5, USC -5.5, BYU -21.5, UTA -15, WASH -13.5, SJSU -6.5

College Football Bets for Week 4: Featured Bets

USC -5.5 @ Oregon State

I'm tempted to take the over here, but over 70 is just a tad too high. Nevertheless, this will be a shootout as Caleb Williams and Chance Nolan face off. This game will ultimately come down to which defense is more effective in containing the opponent's explosive offense. Oregon State is going to be USC's stiffest test so far, but I believe the Trojans will simply outscore them. I'll gladly tease this game another point.

CLEMSON -7.5 vs. Wake Forest

Defense, defense, defense. Sam Hartman has never had much success against the Tigers, and the trend will continue on Saturday. Many consider this to be a trap game for the Tigers, but I disagree. It's all about Clemson's defense in this one, where their only weakness appears to be defending the bubble screen. I am sure they've taken steps to contain an offense they are all too familiar with. Clemson runs away with this one.

TEXAS -7 vs. Texas Tech AND OVER 61

The Longhorns went a long way toward strengthening their pedigree after tricking the oddsmakers. Vegas downgraded the Longhorns due to their troubles at quarterback and made them only a slight favorite last week against UTSA. Texas blew them out, 41-20. While Texas Tech will prove to be a sterner test, we are talking about a Steve Sarkisian team that almost upended Alabama, and although their QB situation is in flux, they showed that they can weather the storm regardless of who is under center. Texas and the points is essentially a no-brainer. I'm also taking the over in this matchup.

Minnesota -3 @ Michigan State

The Spartans are coming off an uninspiring loss to Washington, and even though this game will be at home, I believe the Gophers will come away victorious here. The Spartans have struggled offensively at times, and I doubt their ability to contain Heisman hopeful Mohamed Ibrahim. the Gophers lost Chris Autman-Bell for the season, they are deep at the position and should have no trouble moving the ball without him.



