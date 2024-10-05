This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Michigan vs. Washington

Michigan and Washington will face off in a College Football Playoff National Championship rematch. However, they both come in with completely different looks from 10 months ago. Both teams have new head coaches and new starting quarterbacks. Coming into this week's matchup, Michigan is 4-1, riding a three-game win streak after a blowout loss to Texas at home, while Washington is 3-2, with losses to Washington State and Rutgers.

Michigan vs. Washington Betting Odds for Week 6

Spread: Michigan +1.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Washington -1.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Michigan +112 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Washington -130 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Total: Over 41.5 (Caesars Sportsbook); Under 41.5 (ESPN Bet)

Michigan vs. Washington Betting Picks for Week 6

While Washington lost last week to Rutgers, they dominated in terms of yardage, racking up 521 total yards to just 299 for Rutgers. Rutgers came into that game as the 10th-best team in Expected Points Added per Pass (EPA/Pass), and quarterback Will Rogers tore right through them for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Michigan currently ranks 24th in EPA/Pass, one spot ahead of Rutgers following their slide after facing Washington. Michigan's bread and butter this season, much like last season, is the running game, in which they rank 22nd in EPA/Rush, while the Washington defense ranks 61st in EPA/Rush. A bit can be taken from last week's game for Washington, where the run-first Rutgers team rushed for 5.6 yards per carry, racking up 186 yards on the ground. While Rutgers has a good ground game, 35th in EPA/Rush, it is not quite as good as Michigan's 22nd in EPA/Rush. Despite an almost complete lack of a passing game for Michigan, just 577 yards passing through five games, they have still been able to dominate teams with their rushing attack. Michigan is coming off back-to-back wins against formidable opponents in Minnesota and USC in which they threw the ball a total of just 30 times. For comparison, the average number of pass attempts per game in college football last season was 31.5.

Michigan vs. Washington Expert Pick: Washington -1.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Michigan vs. Washington Predictions for Week 6

Despite giving up 186 yards on the ground to Rutgers last week, Michigan tends to be much more one-dimensional ranking 111th of 134 in pass attempts this season. With the 15th-ranked defense in terms of EPA, a very good Washington defense with the ability to focus on stopping the run should be set up for success in this one. Coming off a tough loss in New Jersey, the Huskies should be fired up and ready to prove they are worthy of being in the Big Ten against one of the dominant forces in the conference's history. Though Michigan has a tough, physical football team that has proven it can win games with its rushing attack, I expect Washington to be hungry and ready to shut things down.

Washington 23-20