College Football Picks: Minnesota vs. North Carolina

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Best Bets: Minnesota vs. North Carolina

Minnesota vs. North Carolina Betting Odds for Week 1

Spread: North Carolina -1.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Minnesota +2.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over/Under 50.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: -125 North Carolina (BetMGM); +110 Minnesota (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Minnesota vs. North Carolina Betting Picks for Week 1

Let's first take a look at what each team lost this past year. North Carolina lost Drake Maye, which is kind of a big deal, while Minnesota also lost its starting QB, which is not a big deal and perhaps an improvement, addition by subtraction kind of deal. Besides, it didn't really matter who the QB was for the Gophers; they are built to run the ball, and they've got one of the best RBs in the land in Darius Taylor. North Carolina also returns its stud RB Omarion Hampton, so the cupboard is not bare on either sideline. The Tar Heels return six all-ACC players in total, which should give them a strong base to start the season.

Both teams appear to have a strong core returning this season, so which one will get off to a better start? The Gophers under P.J. Fleck have traditionally started the season with a pretty weak non-conference schedule, which could come back to bite them in this spot. Will they be ready out of the gate?

These two teams met this past year in North Carolina, and the Tar Heels ended up winning in what was a pretty tight game most of the way. Because of that game, expect the Gophers to have the motivational edge.

Another edge the Gophers will have is the home crowd, which while not always a factor, should be ready to go on a Thursday night, but will it be enough of an edge in what looks to be a tight game?

If the Heels had a green quarterback at the helm, perhaps the environment would play a bigger factor, but North Carolina brought in seasoned quarterback Max Johnson to lead the way and trust me, he's played in much tougher environments than this one. Conner Harrell also has some experience under his belt in last year's bowl game.

Minnesota vs. North Carolina Expert Pick: North Carolina -1.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Minnesota vs. North Carolina Predictions for Week 1

This should be a close game as both teams will be figuring things out with new quarterbacks. As I mentioned earlier, North Carolina's replacement has a lot of experience and should have no trouble performing on the road. In addition, North Carolina seems to have more talent coming back this year than the Gophers.

Expect the Gophers to come out hot in front of the home crowd and attempt to control the line of scrimmage with a bunch of running plays. Sooner or later, however, new Gopher QB Max Brosmer will need to make a play, and I'm not sure that will happen. Brosmer has a lot of experience at the FCS level, but this is a different game, and it might take some time to acclimate. Across the field, Johnson has made plenty of plays in his career, in the SEC and he won't be intimated by what is often a lackluster crowd in Minnesota.

North Carolina 27 - 20