College Football Picks: Missouri vs. Boston College

College Football Best Bets: Missouri vs. Boston College

Missouri vs. Boston College Betting Odds for Week 3

Spread: Missouri -16.0 (Caesars Sportsbook); Boston College +16.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: Over 53.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)/Under 54 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: -720 Missouri (FanDuel Sportsbook); +550 Boston College (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Missouri vs. Boston College Betting Picks for Week 3

This certainly looks like a more interesting clash than it did when the schedule came out as Boston College is still riding high after a win over Florida State two weeks ago. Missouri, meanwhile, has looked like a top-10 team early in the season, and the Tigers will look to continue their roll this week.

Let's start with Boston College, which went to Tallahassee and beat FSU two weeks ago for what looked like a huge win. Just how big of a win is yet to be determined, however, because we know FSU isn't as good as we thought, but there's a chance that the Seminoles are just flat-out bad, which would make Boston College's win not quite as impressive. Regardless of how FSU's season plays out, the Eagles feel like that win was huge, and while they have played a game since then, it was against Duquesne, so maybe they are still in hangover mode.

Missouri has yet to play a big game, and honestly, this one doesn't qualify either. The Tigers are looking at making the playoff this year, and wins over Boston College will likely have little impact. A loss, however, would have a huge impact, so there's no room to get complacent here or look ahead to the conference schedule. Luckily for the Tigers, BC caught their attention by pulling off an upset victory on the road this past week, so I doubt Mizzou gets caught sleeping this week.

This is the part where I'd usually dive into the numbers, but after just two weeks, mostly against inferior opponents for both teams, it's tough to get a real read on either team's numbers at this point. I will say, however, that FSU did throw for almost 300 yards against BC, albeit in comeback mode, but if there is a deficiency in the secondary for BC, then that spells trouble against Missouri.

Missouri vs. Boston College Expert Pick: Missouri -16.0 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Missouri vs. Boston College Predictions for Week 3

As mentioned earlier, BC lost any chance of sneaking up on Missouri this week then the Eagles beat FSU. That's an important factor here because, with the SEC schedule on the horizon, it would have been easy for Mizzou to overlook this game. That won't happen now. BC will get the full Tiger experience, and this one could get out of hand.

Boston College looks better than most of us thought prior to the season, but if the Eagles think this game will be anything like going into Tallahassee, they're sorely mistaken. Not because Columbia is a tougher environment, but because the Tigers are a much better team than FSU.

Missouri has great balance on offense, and if BC does have an issue on the back end, Brady Cook, Luther Burden III, and Theo Wease Jr. will make them pay. Missouri's defense also looks very strong this season. Through two games, the Tigers have yet to surrender a single point. Yes, bad competition, but consecutive shutouts are impressive, no matter the competition.

Boston College has some talent, all-purpose QB Thomas Castellanos was a problem for FSU and he'll have his moments against Mizzou as well, but the Eagles won't be able to establish the run this week, which will turn them into a one-dimensional passing offense and while Castellanos is great on the ground, he's not as good through the air. Mistakes will happen, and the Tigers will take advantage. I see no reason why the Tiger offense will slow down this week either. It won't be a total wipeout, but the Tigers will cover this number.

Missouri 38 - Boston College 14