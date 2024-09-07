College Football Picks: Tennessee vs. NC State

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Best Bets: Tennessee vs. NC State

Tennessee vs. NC State Betting Odds for Week 2

Spread: Tennessee -9.5 (-112, FanDuel Sportsbook); NC State +10.5 (-105, BetMGM Sportsbook)

Total: 60.5 (Over, -106, FanDuel Sportsbook); 60.5 (Under, -110, Caesars Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Tennessee -345 (DraftKings Sportsbook); NC State +300 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Tennessee vs. NC State Betting Picks for Week 2

The Tennessee Volunteers will likely fly from Tyson-McGhee Airport in Knoxville to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, but there will likely be a massive wave of cars flying the "Power T" east on Interstate 40, down Interstate 26, and over on US 74 into the Queen City. Even though the game is in North Carolina, expect plenty of support for the Volunteers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The NC State Wolfpack will certainly have their fair share of fans making the quick 2 1/2 jaunt from the Triangle to Charlotte, so expect quite an electric atmosphere.

Both of these teams faced FCS foes in a tune-up game at home last weekend, but each had much different experiences.

Tennessee routed Chattanooga at Neyland Stadium by a 69-3 count, easily covering a 38.5-point spread as the Over (57) cashed. The Mocs were actually No. 8 in the FCS preseason Coaches' Poll, so it was an impressive showing for Rocky Top. Tennessee rolled up a ridiculous 718 total yards of offense, with 414 yards through the air, and 304 yards on the ground. The Vols had 36 1st downs, to just 10 for the Mocs, while limiting Chattanooga to 1-of-14 on 3rd down efficiency.

QB Nico Iamaleava completed 22-of-28 passes for 314 yards, three TDs and no INTs before giving way to backup QBs Gaston Moore and Jake Merklinger. Iamaleava secured SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors as a result of his performance.

In fact, Tennessee's only turnover came as a result of a pick on Moore's ledger. RB Dylan Sampson racked up 124 yards and three TDs on 12 carries, and Tennessee pierced the end zone five times on the ground. Through the air, WR Dont'e Thornton had three grabs for 105 yards and a pair of scores, while Bru McCoy was good for 89 yards on a game-high six receptions.

For NC State, it had a much more difficult time with Western Carolina at Carter-Finley Stadium last Thursday. The Catamounts led 14-7 after the first quarter, and the game was tied 14-14 at the break. After three quarters, Western led 21-17, too. However, in the fourth quarter, QB Grayson McCall hit WR Kevin Concepcion with a 35-yard scoring strike just 15 seconds in, taking a lead the Wolfpack would not relinquish. RB Jordan Waters added two rushing TDs to put a bow on the scoring.

The Wolfpack did have 522 total yards, but they allowed 361 yards to the Catamounts. NC State was good for 204 yards on the ground, posting 6.2 yards per carry, but the State defense also allowed 6.3 yards per attempt on the ground. Not good.

NC State graduate safety Devan Boykin remains sidelined, as he slowly makes his way back from an ACL suffered leading up to the team's Pop-Tarts Bowl appearance last December. Boykin is expected to miss at least two more games after this, too. Meanwhile, senior nickelback Ja'Had Carter missed the first game due to an undisclosed injury, but head coach Dave Doeren indicated this week that Carter is in line to play in Charlotte.

Sophomore CB Rickey Gibson missed the Chattanooga game due to a minor hamstring tweak, but he is expected to be up for Saturday.

The Volunteers enter this game with a lot of confidence after handling a good FCS team, while the Wolfpack was fortunate not to suffer an embarrassing loss at home. It's one game, though, and McCall is an impressive signal caller. He was erratic at times, but eventually got things together before it was too late.

However, Iamaleava was super solid, and the Vols are worth backing in this game in Charlotte. It might actually be pretty close for a while before Tennessee turns on the jets and pulls away in the second half. And, if you can get a single-digit spread at FanDuel, rather than a flat 10 or higher at other books, go a little more aggressively.

Tennessee vs. NC State Expert Pick: Tennessee -9.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Tennessee vs. NC State Predictions for Week 2

State will certainly give Tennessee a lot more trouble than Chattanooga did, but the Wolfpack have some injury issues on the back end, and the high-octane aerial attack of the Volunteers might pick at that all evening at BoA.

McCall completed 26-of-40 passes for 318 yards, three TDs and one INT, and on the surface, that looks impressive. But he had a lot of uncharacteristic misses, especially in the first half, before he finally looked comfortable in the fourth quarter. Water got free for 124 yards and two scores against WCU, but he won't be nearly as effective against the Vols.

The Wolfpack will certainly do more than the Mocs did. And the Vols won't move with nearly as much ease as they did last week. However, Tennessee still could get into the 40s against a D that had trouble shutting down a mid-tier FCS side.

The lean here is to go Over, and a solid Same-Game Parlay (SGP) would be pairing Tennessee laying the points, going high on the total, and going well Over on McCoy (40.5 receiving yards, -114 at FanDuel). And, if you're a little greedy, tossing Iamaleava into a 4-leg SGP with Over (255.5 passing yards, -114 at FanDuel) would net +584.

4-leg Same-Game Parlay