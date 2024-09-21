This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Tennessee vs. Oklahoma

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Betting Odds for Week 4

Spread: Tennessee -7.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Oklahoma +7.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: Over 56.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Under 57.5 (BetMGM)

Moneyline: -265 Tennessee (FanDuel Sportsbook); +235 Oklahoma (Caesars Sportsbook)

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Betting Picks for Week 4

If both teams bring their A-game, this should be one of the better clashes of the week. Tennessee enters at 3-0 after blowing out Tennessee-Chattanooga, N.C. State, and Kent State. None of its first three games have been within 40 points, and no team has scored more than 10 points against the Volunteers. Oklahoma is also 3-0 this season, but the Sooners haven't looked quite as impressive, which is why they are home dogs this week.

Tennessee has looked great on both sides of the ball, and although the competition has not been great, the Vols have put their opponents away very early in each game. Their numbers are incredible at this point. On offense, they are 23rd in passing and 3rd in rushing. The defense is even better, 5th against the pass and 4th against the run.

Oklahoma is also 3-0, but the path has been a bit different. A blowout opening-week win against Temple was followed by a narrow victory over Houston and this past week, the Sooners pulled away late against Tulane. Oklahoma's 3-0 start has been led by the defense, as the offense has been a bit sluggish. The passing game, in particular, has left a bit to be desired. The Sooners rank 114th through the air through three games.

Oklahoma will have a nice home-field advantage as the game will be played at night, with a frenzied crowd, but the problem for the Sooners is that this Tennessee team might be special. The numbers are in favor of the Volunteers, and the eye test favors them as well. Nico Iamaleava looks like the real deal, he's completing 70% of his passes and averaging over 6.0 per carry. He hasn't run the ball much yet this season, but that will likely change as the competition gets tougher. The ground game is exceptional, led by Dylan Sampson, who is averaging nearly 8.0 yards per carry.

Oklahoma looks like a good team, but the Sooners don't appear to be title contenders this season, and the same is not true about Tennessee. It's going to be a tough spot for Iamaleava, but I'm expecting him and his teammates to come through with flying colors. I like the Vols' to cover, but I'd rather lay more on the money line as the line hasn't dipped below seven.

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Expert Pick: Tennessee -265 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Tennessee vs. Oklahoma Predictions for Week 4

As mentioned previously, Tennessee has the advantage on offense and defense. With that said, this is going to be a tough environment for the Vols, and I would expect Oklahoma to get off to a hot start. After some back and forth, eventually, the Vols' ground game is going to take hold, and the points will start to flow. Oklahoma will keep up for a bit, but Tennessee will have too much on both offense and defense. Expect Iamaleava to have a big game on the ground and through the air.

Tennessee 34 - Oklahoma 21