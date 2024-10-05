This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Texas A&M vs. Missouri

The Missouri Tigers will travel to hostile territory and face the Aggies in what should be a hotly-contested intra-conference battle. Although Missouri is ranked ninth nationally, they haven't looked like a Top 10 team so far. They'll need to secure a win against a quality opponent to prove they are for real, and this could be the week for them to do it.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Betting Odds for Week 6

Spread: Texas A&M -2.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Missouri +2.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Total: Over 48 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Under 48.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -128 (FanDuel Sportsbook), Missouri +115 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Betting Picks for Week 6

Vegas has a unique take on this game. It isn't often that a Top 10 team is an underdog against an unranked opponent. Granted, playing in College Station is no easy task, and we've already mentioned Missouri's lukewarm start despite getting credit in the AP Top 25. The Tigers failed to cover against Boston College and Vanderbilt and are now facing an underrated foe in their first road game. Unless Texas A&M's Conner Weigman is 100 percent, it looks like Marcel Reed will earn another start, and he should make the Tigers nervous. It's a bad spot for Missouri to be in because they'll have to prepare for both outcomes from two vastly different skill sets. Reed is a perfect fit for the read option, while Weigman is more of a traditional pocket passer. Although several arrows point toward an upset win for the Aggies, the spread scares me a bit. When I look at these offenses and examine the defensive numbers for both teams, the correct pick crystallizes for me. Both offenses will struggle, and we'll pray that extra points aren't added on in overtime.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Expert Pick: UNDER 48.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Texas A&M vs. Missouri Predictions for Week 6

The Aggies' defense has given up some big plays this season, but Brady Cook hasn't thrown the deep ball very often. With standout Nic Scourton slashing toward Cook on every play, the Tigers will have difficulty establishing the pass, and they won't have much success on the ground against a stalwart defensive front that ranks a respectable 28th against the run. Texas A&M's eventual starting quarterback is the biggest variable, but those who take my bet would probably like to see Weigman, who has struggled more than Reed. Missouri's defense should play well enough to contain either quarterback.

Texas A&M 21, Missouri 17