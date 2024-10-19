This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Texas vs. Georgia Odds, Picks, and Predictions

The SEC was already a source of exciting matchups that shaped the playoff picture, and then the conference added Texas and Oklahoma. While the Sooners are not in the playoff race at this point, the Longhorns very much are. In fact, over at DraftKings, Texas has the lowest odds of winning the national title. Of course, Georgia is third, so this is a massive matchup. Both have a lot riding on it, though the Bulldogs have a bit more. What does the landscape look like from a betting perspective? Let's see!

Texas vs. Georgia Odds

Spread: Texas -4.5 (Caesars Sportsbook sportsbook), Georgia +5 (ESPN Bet)

Total: Under 56.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Over 55.5 (BetMGM)

Moneyline: Texas -170 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Georgia +155 (BetMGM)

Given that this game is in Austin, this line speaks to the idea this is a tossup. You'll get no argument from me. Georgia has been the best program in college football for a few years, and Texas was a playoff team last season. These are the matchups that make you excited as a college football fan.

Texas vs. Georgia Betting Picks

The Longhorns are ranked number one in the AP poll, while the Bulldogs are ranked fifth. However, Kirby Smart's team has not had a smooth ride this season. For starters, Georgia has a loss, though it was a close game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa. What's more concerning is the fact the Bulldogs only beat Kentucky 13-12 and just played a 41-31 game at home against Mississippi State, the worst team in the SEC. Texas, meanwhile, is 6-0, it has yet to play a close game, and even managed to win a couple games without Quinn Ewers, though Arch Manning is not your typical backup quarterback (and not just because of his last name).

SP+ agrees with the Associated Press in that Texas ranks first and Georgia ranks fifth, though Texas is in the top five offensively and defensively, while Georgia is not in the top five in either category and is actually "only" 10th defensively. Those numbers project that, at home, the Longhorns will win by a touchdown. That is, honestly, what I was thinking as well, based on how the season has played out. Georgia will test Texas, and that will be a first for this iteration of Steve Sarkisian's squad, but a test is not a victory, especially since Georgia is beyond moral victories as a program.

Texas vs. Georgia Best Bet: Texas -4.5 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Texas vs. Georgia Predictions

Are there any reasons for concern for the Longhorns? Sure. Quinn Ewers looked good, but not great, against Oklahoma in his return to action. Isaiah Bond is dealing with an ankle injury, though he is expected to play, given that he was practicing in the middle of the week. That being said, Texas has been a better team than Georgia this season. You can't make a strong argument against that. Kirby Smart's staff are incredible recruiters, but you can't be the favorites every season at any school. The Bulldogs lost a close one at Alabama, and Alabama is also a half-step behind the Longhorns in my book. Texas' home-field advantage, paired with high-level execution offensively and defensively, has me expecting a win in the 27-20 range. Georgia will be on the ropes, and Texas will be the prohibitive favorites after Saturday's marquee matchup is over.