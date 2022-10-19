College Football Start vs. Sit: Players to Start, Players to Bench for Week 8

This article is part of our Start vs. Sit series.

Henigan has had a few big games, but also a few unremarkable ones. He's had a few games with over 350 yards passing, and a few games with fewer than 200 yards passing. This one is more likely to be the latter. Tulane is ranked, and its defense is a big reason why. The Green Wave have only allowed 18.5 points per game, and they are stronger against the pass as well.

Dell has been excellent, which isn't terribly surprising, as he has 534 yards and six touchdowns through six games. This week, though, could be the peak for the Houston receiver. Navy ranks 130th in passing yards allowed per attempt. Dell hasn't had fewer than five catches in a game. If he rakes in the receptions, a big play or two could be in the mix.

After the excitement of Week 7, hopefully Week 8 doesn't feel like a letdown. Having fantasy success would certainly help on that front. We have seen some intriguing performances this college football season, which is to my benefit as I name these players to start, and players to sit, for your lineups this week. Let's get to it!

AAC

START

Nathaniel Dell, WR, Houston at Navy

SIT

Seth Henigan, QB, Memphis at Tulane

ACC

START

Jahmal Banks, WR, Wake Forest vs. Boston College

A.T. Perry is the top receiver for the Demon Deacons, but Banks provides some nice secondary possibility as well. He had two big games in the middle of the season, but has since failed to keep up that pace. Still, a guy who can have 141 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson has shown his upside. The Boston College defense has been struggling, and has allowed 31.4 points per game this season.

SIT

Sean Tucker, RB, Syracuse at Clemson

Tucker is a top back, but this is the week to look elsewhere. Clemson's run defense is elite. The Tigers have allowed a mere 2.7 yards per carry, which is second in the FBS. Clemson is also 22nd in points allowed per game, so it's not like teams are scoring much either, limiting Tucker's touchdown chances.

Big 12

START

Bryce Ford-Wheaton, WR, West Virginia at Texas Tech

Ford-Wheaton opened the season with two games with two touchdowns apiece but hasn't scored since. However, he's still the key cog in this passing game. Ford-Wheaton has been targeted 67 times in six games, yielding 40 receptions. Texas Tech games tend to be rich with incident, and it has allowed 33.8 points per game. This might be when Ford-Wheaton gets back in the end zone.

SIT

Dominic Richardson, RB, Oklahoma State vs. Texas

Richardson does damage on the ground and in the passing game, but guess what? Texas is strong all over defensively. The Longhorns rank in the top 18 in points allowed per game, rushing yards allowed per carry, and passing yards allowed per attempt. Whatever Richardson does, it's going to be a tough slog to do it.

Big Ten

START

Roman Hemby, RB, Maryland vs. Northwestern

Hemby didn't show a ton in his few games last season, but having retained his redshirt status the Terrapins have finally handled things over to the back in 2022. He's only carried the ball 81 times, but he's rushed for 502 yards and four touchdowns. Plus, Hemby has added 24 catches for 225 yards and a score. Northwestern's defense is bending but not breaking, as it ranks 59th in points allowed per game but 99th in rushing yards per carry and 110th in passing yards per attempt. Maybe Hemby breaks the Wildcats.

SIT

Marvin Harrison, WR, Ohio State vs. Iowa

Harrison has been great, but nine touchdowns on 31 receptions is a pace that is almost impossible to keep up. Plus, if Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns, that will cut into Harrison's look. Iowa has bad offense, but an elite defense. In addition to ranking first in defensive SP+, the Hawkeyes have allowed a mere 4.9 passing yards per attempt, which is second in the FBS.

Conference USA

START

Ari Broussard, RB, Rice at Louisiana Tech

Broussard has only averaged 2.7 yards per carry, but he has nine rushing touchdowns, having racked up at least one score in every game. Louisiana Tech has allowed a whopping 43.2 points per game, but it also may yield yardage for Broussard. The Bulldogs have allowed a whopping 6.9 yards per carry, highest in the FBS.

SIT

Daewood Davis, WR, Western Kentucky vs. UAB

Davis is coming off his first poor game of the season, having been held to two catches for 14 yards on five targets, which is also his fewest number of targets in a game. The Blazers have the top defense in Conference USA, so Davis may not be ready to rebound. UAB ranks 21st in points allowed per game and fifth in passing yards allowed per attempt.

MAC

START

Collin Schlee, QB, Kent State vs. Akron

I'm going to focus on Schlee's conference play, because Kent State had a really tough non-conference slate. Over his last three games, Schlee has thrown for 883 yards with four touchdowns and an interception while also rushing for 160 yards and three scores. The Zips are in the bottom 20 in points allowed per game, rushing yards allowed per attempt, and passing yards allowed per attempt as well. As a dual threat, Schlee is primed for maybe his best game yet.

SIT

Quian Williams, WR, Buffalo vs. Toledo

Williams was off to a fine start to the season, but the last two weeks have been tough. He's had all of four catches for 32 yards against the likes of Bowling Green and UMass. You can run on Toledo, but it ranks 35th in passing yards allowed per attempt.

Mountain West

START

Avery Morrow, RB, Colorado State vs. Hawaii

Morrow has taken over as the lead back for Colorado State, and it has gone well for him thus far. Over the last two games he's rushed 51 times for 284 yards and a touchdown. Even with the home-field advantage Hawaii has, it has allowed 40.8 points per game and rank 129th in rushing yards allowed per carry. It also does not have home-field advantage in this one.

SIT

Ricky White, WR, UNLV at Notre Dame

White may be without his starting quarterback Doug Brumfield, who missed UNLV's last game with a concussion. Notre Dame has been disappointing but, c'mon, this is Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish are still the toughest defense White will face by a decent margin, especially in South Bend.

Pac-12

START

Jeremiah Hunter, WR, Cal vs. Washington

Hunter has 30 catches on 47 targets for 448 yards through six games. He only has two touchdowns, but touchdowns can be fickle. Washington has, somewhat surprisingly, allowed 9.0 yards per passing attempt. That's 119th in the FBS.

SIT

Mar'Keise Irving, RB, Oregon vs. UCLA

Irving has done well in every game save for the season opener against Georgia. However, this is the toughest defense he's faced since the Bulldogs. The Bruins are 13th in rushing yards allowed per attempt and 21st in passing yards allowed per attempt. Could this be a dose of reality for Irving?

SEC

START

Nathaniel Peat, RB, Missouri vs. Vanderbilt

It's Mizzou who gets to face Vandy this week. Peat has rushed for over 100 yards in two of his last three games, sandwiching a tough game against Georgia, which is fair. The Commodores have allowed 40.8 points per contest and rank 115th in rushing yards allowed per carry, which bodes well for the Stanford transfer.

SIT

Antwane Wells, WR, South Carolina vs. Texas A&M

Most of Wells' numbers are still owed to a game against Arkansas where he had eight catches for 189 yards and a touchdown. Texas A&M has sketchy offense, but a reliable defense. It ranks 14th in passing yards allowed per attempt.

Sun Belt

START

Malik Jackson, RB, Louisiana-Monroe at Army

Jackson had a five-game touchdown streak end, but he might be able to get back in the end zone in this one. Army is known for running the ball a ton, but it also has a porous run defense this year. It has given up 38.8 points per game and 5.4 yards per carry.

SIT

Khalan Laborn, RB, Marshall at James Madison

The Duke just suffered their first loss, but their run game is still elite. James Madison has allowed all of 1.6 yards per carry, fewest in the FBS. Laborn has been a breakthrough star, but it might be time for a dose of reality for the Florida State transfer.