College Football Win Totals: ACC Win Totals Analysis

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Bets: 2023 College Football Win Totals Wagers for ACC

We're heading into the summer, and we're closing in on the 2023 NCAA Football regular season. Before you know it, Week Zero will be kicking off on the weekend of Saturday, Aug. 26, and we'll be underway, as the Georgia Bulldogs begin its defense of the national championship.

We'll take a look at some of the best bets in terms of regular-season win totals. After a very busy transfer portal window, spring practices and more signings, we can begin to look at schedules and try and figure out some long-term futures plays like win totals. Unlike past seasons, teams which were gold the previous season can fall off, and non-contenders can improve in a hurry with the right moves. That's the quickly changing landscape of college football. So don't put a lot of stock in even last season's numbers.

If you're betting on college football this season and looking for sportsbooks that fit your preferred payment method, check out RotoWire's curated list of the best credit card betting sites and top-rated PayPal betting sites. The DraftKings promo code gets new users a $150 welcome offer.

Boston College Eagles Win Totals (5.5 at BetMGM)

Head coach Jeff Hafley is looking to rebound after a dismal 3-win campaign in 2022. Again, teams can improve in the blink of an eye via the portal, but teams can also get worse, too. The team lost QB Phil Jurkovec to portal, and to make matters worse, he left for ACC rival Pittsburgh. You know the BC defenders will have the Thursday, November 16 trip to the Steel City circled on the calendar.

The Eagles should get off to a decent start, with winnable games at Alumni Stadium against MAC representative Northern Illinois, as well as FCS foe Holy Cross. However, things get real in a hurry, including a visit from Florida State, and a difficult road trip to Louisville. The good news is that Clemson, NC State and North Carolina aren't on the schedule.

It could be a bumpy season, as redshirt freshman QB Emmett Morehead is likely to have plenty of growing pains as he adjusts to life under center. On defense, this is a team that allowed 30.3 points per game in 2022, and it was gouged for huge chunks of real estate while trying to stop the run. There weren't a lot of big additions on that side of the ball, so the struggles should continue.

Boston College Win Totals Best Bet

UNDER 5.5 WINS (-105 at BetMGM)

The BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code gets new customers located in Massachusetts a $1,000 welcome bonus.

Duke Blue Devils Win Totals (6.5 at BetMGM)

Head coach Mike Elko did a tremendous job, turning a 3-win team from 2021 into a 9-win team in 2022. QB Riley Leonard is back, and he'll have All-ACC OT Graham Barton protecting his backside again. The good news is that a much-improved defense will be mostly intact heading into the fall.

However, there is also bad news, and that comes courtesy of the schedule maker. The Clemson Tigers invade Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham on Labor Day night in a nationally-televised game, and Duke also hosts NC State, Notre Dame and Pittsburgh, while traveling to face the conference favorites Florida State, as well as rival North Carolina. If Duke can simply attain bowl eligibility with his killer schedule, it would be amazing, and the defense will certainly do its part. But expect a big backslide after last season's 9-win campaign and Military Bowl blowout win over UCF.

Duke Win Totals Best Bet

Under 6.5 (-105 at BetMGM)

Florida State Win Totals (9.5 at FanDuel)

The Seminoles have some giant expectations, and Florida State is picked to win the conference by plenty of talking heads. The books are also very bullish on the prospects of FSU winning the regular season title, and the Seminoles are also dotting the predictions as a potential playoff team.

QB Jordan Travis is back to lead a high-octane offense, and he'll have WR Johnny Wilson back as his downfield threat. WR/TE Jaheim Bell comes over from South Carolina to improve the receiving room, while the team bolstered the O-line through the portal. RB Trey Benson could have some even bigger holes to run through after bursting onto the scene in 2022. On defense, DE Jared Verse surprisingly eschewed the NFL for another run in Tally.

The schedule begins with a neutral-site showdown on Sunday, September 3 in Orlando against LSU in a potential top-10 matchup. FSU also heads to the upstate to battle Clemson on Sept. 23. It should still be at least 3-1 through the first four games, and after that, the schedule lightens up significantly.

Florida State has very winnable conference game trips to Boston College, Pittsburgh and Wake Forest, and a season-ending trip to Gainesville to battle the rival Florida Gators. But FSU gets Miami at home, and the rest of the home schedule looks to be a cakewalk, with Duke, Southern Miss, Syracuse and Virginia Tech on the slate, as well as FCS North Alabama. It would be a major upset if this team doesn't hit double-digits in regular-season victories for head coach Mike Norvell.

Florida State Win Totals Best Bet

OVER 9.5 WINS (-134 at FanDuel)

Pittsburgh Panthers Win Totals (7.0 at FanDuel)

The Panthers have some giant holes to fill on both sides of the ball. Pittsburgh's offense will have a new look, as QB Kedon Slovis has moved on, replaced by former Boston College signal caller Jurkovec. Head coach Pat Narduzzi has been a bit of a quarterback whisperer lately, bringing some top-notch talent to the Steel City. The Panthers have a giant hole to fill with RB Israel Abanikanda moving to the NFL, although RB Rodney Hammond could potentially be just as good, if not better.

The Panthers also lost WR Jared Wayne from the offense, while the team has to replace big-time defensive performers LB SirVocea Dennis and DL Calijah Kancey, among others.

Like Duke, the schedule maker wasn't terribly kind to the Panthers, either, including a pair of dangerous games against West Virginia and Tennessee to kick off the campaign. The good news for Pitt is that it avoids both Clemson and Florida State, as well as NC State. However, trips to Louisville, Miami and North Carolina certainly are no bargain, and a non-conference trip to Western Michigan early in the season could be challenging, too.

Pittsburgh Panthers Win Totals Best Bet