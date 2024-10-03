DFS College Football: Friday Slate Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 6

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Friday Slate series.

We have a four-game slate on tap for Friday, and we've got all the bases covered across both major sites with our best selections.

SLATE OVERVIEW

Jacksonville State (-16.5) @ Kennesaw State O/U: 48.5

TCU (-15.5) vs. Houston O/U: 51.5

UNLV (-6.5) vs. Syracuse O/U: 58.5

Oregon (-23.5) vs. Michigan State O/U: 52.5

WEATHER

MSU/ORE - 72 percent chance of rain

Friday CFB DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 6

Quarterback

Josh Hoover, TCU (DK $9,100, FD $10,700) vs. Houston

TCU can't defend, but we are talking about a Houston team that is floundering on both sides of the ball. Time of possession should lean heavily in the Horned Frogs' favor, and there's no question that Hoover and company can rack up the points. Aside from the LIU blowout, Hover has consistently thrown for over 300 yards and converted multiple touchdowns. He's tossed four picks over the last two games, but a pick here or there won't affect Hoover's bottom line significantly. I'm fairly confident that Hoover can post a higher number than Gabriel at a discount.

Hajj-Malik Williams, UNLV (DK $7,000, FD $10,400) vs. Syracuse

This game has the slate's highest projected total, and there's some site differential worth noting. While Williams' salary is very appealing on DraftKings, FanDuel has an inflated cost and puts WIlliams ahead of Kyle McCord (DK $9,000, FD $10,200). There are several reasons why I favor Williams over McCord, however. UNLV is the hotter team right now, and Syracuse has to travel cross-country for this matchup. They've also not played on the road at all this season. Williams has erased all memory of Matthew Sluka's announcement and transfer from the program, delivering a convincing dual-threat performance against Fresno State. Granted, the Rebels haven't played anyone yet, but they've made a very rare appearance in the Top 25 this week, and they should consider every game a play-in for the expanded playoff.

Running Back

Jordan James, Oregon (DK $7,500, FD $10,000) vs. Michigan State

The potential for bad weather will make the running game a more significant part of Oregon's offense, and you really can't do much better than James, who's had at least 86 yards on the ground in every performance this season. The potentially lopsided total also opens the door for Noah Whittington (DK $4,500, FD $6,500), who will likely collect in a garbage-time scenario. We may need some salary relief on FanDuel, but I don't see a necessity to take Whttington this low, especially when you look at the salaries for some of our receiving options.

LeQuint Allen, Syracuse (DK $7,800, FD $8,600) @ UNLV

The lower salary on FanDuel is one reason I am high on Allen, who has been a weekly sparkplug for Syracuse on the ground and, most recently, through the air. Allen will command a high snap count, and only a freak injury will keep Allen from posting a good number. There are other backs to consider in the player pool, but Allen is a great selection if you seek a reliable, consistent floor.

Also consider: Tre Stewart, Jacksonville State (DK $5,500, FD $7,800) @ Kennesaw State

Wide Receiver

Tez Johnson, Oregon (DK $7,900, FD $9,700) vs. Michigan State

Although we faded Gabriel, I like Johnson based on the percentage of production that will come from him compared to other receivers on the roster. Aside from an outlier against Boise State, Johnson has received at least nine targets and tends to convert most of them. Although he only has four touchdowns, his reception and yardage totals will certainly help his bottom line. The scoring system for DraftKings favors Johnson, so I like him best over there. There are several options below Johnson for the Ducks, and while a worthwhile candidate will emerge, it's a dart throw.

Jack Bech, TCU (DK $7,000, FD $10,800) vs. Houston

I view Bech and Jackson as an either-or proposition due to the lofty costs. We'll need to go significantly lower to stay under the salary cap, so I think this is a choice of personal preference. Johnson's rostership is bound to be higher than Bech's, but if you are truly sold on Johnson, you could sacrifice Bech's voluminous totals and go with another TCU receiver like JP Richardson ((DK $4,100, FD $6,000) Any of the other TCU receivers would be solid third choice to keep costs low as well.

Montorie Foster, Michigan State (DK $4,000, FD $5,600) @ Oregon

The Spartans will fall well behind the pace if they don't air it out, so it will be up to Aidan Chiles to find his targets. Foster is one of his favorite options. He's targeted Foster 45 times, resulting in a team-leading 19 receptions.