DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Week 10

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

Each week throughout the college football season I share my favorite player props as part of our DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections series.

For Week 10, I combed through the Picks & Props app and found my favorite passing, rushing and receiving props.

QB Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

The Oregon offense is rolling, scoring over 30 points in each of the past seven games. Gabriel is averaging over 290 passing yards against Big Ten competition. The strength of Michigan's defense has been the run defense, while the pass defense has shown some vulnerability. Will Rogers, Max Brosmer and Miller Moss have all thrown for over 250 yards against Michigan, and none of them have Gabriel's arm or anywhere close to the talent of Oregon's pass catchers. It sounds like Michigan will be without star cornerback Will Johnson, as he deals with a lower-leg injury, making this an even more attractive matchup.

As the Picks tool shows, you can find better value on Underdog and Sleeper, where this number is set at 270.5 yards, but I still like it here as well.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Dillon Gabriel MORE than 275.5 passing yards

RB Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

We won with the under on Jeanty's prop last week, and we're going back to the well this week. He's obviously an elite player and is a guaranteed 100 yards every week. However, he has been less efficient the past couple of games, averaging 5.4 yards per carry compared to nearly 11 yards per carry the previous five games.

Jeanty had 36 touches last week and 34 in the previous game. With the Broncos looking like serious contenders to earn a spot in the playoffs, are they really going to put their best player in a position to take that kind of pounding every week? That's huge usage that you just don't see anymore. In a game that Boise State is expected to win by three scores, I foresee the Broncos giving their star some rest. He could average an impressive 8 yards per carry on 23 carries (which is more carries than any player in the country averages per game) and still fall short of this number.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Ashton Jeanty LESS than 184.5 rushing yards

WR Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas

Armstrong is averaging nearly 11 targets per game as the No. 1 option for quarterback Taylen Green this season. That volume makes this pick feel risky, but even with that usage, he has only topped 78 yards in two of the past five games.

I expect the Ole Miss defense, which is second in the nation in sacks, to make it a tough day for Green and the Arkansas offense. None of the other Razorbacks receivers scare defenses, so watch for Armstrong to regularly see safety help and/or be matched up against star corner Trey Amos, who has three interceptions this season and is third in the country in passes defended.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Andrew Armstrong LESS than 78.5 receiving yards

Week 10 College Football PrizePicks Picks:

Here's a recap of my best college football prop bets for Week 10:

Dillon Gabriel MORE than 275.5 passing yards

Ashton Jeanty LESS than 184.5 rushing yards

Andrew Armstrong LESS than 78.5 receiving yards

Week 8 Results:

Josh Hoover MORE than 322.5 passing yards - win

Ashton Jeanty LESS than 193.5 rushing yards - win

Luther Burden MORE than 57.5 receiving yards - loss

Overall Article Picks Record: 12-15

Follow @TheSpatula300 on X for bonus picks.

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Football Picks page.

For more fantasy college football content, be sure to check out features like our college football injury report, college football depth charts and latest college football news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.