DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Week 11

Each week throughout the college football season I share my favorite player props as part of our DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections series.

For Week 11, I selected my favorite passing, rushing and receiving props with some guidance from the Picks & Props app.

QB Behren Morton, Texas Tech

In a matchup with Colorado, there should be no shortage of offense. The over/under is set at 62.5 with Colorado as a 3.5-point favorite, which implies a good, competitive, high-scoring game.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders should have his way with Texas Tech's 132nd-ranked pass defense, and Morton will have to respond to keep the Red Raiders in it. Morton's performance on the road has been shaky this season, but with this game being played in Lubbock, he should be able to approach the 277 yards that he is averaging in home games.

As the Picks tool shows, this line went up 3 yards on PrizePicks Tuesday morning and down 1 yard on Underdog and Sleeper today, so it could be worth waiting to see if this number drops back down a couple yards on PrizePicks before kickoff.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Behren Morton MORE than 255.5 passing yards

RB Antario Brown, Northern Illinois

Brown entered the season with high expectations after he ran for 1,296 yards and 10 TDs in the 2023 season. In Week 2, he had an impressive 20-carry, 99-yard game to help his team shock the world with a huge upset over Notre Dame. He followed that up with two more big games, where he totaled 52 carries for 187 yards and 2 TDs. But since then, he has missed one game for undisclosed reasons and hasn't reached more than 13 carries or 62 yards in any of the three games in which he was active.

In tonight's game, Western Michigan presents a favorable matchup, allowing 4.6 yards per rush, but I'll be betting that Brown won't get enough touches to top 84 yards. Gavin Williams, Telly Johnson and Jaylen Poe have all been solid contributors to the Northern Illinois running game over the past four weeks, and I anticipate that one or two of them will take on enough of the workload to limit Brown's upside.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Antario Brown LESS than 84.5 rushing yards

WR Ryan Williams, Alabama

After exceeding 66 yards in each of the first five games of the season, Williams has missed that number in two of the past three. One could argue that the playmaking freshman surprised teams with his instant success, and defenses have adjusted accordingly. However, I believe he just ran into a pair of strong pass defenses in Missouri and South Carolina, and he'll be able to bounce back versus an LSU squad that ranks 80th in the country in passing yards allowed. I'm locking in Williams for at least 4 receptions and 75 yards on Saturday night.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Ryan Williams MORE than 66.5 receiving yards

Week 11 College Football PrizePicks Picks:

Here's a recap of my best college football prop bets for Week 11:

Behren Morton MORE than 255.5 passing yards

Antario Brown LESS than 84.5 rushing yards

Ryan Williams MORE than 66.5 receiving yards

Week 10 Results:

Dillon Gabriel MORE than 275.5 passing yards - win

Ashton Jeanty LESS than 184.5 rushing yards - win

Andrew Armstrong LESS than 78.5 receiving yards - loss

Overall Article Picks Record: 14-16

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

