DraftKings College Football: Night Slate Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 6

This article is part of our DraftKings College Football series.

DraftKings CFB DFS: Night Slate DFS Picks and Lineup Strategy for Week 6

It's going to be an interesting DraftKings night slate in week 6. At the top of the spectrum we've got Oregon visiting Arizona with a 70.5 betting total and on the other end there's almost no points expected with Kansas State and Iowa State having an O/U of 45. When Army is involved in a game with the highest betting total of your card (65.5) you know it's time to get creative.

College Football DFS Tools

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks: Quarterback

Bryce Young gets a $9,700 price tag here but he's also questionable with a shoulder injury and up against a decent Texas A&M pass defense if he does play. Caleb Williams ($10,200) had a season high 38 fp last week against Arizona State but Sam Hartman ($9,300) looked human with just 17fp in the win over Florida State.

Bo Nix ($8,900) Oregon at Arizona

For the first time - maybe in his collegiate career - Bo Nix is starting to look comfortable and he's found a way to produce in DFS. Whether that's a 428 yard passing performance against Washington State or 141 yards rushing and 2 TDs last week against Stanford Nix has posted a 33fp floor the last four games. There's no reason to think that doesn't continue against Arizona in the highest O/U of the night slate.

Adrian Martinez ($8,400) Kansas State at Iowa State

Now this is the Adrian Martinez that Nebraska fans grew to know and love when he was scrambling all over the field in Lincoln last year. It took Martinez a bit to get comfortable at Kansas State, but he's in one of those zones right now where any passing yards/TDs are just add-ons. Martinez ran for 148 yards and 4 TDs against Oklahoma and followed that up with 171 yards and 3 TDs on the ground last week against Texas Tech. Iowa State has a great defense and this game has the lowest betting total of the night, but when Martinez is zoned in like this you have to ride him.

Jayden de Laura ($6,700) Oregon at Arizona

This price tag on Jayden de Laura is almost an insult after he's thrown for 401 and 484 yards the last two games and is in a contest with the highest O/U of the night docket at 70.5. You can't run on Oregon (94.6 ypg) but that also might just be because you can easily throw against them (282.2 ypg) so it's looking like another productive night for the Arizona QB.

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks: Running Back

It's a somewhat low-priced market for RBs on the night slate, with Alabama's Jahmyr Gibbs leading the way at $7,600. Gibbs has some value because one would think the Crimson Tide will be running the ball more with Bryce Young's shoulder injury, but they're also up against a Texas A&M defense allowing just 17.9 ppg.

Chris Rodriguez, Jr. ($7,000) South Carolina at Kentucky

Chris Rodriguez, Jr. is still on his ascent to what will likely be close to an $8k RB after running for over 1,300 yards last season. He made his 2022 debut last week after serving a suspension for a DUI, carrying the ball 19 times for 72 yards and a TD while adding 40 yards through the air. South Carolina is giving up 186.4 ypg on the ground so you have to lock Rodriguez in here.

Justice Ellison ($5,900) Army at Wake Forest

This is a lock spot for Wake Forest's Justice Ellison, a) because he's averaging just under 20 carries a game the last two contests and b) Army's run defense is horrendous. The Black Knights were upset 31-14 at home against Georgia State last week as the Panthers ran the ball 46 times for 299 yards. Army is allowing 239.3 ypg rushing to FBS opponents, fifth most in the country.

Mar'Keise Irving ($5,400) Oregon at Arizona

Mar'Keise Irving doesn't get as many attempts as you'd like with a season high of 14 carries, but he may not need many against an Arizona defense allowing 213.4 ypg on the ground. Lowly Colorado allowed over 5 ypc against the Wildcats last week and Cal ran for 354 yards on 38 carries against Arizona the game prior.

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks: Wide Receiver

Oregon - Arizona is definitely going to be a game to target at WR (O/U 70.5) as is USC - Washington State (O/U 65).

Xavier Hutchinson ($8,500) Kansas State at Iowa State

$8.5k is a lot to invest in a WR not named Jordan Addison, but when Xavier Hutchinson gets targeted 18 times last week against Kansas he's worth the price. That marks all five games this season that Hutchinson has seen at least 8 targets - and the one with his fewest was his best as he grabbed 8 balls for 128 yards and 3TDs (42fp) in the opener against Southeast Missouri.

Jacob Cowing ($7,800) Oregon at Arizona

Jayden de Laura has thrown for 400+ yards in each of the last two games for Arizona, it's no shocker that Jacob Cowing has been targeted 27 times over that span with over 300 yards receiving.

Zay Flowers ($5,700) Clemson at Boston College

You simply cannot pass on Zay Flowers for this price whether you're playing in the main slate or especially on the DK night slate. BC is nearly a 3TD underdog against Clemson so they're likely going to be passing, and Flowers had 151 yards receiving last game with 2 TDs on just 5 targets. He had been targeted at least 8 times in 3 of 4 games prior and should get a lot of looks again on Saturday night.

College Football DFS GPP Plays

QB - Devin Leary ($6,800) Florida State at NC State

Devin Leary only had 19 fp last week - but that's what was projected against Clemson. If you follow the up-down-up-down trend he's ready for a big game after going for 40-4-30-19 the last four games. You like that he's thrown the ball 44+ times the last two games and that Wake Forest put up 400+ yards of total offense against FSU last weekend.

RB - Devon Achane ($6,000) Texas A&M at Alabama

How many people are playing Devon Achane on Saturday night against an Alabama top five defense? Achane might just be a guy that transcends matchups right now though, running for 159 yards against Arkansas while adding 130+ rushing and receiving yards last week against Mississippi State. A place where Achane gives you extra value is in the return game, where he added 76 yards last week. Alabama has 36 implied points for this matchup so they'll be kicking off plenty.

WR - Gunner Romney ($5,200) BYU at Notre Dame

We don't quite know what BYU WR Gunner Romney brings to the table, but last week's 4 catch, 51-yard performance wasn't a horrible season debut. Romney had missed the Cougars first four games of the year with a 'non football injury' but with BYU QB Jaren Hall being in the top 25 in passing yards this season and Notre Dame allowing 5 TD passes to UNC last season this is a perfect spot for a breakout game for BYU receivers.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.