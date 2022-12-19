DraftKings DFS College Football Picks: Tuesday Bowl Game Main Slate Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings College Football series.

College Football DFS Picks: Boca Raton and Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Slate

Slate Overview

We have a duo of games Tuesday, the first of which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. ET. First up we have the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl featuring a weird, fascinating matchup between Eastern Michigan and San Jose State. This is one of those matchups that makes bowls worth it, because otherwise when would the Eagles and Spartans face off, let alone get people watching? Then, in the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl, it's Liberty squaring off with Toledo.

Matchup Info

Position-by-Position Breakdown

Quarterback

Dequan Finn, Toledo vs. Liberty ($6,700)

Typically, the shrewd thing to do is look at the numbers and make decisions based on stats. Sometimes, though, it does behoove you to look beyond the numbers. Liberty looked totally checked out down the stretch. The Flames lost to UConn, a bad Virginia Tech team, and then got smashed by New Mexico State, a 6-6 squad that picked up two of those wins against FCS squads. Hugh Freeze is now coaching Auburn. If Liberty goes through the motions, I won't be surprised. Finn returned to health for the MAC title game, and the dual-threat had 22 passing scores and eight rushing touchdowns this season.

Taylor Powell, Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State ($6,400)

Powell ended the season with two strong games, throwing three touchdowns in each of his outings. The Spartans were stout against the run, but mediocre against the pass. San Jose State ranked 64th in passing yards allowed per attempt. If you are going to attack this defense, it's going to be done through the air.

Running Back

Kairee Robinson, San Jose State vs. Eastern Michigan ($6,700)

Robinson finally got to be the lead back for the Spartans in his fourth season with the team, and he racked up 10 touchdowns in the process. The only quibble is that he only had 696 yards in 11 games, but he did average 4.9 yards per carry. In his last game, he got 24 carries, a season-high, as well. Eastern Michigan ranked 65th in rushing yard allowed per attempt, which isn't bad, but is the worst of these four teams.

Jacquez Stuart, Toledo vs. Liberty ($4,700)

The Flames had the best run defense of these four teams but, again, I question how engaged the team will be. Stuart had 659 yards and four touchdowns this year, but he did that on only 111 carries. He averaged 5.9 yards per carry, and he has big-play ability at a reasonable salary. Maybe he breaks off a big run in Boca Raton. That would be all we need.

Wide Receiver

Hassan Beydoun, Eastern Michigan vs. San Jose State ($6,400)

Last year, Beydoun was a standout in the MAC conference with a whopping 97 catches for 1,015 yards and four touchdowns. He had four touchdowns again this year, but he dropped down to 47 catches for 451 yards. Weirdly, it's not like anybody else on the Eagles stepped up to become the top receiver. The passing game just didn't hit at the same level. Beydoun did have 40 targets over the last five games of the season, and San Jose State did rank 64th in passing yards allowed per attempt.

Jerjuan Newton, Toledo vs. Liberty ($6,000)

Newton was a big-play receiver for the Rockets, tallying 48 catches for 788 yards and nine scores. He had a couple off games, but twice it was when Finn wasn't playing due to injury. Liberty ranked 44th in passing yards per attempt, so throw in my motivation concerns, and I want Newton in my lineup to bring his big plays and nose for the end zone to the table.

