FCS National Championship Odds and Picks

FCS Playoffs and National Championship Odds

The FCS playoffs kick off on Saturday with four games in the 2 p.m. ET window, including national championship favorite South Dakota State (+170) playing host to Montana at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, S.D. That game can be viewed on ESPN+, by the way.

FCS National Championship Odds

South Dakota State +170

Montana State +185

North Dakota State +280

South Dakota +800

UC Davis +3500

Incarnate Word +6500

Idaho +9000

Mercer +12000

Montana +18000

Tarleton +25000

Abilene Christian +25000

UT Martin +25000

Illinois State +25000

Villanova +25000

Rhode Island +100000

Lehigh +100000

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE +170

As you can see, it's basically a four-team race, with South Dakota State and Montana State as the favorites. Last season it was the Jackrabbits of SDSU doing the repeat, led by QB Mark Gronowski.

This season, the Jackrabbits ended up going 10-2, and their only losses came Aug. 31 at Oklahoma State of the FBS, while also falling at North Dakota State 13-9 on Oct. 19.

Gronowski was back under center this season, and he completed 61.6% of his pass attempts for 2,192 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions. He won't be confused for Lamar Jackson or Michael Vick, but he did add 309 rushing yards with five scores.

The Jackrabbits have an embarrassment of riches in the backfield, with RB Amar Johnson leading the way with 910 yards and 13 scores, with 6.3 yards per attempt. When he needs a break, RB Angel Johnson (no relation) is a strong backup. He had 555 yards and three scores, gobbling up 7.1 yards per attempt.

In the pass game, it's all about WR Griffin Wilde, who managed team bests with 57 receptions, 907 yards and eight scores.

MONTANA STATE +185

The Bobcats of Montana State got off to a big start this season with a 35-31 win at New Mexico, an FBS opponent, and that set the tone for the entire season.

Montana won all 12 games this season, with its closest pass coming at UC Davis (9-2) on Nov. 17 to seize the Big Sky Conference title.

The Bobcats came up just short on Jan. 8, 2022 in Frisco, Texas against North Dakota State in their most recent and only their second appearance in the national title game. Montana State certainly hasn't had the same type of success as rival Montana, although the Bobcats did win it all in 1984.

Montana State is led by QB Tommy Mellott, who completed 68.7% of his pass attempts for 1,980 yards, 22 TDs and just one INT, while also running for 640 yards and 11 scores.

RB Scottre Humphrey ended up leading the team with 1,223 rushing yards and 13 TDs, while averaging a healthy 7.4 yards per attempt. When he needs a breather, RB Adam Jones showed he can carry the mail, too, going for 908 yards and nine scores, while averaging 7.3 yards per attempt.

NORTH DAKOTA STATE +280

The Bison showed what they are all about when they upended national title favorite South Dakota State 13-9 on Oct. 19 at the Fargodome.

NDSU matched SDSU with 17 first downs in that game, while posting 275 total yards in a defensive battle. The difference might have been the lone turnover for the Jackrabbits, an interception by Gronowski.

North Dakota State is always a threat to win it all, posting nine national championships in 10 appearances in the title game just since Jan. 7, 2012. The last appearance in the big game was Jan. 8, 2023, its only loss in the title game against South Dakota State. So, yeah, you might say they're rivals.

QB Cam Miller leads the way for the Bison, going for 2,340 passing yards, completing 74.2% of his pass attempts for 23 TDs and just one INT. Like Gronowski, he isn't going to be confused with a dual threat option, but he can tuck it and run when he needs. He had 370 rushing yards and seven scores.

RB CharMar Brown rumbled for 965 yards with 14 touchdowns, while RB Barika Kpeenu was a nice change of pace back with 618 yards and six scores, averaging 6.0 yards per attempt.

In the pass game, WR Bryce Lance had a team-high 678 yards and 10 scores on 50 receptions. He is the younger brother of NFL quarterback and former Bison star Trey Lance.