Fresno State vs. Washington State Odds, Picks, & Predictions for Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Washington State vs Fresno State Bets for the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

The Fresno State Bulldogs (9-4) have had a successful season in their first year under Jeff Tedford, but they also have a lot of "what ifs" such as what if they hadn't started off 1-4 before dialing in for their current eight game win streak? The Bulldogs program sets out for their second straight bowl win to wind down the year when they head to the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Fresno State is red hot, but the Washington State Cougars (7-5) won three of four down the stretch and are making a program record seventh straight trip to a bowl game (aside from the 2020 COVID season). Luke Dickert had success after taking over for Nick Rolovich midway through last season, but he had a big blemish in WSU's 24-21 loss to Central Michigan in the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl even though the Chippewas were a late addition after Miami dropped out.

Washington State vs Fresno State Odds for Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Spread: Fresno State -3.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 52.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Washington State +150 PointsBet Sportsbook); Fresno State -165 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

The line may have been a bit closer had Washington State not gotten beat 51-33 to Washington in the Apple Cup, ironically by Fresno State's coach from last season Kalen DeBoer who went to the Huskies on a 5-year, $16.5 million deal. The Bulldogs are rolling coming into Saturday's bowl game, beating Boise State 28-16 in the Mountain West Championship Game even though it was a home contest for the Broncos on a below freezing day on the blue turf.

Washington State vs Fresno State Betting Picks This Week

Fresno State hasn't lost a game since October 8th, but at the same time Washington State is pretty battle tested playing a tough Pac 12 schedule this season. The Cougars picked up a road win in Madison early in the season beating Wisconsin 17-14, and had close defeats to #15 Oregon (44-41) and #7 Utah (21-17) and also averaged 36 ppg over the last month of the season. Their schedule was ranked 45th toughest compared to 85th for Fresno State.

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Best Bet: Washington State +4 at BetMGM Sportsbook

Washington State vs Fresno State Prediction

Tedford has long been known as the QB whisperer, and it's not ideal for Washington State bettors that Bulldogs QB Jake Haener comes into the bowl game completing 72.6% of his passes with 18 TDs to just 3 INTs, especially since Wazzu is giving up 351.3 ypg through the air their last three contests.

The numbers are much better for Fresno State, including a top 25 pass defense (192.7) and a top 30 passing offense (269.4) but they benefitted from a relatively easy schedule during their win streak. The Bulldogs lost to both Pac 12 teams they faced this season, 35-32 at home against Oregon State and 45-17 at USC, and the Cougars make it another victory for the conference.

