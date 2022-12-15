Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl Picks: Miami (OH) vs. UAB Odds, Best Bets, and Predictions

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

Bowl Game Best Bets: Hometown Lenders Bahamas Bowl Picks for Miami (OH) vs. UAB

Welcome to bowl season! Things kick off on a Friday at 11:30 a.m. ET from Nassau down in the Bahamas. It's two 6-6 teams, one from the MAC, and one from Conference USA. The RedHawks are taking on the Blazers in the Caribbean. And, of course, we're stoked, because it's college football and we'll happily watch two 6-6 teams square off. That's partially because of the betting aspect, and now it is time for me to get to that.

Miami (OH) vs. UAB Odds for the Bahamas Bowl

Spread: UAB -10.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 44.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Moneyline: UAB -385, Miami (OH) +300 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The Blazers are a pretty sizable favorite here, which is interesting for a bowl game. Sometimes, I can get on board, but usually, a big line on a bowl game is a cause for skepticism.

Miami (OH) vs. UAB Betting Picks This Week

The RedHawks had a brutal offense this year. They rank 128th in offensive SP+. However, on the flip side they rank 37th on defensive SP+. All in all, UAB rank 69th in SP+, but don't buy in too quickly. Obviously, bowl games are weird. They were weird before the era of guys skipping bowl games and the transfer portal. Now? Things are extra complicated for betting purposes.

The Blazers have a lame duck at head coach, with Trent Dilfer on his way to Birmingham. On top of that, DeWayne McBride was the offense for the Blazers this season. He played in 11 games and ran the ball 233 times for 1,713 yards and 19 touchdowns. Oh, and he's not expected to play in this game. With McBride presumably missing the Bahamas Bowl, and with a 10.5-point line in the mix, I'm going with the underdog and the points.

Miami (OH) vs. UAB Best Bet: Miami (OH) +10.5 at FanDuel Sportsbook

Bahamas Bowl Prediction

This will likely be a low-scoring game. The Blazers had a brutal passing offense this year. Truly, they were built on defense and handing the ball to McBride. Miami, well, it was bad on offense full stop. I expect a low-scoring game – I'd also take the under – and even if the Blazers win, I can't see them pulling away from the RedHawks. This should be a close one, with the Blazers my pick to eke it out with a single-digit scoring margin.

