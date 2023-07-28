John on The Gambler: ACC Betting Preview (Audio)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's John McKechnie joins Adam Kaufman on WRKO Boston's The Gambler radio show to provide his ACC betting picks heading into the 2023 college football season. John has high hopes for North Carolina's Drake Maye as a legit Heisman candidate. The guys also dig into the ACC landscape, where it appears to be a two-horse race between Clemson and Florida State. Rounding it out, the guys discuss potential darkhorses, such as N.C. State with a new-look offense and stout defense.

