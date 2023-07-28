College Football Betting
John on The Gambler: ACC Betting Preview (Audio)

Written by 
John McKechnie 
July 28, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's John McKechnie joins Adam Kaufman on WRKO Boston's The Gambler radio show to provide his ACC betting picks heading into the 2023 college football season.  John has high hopes for North Carolina's Drake Maye as a legit Heisman candidate. The guys also dig into the ACC landscape, where it appears to be a two-horse race between Clemson and Florida State. Rounding it out, the guys discuss potential darkhorses, such as N.C. State with a new-look offense and stout defense. 

Gearing up to bet on college football this season? Check out our ACC odds page to find the best prices across the best sports betting sites

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

John is the 2016 and 2021 FSWA College Writer of the Year winner. He is a Maryland native and graduate of the University of Georgia. He's been writing for RotoWire since 2014.
