John on The Gambler: Big 12 Betting Preview (Audio)

Written by 
John McKechnie 
August 11, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's John McKechnie joins Adam Kaufman on WRKO Boston's The Gambler radio show to provide his Big 12 betting picks heading into the 2023 college football season. Is Texas and Quinn Ewers back?  What about Texas versus Alabama in Week 2?  Will TCU and Kansas State continue to do well?  And is Texas Tech a viable dark horse?  

Gearing up to bet on college football this season? Check out our Big 12 Odds page to find the best prices across the best sports betting sites. For more college football betting, check out our college football futures odds and updated Heisman odds.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

