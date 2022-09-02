This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

LSU vs. Florida State Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 1

Winning a national championship generally results in a lifetime coaching position at most schools, but LSU and as such, the Ed Orgeron is over and the Brian Kelly era begins. Kelly has had success at every stop and there's no reason to think he won't be successful in Baton Rouge, but it might take a little time. LSU is coming off a 6-7 this past year, but the cupboard is not bare, after all, it's LSU and with Kelly at the helm, you can expect more success this season.

LSU vs. Florida State Odds for Week 1

Spread: LSU-3 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total: 51.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: LSU -155; Florida State +135 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Even with Brian Kelly at the helm, it's hard to forget how poorly LSU played this past season, which is why LSU is only favored by a field goal over an unranked FSU team. The line opened at LSU-4 and has since moved down to that magic number of three, which indicates that the public is not sold on an immediate turnaround for LSU. The total is set fairly low, which is likely due to how poorly the LSU offense played down the stretch this past season.

LSU vs. Florida State Betting Picks This Week

This game will technically be played at a neutral site (Superdome), but the crowd will obviously be largely behind LSU. With that said, FSU has a game under its belt (47-7 win over Duquesne) and it looks to be in a rhythm early in the season. LSU has dealt with a lot of distractions this summer and I wouldn't be surprised if the Tigers started slowly this season. As such, I'm playing FSU +3. There's not a ton of value taking FSU on the money line, but of the two options, FSU appears to be the better play as I wouldn't feel comfortable laying -155 on LSU to win. Concerning the total, my general rule of thumb is to never go under a total in the low-50s unless one or both of the teams have a dominant defense. That's not the case here, so the over looks more appealing.

LSU vs. Florida State Best Bet: Florida State +3 at DraftKings Sportsbook

LSU vs. Florida State Prediction

LSU and its fans will be hyped to start the Brian Kelly era and I expect the Tigers to get out early behind that excitement, but as the game wears on, the issues that plagued LSU this past season will start to creep back in. Florida State is not loaded with talent, but it does have a veteran QB in Jordan Travis who can beat you with his arm and his feet. Travis should serve as a steadying force and help the Seminoles weather the early storm and eventually make the necessary plays in the second half to both cover and win this game.

