Music City Bowl: Odds, Picks & Predictions

College Football Picks: Auburn vs. Maryland

Sandwiched between the Peach Bowl and the Orange Bowl we have the fruit-free Music City Bowl. While this battle between the 6-6 Tigers and the 7-5 Terrapins lacks the same panache, it is an interesting matchup. Oh, and an opportunity to place some bets, naturally.

Auburn vs. Maryland Betting Odds for the Music City Bowl

Spread: Auburn -6.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook), Maryland +7 (ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Total: 46.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook), 47.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Auburn -245 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Maryland +220 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

The SEC and the Big Ten are the foremost conferences in college football, so finishing with a bowl-worthy record is always a good threshold to hit, though Auburn obviously has loftier goals as a program. While Maryland finished with more wins, it is a touchdown underdog at multiple books. There's reason for that, and it's not just blind SEC devotion.

Auburn vs. Maryland Betting Picks for the Music City Bowl

Hugh Freeze is a polarizing figure and rightfully so, but the guy can coach. If a program can be happy with a 6-6 record, the Tigers might be it. While the six wins were not remarkable, Auburn lost by a touchdown to Georgia and Ole Miss, and by a mere three points in the Iron Bowl. Maryland, well, it pulled a Maryland. After winning its first five games, the Terps then lost four in a row before salvaging things by eking out a win against Nebraska and then, admittedly, trouncing Rutgers.

However, there is one particular question mark looming over this matchup, and it is under center for the Terps. Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland's star quarterback, opted out of the Music City Bowl. That leaves Billy Edwards to serve as the starting signal caller. Edwards' legs are his strong suit, and lead back Roman Hemby is still around. Auburn finished 88th in rushing yards allowed per attempt. Is that enough to take Maryland with that touchdown to work with? Well, Auburn was a run-first team, and Maryland finished 22nd in rushing yards allowed per attempt. So yeah, that is enough for me.

Auburn vs. Maryland Best Bet: Maryland +7 (ESPN BET Sportsbook)

Auburn vs. Maryland Betting Predictions for the Music City Bowl

The Tigers, led by Payton Thorne and Jarquez Hunter, will try to run the ball. Success may be hard to come by. The Terrapins, led by Edwards and Hemby, will also likely try to run the ball. They may have more success. I don't see a lot of points in this one. That 47.5 points also stands out to me for an under bet. Auburn may win, Freeze is a better coach than Mike Locksley, but winning comfortably may not happen, even without Tagovailoa going for Locksley's team.