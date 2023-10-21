Washington State vs Oregon: Odds, Picks & Predictions for Week 8

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Washington State vs. Oregon Best Bets

Washington State heads to Eugene, OR, this week with the hopes of ending a two-game slide, while the Oregon Ducks look to regroup after a tough loss to Washington this past week. Can Oregon get back on track and back into the national title conversation? Will Washington State's offense ever find its way again?

Washington State vs Oregon Betting Odds for Week 8

Spread: Oregon -18.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 62.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: -1200 Oregon (BetMGM); +800 WSU (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Washington State vs Oregon Betting Picks for Week 8

Both of these teams enter this week off of disappointing losses, and while Oregon's loss was more devastating, Washington State's loss may have exposed something.

Oregon lost this past week, but it's not like there were any flaws exposed; the Ducks simply got beat (barely) by a team that played just a bit better. The offense played well, the defense held up fairly well (all things considered) and it was a good effort in a tough environment. Oregon was one play away from a win on the road against a top-10 team. There are no glaring issues with this team right now.

WSU, on the other hand, got destroyed by Arizona this past week, which on its own wouldn't be all that worrisome, but it marked the second consecutive week that the Cougars failed to get anything going on offense, and this team is built around its offense. To be fair, the previous week, the Cougars struggled at UCLA, which has a solid defense, but there's no excuse for putting up six points at home against Arizona. An optimist would point out that Arizona held Caleb Williams in check the week before, so maybe that defense is legit as well. To that, I would say the Ducks can play defense as well, so this trend might continue if WSU can't move the ball against competent defenses.

This is going to be a tough spot for Washington State. The Cougars have the ammunition on offense to hang with anyone, normally, and perhaps if Oregon had won this past week, the Cougars might have been able to surprise the Ducks, but that's out the window now.

Oregon is coming off a tough loss, but these college kids seem to rebound pretty quickly after tough losses, and everything is still in front of the Ducks as long as they don't slip up again. These kids know that which is going to sharpen their focus the rest of the way, starting with this week.

This line is large, but I have a feeling Oregon comes out with a lot of fire this week and covers with ease. WSU is one-dimensional on offense, and as Arizona showed this past week, that one dimension can be shut down. WSU also struggles to stop the pass, allowing over 272 yards per game, so I'm expecting Bo Nix to have a big game through the air.

Washington State vs Oregon Expert Pick: Oregon -18.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Washington State vs Oregon Predictions for Week 8

If WSU has any chance in this game, the Cougars will need to start fast. If Oregon is suffering any lingering effects from this past week, that could happen, but I don't see this game playing out like that. I'm expecting Oregon to jump out early and never look back. WSU's struggles on offense will continue, and while it might find some success eventually, it won't be enough to keep up with Oregon, which will put up points all night long.

Oregon 45 - WSU 13