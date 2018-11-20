NCAA Football Articles

Spencer Limbach breaks down Friday's three game slate and outlines some of the best value options to pair with high-priced building blocks like Syracuse's Eric Dungey
Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa’s ankle issue might keep him from being 100 percent, but he should still score plenty of points against Oklahoma’s defense.
Spencer Limbach offers his top plays for Thursday's bowl slate headlined by Temple's Ryquell Armstead, who draws a favorable matchup against Duke in the Independence Bowl.
Boise State running back Alexander Mattison was a machine late in the season, and his expected workload makes one of the top options for today's college football DFS contests.
John McKechnie breaks down Saturday's four-game slate that features an expected track meet between Memphis and Wake Forest. Can Memphis' Patrick Taylor deliver on expectations in Darrell Henderson's absence?
Spencer Limbach breaks down Friday's two-game bowl slate. Toledo's Bryant Koback brings his 13 rushing scores into action against a weak FIU defense, making him a premier play. Who else makes the cut for this slate?
In Saturday’s four-game bowl slate, Chris Benzine thinks Kelvin Hopkins Jr. will be in a prime position to take advantage of a Houston defense that surrenders nearly 500 yards per game.
Chris Benzine provides a preview of Thursday's Gasparilla Bowl showdown between Marshall and South Florida. Blake Barnett could be a captain consideration if he starts, but will he?
Spencer Limbach gives his best plays from Wednesday's showdown slate between Ohio and San Diego State in the Frisco Bowl. Can Ohio's Nathan Rourke get it done against a tough San Diego State defense?
John McKechnie breaks down the showdown slate for Tuesday's Cheribundi Tart Cherry Boca Raton Bowl, which is headlined by UAB running back Spencer Brown. Can he hit value against a tough NIU front?
John McKechnie breaks down the bowl slate with a full write-up of all 39 games with a focus on confidence points. How confident is he in Oregon's Justin Herbert in a close matchup against Michigan State?
John McKechnie breaks down bowl season through an NFL lens as he looks over some of the top 2019 NFL Draft prospects that could be playing in their final college games, including Ohio State's Dwayne Haskins.
Spencer Limbach offers his best plays for the five-game slate to open Bowl Season on DraftKings. Eno Benjamin may be the best player on the slate, but is he worth the price in a tough matchup?
Utah State’s Jordan Love is Chris Benzine’s Mid-Tier QB pick in Saturday’s New Mexico Bowl against North Texas.
We polled our College Football writers for their picks on all the bowl games. Which bowls provided consensus and which writers broke with group? Get all the picks here.
The Cappers have a lot of disagreements in their bowl picks, including a Sugar Bowl matchup that pits Georgia against Texas. Get all the picks here.
John McKechnie gets you prepped for bowl season with his confidence picks ranked from most to least confident. Clemson may be a heavy favorite against Notre Dame, but how many confidence points are the Tigers worth in this format?
Spencer Limbach doles out his top DFS plays for the 119th installment of the Army-Navy game
John McKechnie breaks down DraftKings' eight-game main slate for Championship Weekend, headlined by the much-anticipated Oklahoma-Texas rematch. Can Kyler Murray have his Heisman moment in his second crack at the Longhorns?
Chris Benzine notes that Texas QB Sam Ehlinger has been trending down in recent weeks, but he put up a season-high 47.06 points last time he faced off against Oklahoma.
It's Championship Week and the cappers have you covered. The Big 12 title is on the line with rivals Texas and Oklahoma. Can the Sooners cover?
Spencer Limbach breaks down Friday's two-game conference championship slate that features both the MAC and PAC-12 title games. Washington's Myles Gaskin faces a tough test, but there are plenty of reasons to back him against Utah.
John McKechnie breaks down the coaching carousel with a look at what each new coach will bring from a fantasy perspective. Can North Carolina's Mack Brown hold his own after a multi-year coaching hiatus?
John McKechnie breaks down the final regular season main slate of 2018 with a look at DraftKings' 11-game offering on Saturday. Can Khalil Tate find some fantasy redemption and deliver Arizona to a bowl berth along the way?
The Cappers have the winning picks for Week 13 in college football, including a look at the Apple Cup. Can Washington State knock off rival Washington?
Chris Benzine believes this may finally be the week to save some money at the quarterback position while paying up for a running back like Kentucky's Benny Snell.
Spencer Limbach offers up his best picks for the Friday afternoon slate with all the fixins. East Carolina's Holton Ahlers is a Black Friday bargain on both sites as the engine behind ECU's high-flying offense.
John McKechnie offers his final Start vs. Sit column of the season. With a pivotal Apple Cup matchup against Washington on tap, where does Gardner Minshew fall on the start vs. sit spectrum?
College football defenses can't get their hands on Andy Isabella, but NFL coaches probably will want to after he hanged 219 yards on Georgia.
Spencer Limbach breaks down the final Tuesday Night MACtion slate of the season with his best plays from the two-game bill. Miami's Gus Ragland profiles as a high-upside option going into a soft matchup against Ball State.